Big Mike Nolan

Long before the Twenty-First Amendment was ratified outlawing the production, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages nationwide, communities across the nation were voting to “go dry” step by step, as the Temperance Movement gained strength through groups such as the Anti-Saloon League and the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU).

By the late 1880s, the WCTU arrived in Mendocino County. By early 1910, the county had passed several ordinances that outlawed the sale of intoxicating liquors without a wholesale liquor license (in addition to a few other exceptions). The ordinance gave judicial districts within the county a local option, and many voted “go dry,” including Mendocino. A “blind pig” was an unlicensed establishment that sold alcoholic beverages illegally. Allegedly, the term comes from premises that sold tickets to see an animal attraction, like a blind pig. Once inside, attendees were handed a complimentary beverage.

Michael Dennis Nolan, or “Big Mike,” as he was better known, immigrated to the US from Ireland in 1892 at the age of eighteen, joining his siblings on the Mendocino Coast. He settled in Mendocino and found work at the Mansion House, owned by Frank Lazarus, his sister Mary’s husband. Mike worked as a stable boy and eventually as a driver for the stage they owned. In 1896, Lazarus sold the Mansion House and three years later it burned to the ground. Soon after, Mike was arrested for starting the fire. The case was eventually dismissed. But it was rumored that Mike had loaned Lazarus money. But, as Lazarus filed for bankruptcy before the fire, Mike may have started the blaze for the insurance money.

In 1904, Mike purchased a three-seated hack wagon, the first of three wagons that made up his draying business. As a haul-for-hire, he carried anything, including lumber, people (dead or alive—he also had a hearse), or booze. It was the latter that earned him his notorious reputation.

Following the passage of the anti-liquor ordinances in the county, he quickly found his most profitable cargo. Between 1910 and 1916, Mike was charged with 20 to 25 various liquor-related charges, but was only convicted on a handful of them. He dodged so many charges that he became somewhat of a mascot for the illicit liquor trade and a local character.

The total number of his arrests and charges is hard to pin down. Mike was charged so frequently that he was often awaiting trials when he was charged with more offenses. It was a challenge to untangle them all. Most of his charges were for selling liquor in dry territories, but he often found himself in court for other offenses.

His first possible arrest for blind pigging was in October 1910 when he was caught selling whiskey to Antone Lemos, a barber. This was one of the few times Mike was found guilty and he was fined $300.

In July 1911, Mike purchased a lot on Calpella Street in Mendocino and built a stable for his draying business. Locals knew it well for Mike’s “other business.”

Almost immediately after its construction, someone hung a sign on it that read “Hay Barn Saloon.” The Mendocino Beacon joked that he must not believe in advertising because he cut it down with a hatchet “Carrie Nation style.” A couple of months later, someone painted a large sign on the side of the stable that read “The Traveling Saloon, M.D. Nolan, Proprietor.”

Being a businessman of exceptional ability, Mike would often transport the witnesses in his trial, for a fee, to the county seat in Ukiah when he had a court date. It was usually the most convenient arrangement since they were all headed to the same place.

By 1912, Mike had attained his infamous status as a blind pigger and there was regular discourse about it in the local papers between A.A. Heeser at the Mendocino Beacon, and L.F. Grover at The Fort Bragg Chronicle. People often traveled to Fort Bragg to drink at the saloons as Fort Bragg was “wet” and Mendocino was “dry.” One of the licensed businesses was the Fort Bragg Bottling Works, somehow connected with Mike.

The editors debated if Mike was operating within the law or not. Heeser alleged that Mike was making a mockery of the judicial system, blatantly breaking the law because he wasn’t being punished enough to make him stop. (It’s also noteworthy to mention that Heeser’s mother was president of the local WCTU chapter for some time.)

In contrast, Grover argued that Mike was a “common carrier,” like Wells Fargo, who delivered goods and commodities, and collected for said goods upon delivery. Grover stated that Mike was essentially a contracted “delivery man” for the Fort Bragg Bottling Works. C.B. Plummer, the manager of the Fort Bragg Bottling Works, even published a statement in The Fort Bragg Chronicle that read, “To whom it may concern: I, the undersigned, wish to state that I am acquainted with Mike Nolan of Mendocino who has been in our employ during the past two years and a deliveryman, and have always found him to be straight and honest in his dealings.” Heeser balked at this and wondered why the bottling works didn’t consider Wells Fargo to be their employee or a agent for their business?

In the early morning hours of June 13, 1923, the Mendocino County sheriff conducted a raid in Mendocino. While one establishment was under siege. Mike happened to be driving by in his wagon. Sheriff Byrnes saw him, flagged him down, and put him under arrest. They searched Mike’s stable, and the sheriff found multiple cases of beer and numerous barrels and demijohns of whiskey and wine. Mike expressed surprise regarding their existence.

The following month, the authorities caught word that Mike was taking a wagonload of booze to dry Comptche for the Fourth of July. Constable Curtis headed to Mike’s place and found him prepping his load. Curtis confiscated six-and-a-half gallons of whiskey, eight gallons of wine, and 360 quart bottles of beer. Undeterred, Mike told Curtis that wasn’t going to stop him, and that he was going right to Fort Bragg to pick up more. He did just that and when he returned, he was met by Curtis again on the south end of the Russian Gulch bridge where Curtis confiscated this second load. Mike told Curtis he’d get yet another load.

The next day, on the third of July, it was believed that he secured more alcohol in Albion. So, Curtis took two deputies, and borrowed an automobile and a driver from the local garage in Mendocino. They caught up with Mike between Melbourne and Comptche, but he had no liquor.

A couple weeks later when Mike was in court, he paid a $400 fine and “promised” to finally give it up. He signed an affidavit swearing to the district attorney that he’d have nothing further to do with the illicit alcohol trade. The affidavit was published in many of the local papers, often accompanied by jokes about how long it would last. As a surprise to no one, he was arrested the following week. Mike argued that he reallv did intend to give it up, but he had agreed to fulfill an order prior to signing the affidavit.

Mike pushed it a bit too far this time and was sentenced to six months in the county jail. The Dispatch Democrat joked, “Mike will spend his summer vacation at Hotel Byrnes. It is reported that Sheriff Byrnes will put in a few empty beer bottles and some dead soldiers so that Mike can keep his hand in taking arders,” a crack at Mike’s thick Irish accent.

During his stay, the sheriff auctioned off some of Mike’s personal property to pay his fines. Mike’s sister Mary took the sheriff to court and claimed that the sold property belonged to her. Back around 1908, Mike had transferred his property to his sister and then claimed to be her “manager” while still, very obviously, running his business. It was rumored he did this to get out of paying some debts. People questioned whether this was legal, but it was dropped. After Mike was released, he seemed to keep his nose clean for a bit, but more likely he just wasn’t caught. After a few more charges, he started making plans to move to Sausalito in Marin County to be near Mary who had relocated there. In 1916, he sold his stable and draying business and moved. Unfortunately for him, the Mendocino County sheriff ordered him to come back to face seven more charges. He was sentenced to seven months in county jail and ordered to pay $500. He never paid the fine, but he did do the time. During his stay in jail, the Dispatch Democrat joked that Mike was the “boss of the courthouse gang.” After his release, Mike returned to Sausalito and opened a grocery store, in addition to operating a milk route. Though Prohibition had been in force nationally since 1920, he may have been delivering more than milk.

In April 1923, he was jumped by two bootleggers. It was rumored that they had committed a murder, and Mike knew some of the details, so they beat him up to intimidate him.

There were several more incidents of this nature, so one could speculate. Mike retired in March 1936, and moved to Oakland to be near his cousin (or possibly nephew) James Nolan. A month later, he was struck by an electric train and killed. He left his $75,000 estate to James.

For more information on Big Mike, or a full citation list, please contact the HSMC to view the Michael Dennis Nolan file.

(Alyssa Ballard is the archivist and historian at the Historical Society of Mendocino County. This article first appeared in the Historical Society of Mendocino County Journal and is reprinted with permission. For more information, or to join the Society, visit their website www.mendocinocountyhistoy.org, Email: info@mendocinocountyhistory.org, (707) 462 - 6969.)