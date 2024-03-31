Looking Back!

Life is an incredible ride that is at times bumpy, uneven, grueling very much like the streets of Mendo, hahaha! Sometimes there is even a giant deep dark sinkhole, that you cannot manuever away from and you fall in, free falling into the unknown, alone and unprepared!

Serious Mental Illness can strike anyone, anywhere at anytime without warning and turn your world upside down. It did mine, I am not the same because of it, it has scarred me deeply which in turn has made me cultivate some hidden talents. Most importantly my ability to write, to talk about these in things in the open and bring people together for change.

I am grateful in so many ways, we are lucky to have survived 2020/2021! I am amazed that it is now 2024 and we are holding steady, things are good! Comparatively speaking, I would much rather be beaten to a pulp with a baseball bat than experience another episode of long term psychosis of my loved one! The fascinating thing is that it is not really the psychosis that is the issue, although scary and disturbing. The problem is the system itself. The very thing we need for support and care cannot provide us with intervention. But then again who gives a shit about crazy, poor, homeless, addicted and mentally ill folks? I am quite cynical in this regard; we must hold the system to task to begin to intervene and provide necessary support and accommodations for those unable to do so for themselves and their families.

When I look back at all that occurred during such a difficult time it is jarring. I suppose I am still traumatized by those events that left me in the darkest depths of despair with no lifeboat, no helping hand and no way through the system. I am grateful that even after all that we have experienced we have come to a place of calm. However, I also know that the traction we have gained could be turned upside down at anytime. A very frightening thought because the reality is what will happen this time? Will we somehow be shown mercy and love to the predicament of mental illness or will we again be thrown to wolves and have to claw our way out, bloody and thrashed, what if we don’t make it?

Would anyone care?

This road is full of hazards and hardships that could be greatly reduced if only the system acted responsibly based on human needs, not on bad ideas and false beliefs. I will remain hopeful that the future of intervention and aid for Mental Illness becomes holistic and inclusive, giving our families necessary support and treatment.

Until then we will keep our head up and march onward, advocating for better intervention and care.