Announcements 8/1/2025

LUIS MANUEL CRUZ VASQUEZ (5/19/1969 - 5/23/2025)

Luis Manuel Cruz Vasquez, 56, of Anderson Valley, California, passed away on May 23, 2025, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Luis was born on May 19, 1969, in Oaxaca, Mexico, to Angela Vasquez Ramos and Julian Cruz Ramos. He made a life defined by love, dedication, and resilience. A hardworking man with a kind spirit, Luis was known for his constant smile and infectious laughter that brightened the lives of those around him.

Above all, Luis was a devoted and loving father. He is survived by his three daughters: Yuridia Cruz-Arreola, Nizamaith Cruz Hernandez, and Fatima Cruz. His memory will live on through them and all who knew and loved him.

Luis will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his joyful presence and unwavering strength.

There was a gathering of family and friends at Empire Mortuary Services, 697 S. Orchard Ave., Ukiah, CA 95482 on Friday, June 6th from 5 - 8 pm with a Rosary of prayer starting at 6:00 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the St. Elizabeth Seton Mission, 8771 Philo School Rd., Philo, CA 85466 on Saturday, June 7th at 11:00 am.

MAGDALENA HOMES - A POSSIBLE SOLUTION FOR LOCAL HOUSING

by Anne Fashauer

I met with the owner of Magdalena Homes, Felipe Camacho, about a week ago; we sat down for coffee at Mosswood so I could learn more about his project and so he could pick my brain about the local scene. We were introduced to each other by someone on the Anderson Valley Housing Association.

Camacho is from Colombia, South America, but he and his wife have a property in Yorkville. During his visits to the Valley he has learned that we have a housing shortage, in particular, we have trouble housing our teachers and our AV Health Center employees. With his transportable studios he is offering a unique way to provide housing to Anderson Valley and, hopefully, points beyond.

The studios are built in Colombia and shipped to California. They come as a standard model with a living area, bathroom with shower, kitchen with full size appliances and a sleeping loft. The units can be customized to some extent, with choices in paint colors and materials. They can also configure this to accommodate two more bedrooms by attaching a deck between the two units. They are small in size to comply with the ADU rules.

Camacho has been working with Mendocino County to make sure these units are permitted as ADU’s and they have been able to assist property owners with everything from electrical and water hook-ups to septic hook-ups.

The units are on wheels but installed look as though they are not mobile. Once in place a property owner can rent them out, use them as a guest cottage or use it for in-home help to live. The units can be leased or purchased. The lease structure is unique - the company takes two thirds of the rent the unit brings in, assuming it is rented full time, while the property owner keeps the other third. This provides the land owner with some income while providing the much needed housing.

More information can be found on their website Magdalena-Homes.com. Additionally, the company is hosting an open house on August 22nd at 5:00 PM at the Anderson Valley Brewing Company. If you have been thinking about a second home that you could rent out to a teacher, nurse, or other local employee who needs housing, this might just be the right solution.

Magdalena Homes is actively seeking buyers for its thoughtfully designed homes, renters looking for a welcoming living environment, and investors interested in supporting a community-focused initiative. Our mission is to enhance Anderson Valley’s housing landscape and create sustainable, vibrant communities.

For more information or to get involved, please contact Magdalena Homes at 513-537-0974 or [email protected]. You can also visit our website: magdalena-homes.com. Together, we can build a brighter future for Anderson Valley.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Peachland students gather before “graduation,” AVHS gym decorated for 2025 graduates, FFA summer intern Dorian, FFA crops

Dear Families and Staff,

Welcome to the 2025–26 school year in the Anderson Valley Unified School District! It is with great pride and excitement that I welcome you to our community of learners, where tradition, innovation, and student success go hand in hand.

In Anderson Valley, we value our diversity and strive to be an inclusive community where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported. We believe school should be a place for fun, learning, and growing; we love to support our students as they lay foundations for pursuing their dreams.

This year brings continued growth and exciting improvements across our campuses. At AVHS, we are thrilled to see the all-weather track taking shape and recently completed renovations to classrooms and science labs that will provide students with modern, engaging learning spaces. Planning is also underway for an anticipated full renovation of the high school gym. Meanwhile, AVES is preparing to unveil a brand-new kitchen and upgraded facilities designed to better serve our elementary students. These projects reflect our commitment to creating safe, vibrant, and inspiring environments for all learners.

I invite you to join us in making this a year of learning, connection, and shared success. Here’s to a fantastic 2025-26 school year!

Fondly,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Welcome, New Staff!

We are thrilled to announce many wonderful additions to our team! Please welcome them to our beautiful AVUSD community.

Joel Casillas will be joining us at AV Jr/Sr High as our new PE teacher and Athletic Director! Joel is an avid athlete and a strong supporter of school sports. Students will love him!

Charlene Rowland has joined us as our second Agriculture teacher. Charlene is an experienced agriculture teacher who enjoys welding and ag mechanics!

Nathan McMath will be teaching music at both AV Jr/Sr High and AVES. Nathan grew up in Anderson Valley and went to our schools! Recently, he has taught music abroad in many countries. He will be a fantastic addition to our team.

Liz Cornejo will join AV Jr/Sr High as office assistant. Liz previously worked for AVUSD as a bilingual specialist; we are thrilled to have her rejoin our team!

Important Dates

Please also save this 2025-26 Student & Parent Calendar for your reference all year!

August 4, 5:00 PM District Safety Meeting at AVHS Library

August 11, 9:00-1:00 7th & 8th grade Registration & Schedule Pick-Up

August 12, 9:00-1:00 9th-11th grade Registration & Schedule Pick-Up

August 15 at 3:30 PM AVES Orientation

August 18 First Day of School!!!

Concerned About Safety?

Your children are precious and it is our job to keep them safe! If you have any concerns or questions about school safety, please join us for an informational meeting and a Q&A this coming Monday, August 4th, in the AVHS Library at 5:00 p.m. Both principals and the superintendent will be present to share information and talk with parents.

FFA & Food Bank

We are so proud of all the FFA does for our kids and community!

The Victory Garden delivered 200 lbs of produce (broccoli, cabbage, kale, green onions, Swiss Chard, kohlrabi, zucchini, and cucumbers) and fruit (peaches and Santa Rosa plums) for distribution [to the local Food Bank].

What excess produce or canned food could you donate to your food bank?

The federal government has cut funds to all food banks and even nutrition programs.There are so many people all over the country that are in need.

What can you do? Even small donations can help.In Anderson Valley 200 families are helped by the food bank twice a month.

(Written by FFA teacher Beth Swehla)

If you would like to be more involved at school, please contact your school’s principal, Ms. Jenny Bailey at AVES or Mr. Heath McNerney at AV Jr/Sr High, or our district superintendent, Ms. Kristin Larson Balliet. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

[email protected]