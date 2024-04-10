The Tyler Neil Celebration of Life

The Apple Hall at the Fairgrounds was beautiful: long runners decked with fresh flowers on every table, carefully assembled themed displays, hundreds of photos of Tyler living life to the fullest with his young family. So much thought and care went into this Benefit. Nothing was left to chance and every “i” was dotted and every “t “ was crossed.

Last Saturday, April 6th, well over 250 people came together at the Boonville Fairgrounds to honor the memory of a young husband and father of three young children whose life was cut way too short. Tyler was barely into his 40s with so much to live for. A graduate of Boonville High School and a member of the local Caltrans road crew he had many friends and acquaintances across a broad spectrum of Valley people. When his medical condition became grave, a group of concerned friends came together planning a benefit to assist him and his family in their struggle to save his life. Meeting weekly they methodically organized a meal and a bar with many high-ticket live and silent auction items. The generosity of those donating and those bidding was stunning. The amount of time, energy food and goods was overwhelming.

The dynamic planning committee included: Nicole and Derek Wyant, Renee and Kevin Lee, Terri and Steve Rhoades, Elizabeth Wyant, Wanda Johnson and Palma Toohey. So many details to attend to by people who were already busy running ranches, going to jobs (or two or three), and volunteering for multiple community projects. The old saying, “If you want to get something done ask a busy person to do it” applies. When you get a bunch of super “doers” together and pulling in the same direction the sky is definitely the limit.

Sadly, Tyler lost his fight to live a long life. Everyone was stunned to lose such a young man in the prime of his life. In earlier times death took many people at young ages but with modern medicine and generally less dangerous lifestyles we are unaccustomed to this kind of tragedy. It was quickly decided to carry on with the Benefit as Tyler’s widow Meagan and her small children Carter, Kadence and Lilah were going to need all the support they could get during this heart breaking time. Efforts redoubled as the original 200 tickets sold out and Renee quickly printed 50 more.

The party to celebrate Tyler Neil’s life began at 4 PM and lasted until midnight. Nicole remembers, “Seeing so many people come together I stopped and looked; they sere sitting, mingling, coming in. So many come to support. I took a second just to take it in. I felt like crying.” Meagan said, “I feel so good. It was a beautiful way to send Tyler off. It was just how Tyler wanted to be remembered, to celebrate his life. Honestly, I didn’t realize how many people cared, the endless love and support for me, my kids and Tyler. I loved all the stories about Tyler. It’s a wonderful community. I want to especially thank Derek and Nicole, Renee and Kevin, Terri and Steve, Palma and Elizabeth and everyone who helped. It took a village.”

Her small son Carter tried to say a few words but he was speechless. Later he told his mom, “It was so nice to see all the people who loved him.”

The key crew and helpers were at the Fairground until 2:15 AM cleaning up and many were back Sunday morning to finish the job following the event. Renee’s battery was dead so she didn’t get home until 3 AM. Nicole had to help mark lambs at the Johnson Ranch on Sunday so she was running back and forth all day until about 4 or 5. She said, “I feel tired but my heart is happy, we did good. I want to say that we are sincerely so thankful that the community came together to support the whole thing and this deserving family. Everyone was so gracious,”Renee Lee has a lot of fundraising experience under her belt as director of the AV Senior Center and hardworking Lion’s Club member (among other worthy causes). She felt that Meagan’s opening greeting was the most memorable moment of the day. Renee was also surprised by how long people stayed. Arriving at 4 PM and leaving at midnight meant that some spent a full eight hours sharing the love and a lot of money.

Every dollar collected will be well spent. Ramon Avila took home the coveted Yeti ice chest filled with a camping trip worth of goodies. Someone paid $3,000 for a pig hunt on the Johnson Ranch. Loads of rock, contractor hours, Giants and Warriors tickets, even neon signs went under auctioneer Drew McElfrish’s (classmate of Tyler’s) auction hammer.

They are still counting the money but it is clear that the young Neil Family will be receiving thousands of dollars to help them through this most difficult time.The food was delicious. Terri and Steve Rhoades and crew outdid themselves with ribs, chicken, all the fixings and side dishes and dessert. Feeding so many people is a major undertaking, but Terri with her approximately one million years as cafeteria manager and food service teacher at the High School could bang it out with one hand tied behind her and her eyes closed. So many helped, Marilyn Pronsolino was one of the hands on deck dishing it out.

At midnight many pitched in to tear down and clean up. Nicole summarized, “It is amazing. This valley is a special place. Many came who had no direct connection to the family to support them anyway. It’s a blessing. The tone was positive and supportive. A happy heart space filled with stories love and laughter.”