Who Is ‘Friend Of Boon’ And Why Is He Getting $126K To Do ‘Homeless Outreach’ For The Great Redwood Trail?

The below rambling text was presented to the Great Redwood Trail’s rubber-stamp board last week to authorize GRT Director Elaine Hogan to award a $126,000 contract to a one-person Ukiah-based “non-profit” organization calling itself “Friend of Boon,” basically an AA/NA group, run by a heretofore unknown operator named Sidney Burgess to “improve conditions in our shared public spaces” by “including clean-ups, and food gatherings.” They have no mental health or homeless/housing experience, are not involved with any on-going county homelessness programs, have no website or trained professional staff, and appear to be unqualified to provide the “services” the GRT claims to want. “Friend of Boon” was the only bidder, according to Ms. Hogan. But the RFP was only open for five days, despite Ms. Hogan’s claim that she has been “actively searching for partnerships with public, private and non-profit entities to improve conditions” along the trail. People in the Ukiah area are wondering if “a dedicated team of service-driven volunteers and staﬀ … working directly with the court system [and] their volunteer base” will solve the problems that neighboring property owners are having with free-floating transients camping on or near the rail tracks/trail bed. They also wonder how the $126k will be spent if the people doing the “outreach” are simply volunteer members of Mr. Burgess’s AA group.

Ms. Hogan further claims that she didn’t need any kind of bid evaluation process because despite her efforts she only got one bidder, “Friend of Boon,” to cover Mendocino County.

If this doesn’t sound very fishy to you, you’re a typical Great Redwood Trail cheerleader like Supervisors Maureen Mulheren and John Haschak who, along with the rest of the GRT Board, unanimously rubber-stamped this obvious fiasco-in-waiting.

Great Redwood Trail Board Agenda Item, July 17, 2025

“As GRTA moves toward transition [sic] the rail corridor into a non-motorized trail, we seek to restore areas of former industrial railroad use to more natural ecological conditions that enhance wildlife habitat and create opportunities for public recreation. Presently, no undeveloped trail segments are open to the public and no camping or trespassing is permitted on GRTA property, as no suitable facilities exist. However, there are areas of our property being inappropriately utilized and accessed, including for unauthorized camping, which cause significant challenges and impact our ability to meet our goals. Many of the unauthorized camping and other uses of our property stem from systemic issues that our region, state and nation deal with as a result of homelessness and addiction, which impact communities along current and proposed trail segments. We have been actively searching for partnerships with public, private and non-profit entities to improve conditions in our shared public spaces so they can be enjoyed by all. After significant initial work by the Executive Director to determine the scope of available services that existing community organizations and contractors could provide, staff released a Request for Proposals seeking property management-related services with an increased outreach frequency, enhanced support services and regular property monitoring and clean-up. We received one proposal for services in Mendocino County, and staff recommends move forward with a professional services agreement with Friend of Boon. Friend of Boon is a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) based in Ukiah, CA dedicated to aiding those in need with a history of creating supportive spaces through 12-step meetings, community events including clean-ups, and food gatherings. Their service model brings a community-focused approach to GRTA's property management eﬀorts by enhancing outreach to the houseless community that may be found on our property. Their goal is to engage regularly with individuals experiencing homelessness on GRTA property, providing them with crucial services such as mental health support and housing resources. Additionally, to keep undeveloped trail areas clean and safe, regular monitoring and organization of clean-up activities will be conducted with a dedicated team of service-driven volunteers and staff. By working directly with the court system, their volunteer base for regular monitoring and clean-up of GRTA property includes people recovering from addiction, making community service a component of recovery. Prior to releasing the request for proposals, the Executive Director contacted multiple potential service partners, and evaluated the services needed and what entities would be able to provide them under the new direction of GRTA's intended management of unauthorized use of its real property. In order to maximize potential contractors, staff then released the request for proposals, and received one response for each of the two counties within which services would be provided. In light of the prior analysis by the Executive Director, and the submission of a single responsive proposal for each area, a formal Evaluation Committee was not convened pursuant to the adopted policy. Staﬀ recommends the Board find that the selection of Friend of Boon substantially complies with Handbook Section 1206 and waive the requirement of creating a formal Evaluation Committee, in light of the submission of a single appropriate contractor that the Executive Director has determined meets the contracting need. Staﬀ further recommends the Board delegate authority to the Executive Director to execute a contract with Friends of Boon for the services described. The proposed contract was anticipated for this Fiscal Year, and is within the adopted Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget."

The only on-line reference to Friend of Boon we could find was in an unbylined press release from last April announcing that “Volunteers are encouraged to join a clean-up effort scheduled this Saturday in Talmage, [unnamed] organizers reported. Sidney Burgess, who founded a nonprofit in Ukiah called Friend of Boon, is one of the organizers of ‘a community clean-up project (tackling) the waste problem in the densely populated Talmage homeless camps’.” … “Burgess said the group had coordinated with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, and spokesman Quincy Cromer confirmed that MCSO personnel plan to patrol the Talmage Bridge-area prior to any volunteers responding for the clean-up effort.” … Burgess described the clean-up event as a “fundraiser” called “Clean Ukiah” that is being hosted by another mystery group called the “ASPACE Alano Club,” which Burgess described as “a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization … which aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals and families on their journey to recovery and wellness.”

“Aims to provide…”?

ASPACE “is inviting people to either: sponsor buckets to be filled for $25, $50, or $100; volunteer to go out into the community and fill the sponsored buckets; or bring a group of friends, neighbors or coworkers to sponsor a volunteer team. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.”

Burgess’s press release says that “Clean Ukiah is sponsored by Blue Zones Project Mendocino, Mendo Mill, Friedman’s Home Improvement, Team Insurance, Black Oak Coffee, Radiant Yoga, CalTrans, and CNS Waste Solutions. To learn more about “A Clean Ukiah” and how to get involved, visit the ASPACE Alano Club website at: www.ukiahalanoclub.com,” which is the AA/alanon program in Ukiah.