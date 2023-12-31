Letters (December 31, 2023)

AV HEALTH CENTER REPORT & FUNDRAISER

Dear Community,

Things feel like they are getting slightly back to “normal.” What is normal for us at the Health Center? Focusing on improving the care we provide to you every day. Our building is built, our parking lot is new and has a solar array and seven electric car chargers. We are nearly 100% solar powered and we have a whole new area dedicated to the medication dispensary.

Most importantly, we are fully staffed with the exception of one dentist. This is quite a feat for rural healthcare these days. We are grateful to have 47 amazing people working at the Health Center. Our board recently completed an update to the Health Center's strategic plan, and the focus over the next two years is you.

We hear how hard the last few years have been on many of you. We are hoping to find new ways to expand our services. You will see more of us at community events promoting things like the new Medi-Cal expansion.

You may see our new Community Healthcare Worker who is out and about promoting overdose awareness through Narcan training, preventative healthcare visits and connecting people with our services.

Anderson Valley’s aging adults are unique and their care should also be unique. We are looking at how we can provide supportive services for aging in place, spaces for community groups and palliative and end-of-life care.

Our teen clinic is back up and running and we are working closely with the schools to have teen center representatives on campus. Our Health Center is a place to learn. From High School volunteers, AV Education Foundation interns, Adventist Health MD residents and UCSF Nurse Practitioners we have a variety of students learning what being a health professional in a small rural community is all about.

Our aim is to provide our community with whole-person care whether through our main departments (Medical, Dental, Acupuncture or Behavioral Health) or through our supportive services like outreach and case management. We're in your healthcare journey together.

We ask you to consider supporting Anderson Valley Health Center's work. Caring for this community is our life's work and we are proud to serve you.

Happy Holidays,

Chloe Guazzone-Rugebregt, Executive Director

Ric Bonner, Board Chair

Anderson Valley Health Center (avhc.org)

SHERIFF’S END OF YEAR REPORT

Editor,

Here we are in December and this is the time of year we receive updates regarding legislation as well as predictions on new laws which will be effecting us in California as well as the United States.

Sadly we are seeing crime continue while more legislation is handed down which seems to miss the focus of public safety.

Each year at the end of the fiscal year cycle, the Attorney General releases the annual crime report for our state. If the report is good news, it is often released with a large press release with many government leaders enjoying accolades for a job well done.

When the news is less than favorable, it will often be released on a Friday afternoon with minimal media coverage. This year the Department of Justice quietly, released its annual report on crime. This report was released the Friday preceding the 4th of July weekend. This report revealed violence and property crimes spiked in 2022.

For every action there is a reaction. When fire danger is at an all-time high, we ask our residents to prepare their homes have defendable space and take steps in home hardening. This allows our first responders and fire service partners better odds of saving lives and homes. This is simply common sense and it is truly a “help us help you” tactic.

When crime spikes we see we need to see our residents take the same approach and work hard to remain diligent in protection of themselves and their property. This is simply the way things have to work. I want to encourage all of our residents to help us help you and be prepared. The massive increase in drug related incidents has also lead to large increases in property crimes and crimes against persons.

Thefts from mail boxes and thefts of packages from front porches are always an issue around the holidays. Please get your mail every day. If you have a rural mail box please install a locking mail box this helps deter mail thieves who are looking for the easiest targets. When shopping please don’t leave large amounts of merchandise in your vehicles. That type of activity will make your vehicle a target.

Remember the items you purchase are never worth your life or the life of another person. Last week we saw the Oakland 7-Eleven security guard who was shot and killed while trying to stop someone from stealing from the store. This is truly a concerning time and I remain hopeful things will change.

Having Security systems and cameras has been very helpful in solving crimes in Mendocino County.

Please stay connected with your family friends and neighbors. Being good neighbors and looking out for our fellow residents will never go out of style. Lets all work hard to support each other and keep each other safe.

Thank you

Sheriff Matt Kendall

Ukiah

BRING BACK OUR AUDITOR

Editor,

Two months ago Chamise Cubbison, Mendocino County's Auditor-Controller / Treasurer-Tax Collector, was suspended from her elected office without salary or benefits.

I am very upset. I voted for Chamise Cubbison for Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector in 2022. Chamise Cubbison was elected. She earned 15,286 votes. (More than the District Attorney)

Now the Mendocino Board of Supervisors is taking away our right to have an independent auditor . We voted for Chamise Cubbison and now she is replaced by a person appointed by the Board. Who will do the independent audits of The Board, the CEO’S office and District Attorney’s Offices as well as many school districts. Who is watching the money?

Chamise Cubbison was elected by the citizens of Mendocino County in June 2022. We have a right to be represented by an elected auditor and not someone selected by the Board.

Val Muchowski

Philo

DESPITE DYSFUNCTIONAL BOARD & CHALLENGING CIRCUMSTANCES, Mendocino County Workers Move Forward to Ratify Union Contract

Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 — 700 Mendocino County workers — including road crews, public health nurses, and children’s social workers — voted to ratify a union contract with a 77% “yes” vote.

Hard-fought over nine months, this agreement will bring all classifications’ pay up to market rate. This agreement will also have Mendocino County pick up a higher percentage of the cost of employees’ healthcare. Ultimately, these improvements will begin to address the long-standing staffing issues that are harming Mendocino County’s children, seniors, and families.

With the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors talking about bankruptcy and layoffs, the determination and unity of Mendocino County workers have moved the County forward.

What has become clear is that the County’s leadership is suffering from profound levels of dysfunction — from lawsuits, audits, and a tragicomic misunderstanding of its own budget.

In addition to addressing this dysfunction, Mendocino County workers will continue to focus their efforts on pushing the County to be more open about its finances. They will continue to push the County to collect its uncollected revenues. More broadly, Mendocino County workers will continue to engage with the County’s issues with housing and economic development — essential issues for the County to thrive.

While disappointed by the County's failure to engage and work with its employees through the negotiating process, the SEIU 1021 bargaining team looks forward to continuing to fight for a Mendocino County that works for all its residents.

“Bringing all classifications’ pay up to market rate is a significant first step toward making sure we can attract enough staff to provide the public services that Mendocino families rely on,” said SEIU 1021 Chapter President A'Kesh Eidi, a program administrator for the county. “Despite challenging circumstances, we are going to continue to fight for a better, more equitable Mendocino.”

(SEIU Local 1021 represents nearly 60,000 employees in local governments, non-profit agencies, health care programs, and schools throughout Northern California, including seven private colleges and numerous community colleges. SEIU Local 1021 is a diverse, member-driven organization with members who work to make our cities, schools, colleges, counties, and special districts safe and healthy places to live and raise our families.)

In solidarity,

Ian Lee, Communications Specialist

SEIU Local 1021

(510) 384-7165

AN INDEPENDENT ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER

Dear AVA,

Been a long frickin time! I'm still alive and only sometimes not wanting to still be in this broken body of mine. I was just reading Mark Scaramella's comments about the budget report and was really educated. I knew those numbers were out before they relieved Chamise, she had gone up and said so in chambers, on the record. It's there if anyone goes back and looks. She told them explicitly how to go find the numbers they wanted. I couldn't believe we were using public time to educate our supervisors how to be an auditor controller.

I kind of know now myself just by paying attention. Sara Pierce blows in and puts those numbers in pretty charts and graphs and they got all excited like little kids, then did nothing with it as you said. Poor thing has the look of a frozen deer in the headlights. Like the third person on the hanging platform asking the others if it was their first time.

Don't know if you have seen me moving around but I was recently appointed by Mo Mulheren to the Behavioral Health |Advisory Board. I kind of earned it by throwing in my two cents as I have for a while now after a preacher friend of mine set me straight about where to put my remaining Energy.

That daughter we wrote about is 37 now and I have a grandson from her, and 5 more from my other two whom I finally got to meet over the past few years. My back is still crumbling and I'm still teaching, mostly not getting paid as usual. Keeps it clean for sure. Like that I'm only a volunteer on the BHAB board, I have threatened to throw it back a few times already. That board, it seems to be the thing to do, leave.

Measure B overrides everyone it seems. Sure rejected my, and our board's recommendation to fund Ford St. and let the Jail find other ways to back up their grand plans for the jail which I agree need to happen. Just not the bells and whistles parts for them at first, just the jail please, we need more street de-tox to prevent them from needing it in custody.

Seems a lot of what happens is ego driven but I'm not telling you anything you don't already know. I myself am having a ball messing with them. Life doesn't hold anything for me anymore other than teaching bodywork and public service. And the public service part is not my monkey, so I figure as long I keep that attitude, I just might do some good. Instead of going to all these meetings, I should have just signed up for a subscription to the AVA a long time ago. Good to cross paths, hope to see you in the future.

Sincerely,

Mark Donegan

Ukiah

LAWFARE TIMES

AVA,

Glad to read that your tooth issue is resolved.

I've had migrating wisdom teeth issues and allowed them to jut their way out as they cracked other teeth for room. Insane toothaches followed and constant Listerine and baking soda toothpaste drenching worked to eventually stop the pain and infection. We're living in “For my friends--everything. For my enemies--the law!” lawfare times. That's why I like watching old Perry Mason reruns-even prosecutor Hamilton Burger would approve of justice over winning (he was really good at that).

A probably made in China Nativity scene photo for the AVA today and good cheer…

Nativity scene, Sherwood Rd, Brooktrails

Jeff Goll

Willits

EYSTER, THE ATTORNEY GENERAL AND THE MEDIA

To: AGPressOffice <agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov>

Please consider this a formal complaint about the handling of media requests regarding the attempted criminal prosecution of the Mendocino County Auditor/Controller/Treasurer/Tax Collector by District Attorney David Eyster.

In short, the lack of a face or telephone number to discuss the serious issues involved with someone in the press office is appalling. I am a veteran North Coast journalist, with 40 years of experience covering political and environmental-related news for The Press Democrat newspaper in Santa Rosa, and now as a media consultant and contributor to the Ukiah Daily Journal and Anderson Valley Advertiser.

I have never experienced in all those years the ongoing situation with the AG's Office.

In 2022, the AG issued an opinion dismissing conflict concerns involving DA Eyster, and the sudden firing of the Ukiah Police Chief. DA Eyster had been involved earlier in a domestic violence case involving the former police chief.

Now we have the DA filing a single felony misappropriation of public funds against a duly elected county Auditor, who he has publicly quarreled with over the use of asset forfeiture funds for staff dinners, and questionable travel reimbursements. DA Eyster has been engaged in running disputes with the Auditor's Office since he took office in 2011.

Now, we have a civil writ demand for reinstatement of the Auditor Chamise Cubbison based on the lack of hearing and due process by the county Board of Supervisors, and DA Eyster plays a large role in that scenario. He is a possible witness in the civil action.

These are local issues of serious concern.

Yet inquiries at the AG's levels are met with anonymous responses and no contact mechanism.

Adding further insult is the fact the latest AG opinion about DA Eyster was issued with no notification, or copy provided until after the fact.

It is disappointing, and troubling. The public deserves an impartial assessment of the current situation.

Mike Geniella

Ukiah Daily Journal

Anderson Valley Advertiser

mgeniella@gmail.com

SORRY, MIKE

From: AGPressOffice<agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov>

Date: Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM

Subject: Re: Mendocino County District Attorney

Hi Mike (Geniella),

The California Department of Justice takes community concerns -- and every case we undertake -- very seriously, and makes decisions based on the evidence and the law. With regard to the recusal motion you've asked about, that case remains active and ongoing. As stated in our filing, under California Penal Code section 1424, recusal of a district attorney may only be granted where a conflict of interest exists such as would render it unlikely that the defendant would receive a fair trial. The legal standard is discussed in detail in our brief, starting on page 4. The next hearing in this case regarding the recusal motion is now set for January 12, 2023. We are aware of the additional allegations you referenced, and beyond that we are unable to comment on, even to confirm or deny, potential or ongoing investigations or actions.

Also flagging that you can call our press office with inquiries at 916-210-6000.

Best,

Press Office, California Attorney General

TWEEKERS

Editor,

I'm writing as the recently selected Corresponding Secretary for the Society of Language (SOL), a watchdog group that monitors communications in local media, community signage, and administrative and popular discourse.

In the 11/15/23 AVA, at the top of the front page, the reader is teased to ‘Tweeker Takeover’ on page 4, a piece with the same head by Paul Modic. SOL objects to the cartoonishly tweaked spelling of Tweeker. The Editor is perhaps trying out a new spelling of Tweaker in an attempt to demonstrate how hip and cool and drippy the AVA is, a prominent influencer in creating neologisms or spell-it-as-it-sounds innovations, like “u no,” current among 12 year-olds and other digital savants. Or perhaps the editor doesn't understand why tweakers — amphetamine users/addicts — are so named.

Amphetamine enthusiasts are known as tweakers because that is what the drug encourages and thus what they often do. Tweak, dictionaries generally agree, has a couple of meanings, both germane. The most common is to make small adjustments in, or to, the controls. The second definition, deriving from the movements of pinch, pull, or twist, are gathered in twitch.

Allow me to offer an old personal example: As a 20 year old editor of a college feature magazine, about to put it to bed, exhausted and sniveling about the few remaining tasks to get it done, a mother of three felt merciful and offered me a mothers'-little-helper, in this case a Dexamyl Spanshell. As I sat down to work, a smooth energy bringing my concentration to an intense focus, I began my first task, writing a caption for a single, mundane photograph. Twenty hours later, after a half-million tweaks in a 30-word sentence, mainly proper nouns, I was finally satisfied with my effort, though the only real difference from my first attempt was switching the order of two names. Years later I watched a speed freak friend count, one by one, his considerable collection of bolts, then a tote full of screws. My labor on that photo caption flashed in my memory, especially the strength and confidence feeding my desire to get it right, endlessly tweaking the components, and around Hour 18 physically beginning to twitch.

Without going into my theories of desire, obsession, and addiction, suffice it to say that in our current American culture any drug that makes you feel powerful and focused will find more than a few devotees. Alas, as amphetamine usage increases over time and the real world retreats, you often end up like the man I met on the beach the other day, a wet cigarette cupped reverently in his hands, who replied when I asked him how he was doing, “I got this constant chatter all the time in my head, my brain I guess, and I've found walking on the beach is the only way I can handle it.”

But aside from my efforts on behalf of SOL, let me point out that the home invasion Mr. Modic unfortunately experienced presents no evidence that it was meth addicts, or “homeless tweekers (sic)” as Modic characterizes them early on. Nothing in the writings left behind, no meth paraphernalia, nada. The liquor bottle suggests alcohol aficionados. The writing, like “My house not yours,” indicates a rage born of envy and frustration. Modic, in fact, actually seems more inclined toward mental illness as a motive, and it is certainly present among homeless folks. I'm not defending meth users, just pointing out they may be innocent in this situation, which makes the assumption of guilt dangerously simplistic. Our culture is being overwhelmed by misinformation, outright lies, sloppy language, and a sort of deliberate ignorance that leads to some strangely warped beliefs. In a world where everyone is urged to pursue and embrace their dreams, let’s not forget that dreams die hard, and it becomes ever more difficult to withstand the damage.

Jim Dodge, Corresponding Secretary,

Society of Language

Manila (Humboldt County)

DON’T REWARD COUCH POTATOES

Dear Editor,

America's destructive socialism. How the useless create uselessness. Uselessness does not always look homeless. Sometimes it wears a suit and a bow tie. Think politicians and bureaucrats. A good way to destroy free enterprise and personal motivation is to have programs that reward uselessness and tax usefulness. It's called Social services. Or just socialism. The system also weakens family bonds and allows people to become more dependent on government programs.

These programs depend on ever-growing tax assessments and the ability to inflate the currency. Under this system more people will need help just to pay taxes. Higher taxes will then be needed to fund the growing taxation machine and the layoffs from the deaths of overtaxed businesses. Can you imagine getting a loan to pay taxes?

It is actually happening now. The only way to stimulate the economy is to lower taxes. All taxes: property taxes, sales taxes, income taxes, just to name a few.

Let's explore some ways to save money. Anyone making more than $200,000 per year on the taxation system should be subject to a 50% cut. Let them try to find a job that pays $100,000 in private business. Remember even after they retire they still collect 80% of their bloated salary. Government today is way too inflated especially at the top end. These people have no real skills unless you call pickpocketing a skill. When someone runs for office and they promise to take a 50% pay cut, that is the person you want to elect. Not Coast-Lib. Not inland-Lib. Not Lib. No matter how excited, humble, excited, or honored, they are couch potatoes and their real goal is to transfer your money into their account. This letter does not even touch on the subject of corruption which is a huge problem at all levels of government.

Tom Madden

Comptche

FOLLOW-UP ABOUT GAZA

Dear AVA:

Responding to Marshall Newman, AVA 12/6/23, where he asserts that "Israel had NO role in creating Hamas [and] whether Israel ever financed Hamas is doubtful ...", see the following:

Why Netanyahu Bolstered Hamas by Jeet Heer, The Nation, 12-11-23 Netanyahu and Hamas Depended on Each Other by Steve Hendrix and Hazem Balousha, Washington Post, 11-26-23

How Israel Helped Create Hamas by Ishaan Tharor, Washington Post, 7-30-14 These articles, a small sampling of the large and long-standing literature on an old subject, are nuanced and richly sourced; whatever one thinks of The Nation and The Washington Post, they're not known as kook fringe outfits.

Quoting Mr. Newman, "Having picked this fight, Hamas and the Gazan people have lost the right to dictate the terms of the consequent battle."Â Really?Â The Gazan people, including the thousands of dead children, and the injured now freezing and starving in tents in the desert, without clean water, crawling with lice, stalked by disease, they "picked this fight"?Â I'm not following Mr. Newman here.

About The Great March of Return, in which scores of thousands of people participated between March 2018 and December 2019, Mr. Newman says, "And make no mistake, these protests were not peaceful; they frequently included Gazans breaching the border fence, making incursions into Israel, and burning tires to obscure their actions, all of which provoked Israel to take the action it took against the protesters."

"The action it took" was to shoot dead some 223 Palestinians and, according to Robert Mardini, head of Middle East for the International Committee of the Red Cross, wound more than 13,000, most severely, with some 1,400 struck by three to five bullets.Â One Israeli soldier was reported as slightly wounded on May 14, 2018.

From this one could fairly conclude that the violence was coming mostly from one side.Â Yes, there were burning tires, breaches of Israel's precious border fence, and what Marshall Newman calls "incursions into Israel".Â Were these really crimes that called for the death penalty or crippling injury by gunfire?

The demonstrators, most of whom, according to Wikipedia, demonstrated peacefully, were protesting for the right of return to lands they were displaced from; against Israel's air, land, and sea blockade; and the U.S. (Trump's) recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.Â Israel's actions were condemned by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, B'Tselem, and anybody else with half a fucking brain and even a little heart.

Finally, while we're on the subject of Gaza and blockades, let us remember the fate of the nine Turkish nationals and one American Turkish national whom Israel shot to death when its troops stormed the Maavi Marmara, head of a relief flotilla on May 31, 2010, just a few years into the siege which persists to this sad day. There is a hopeful note:Â By any measure, and by many measures, American public opinion overwhelmingly favors a ceasefire.

Stephen Elliott

Bridgewater, Massachusetts

CLARIFICATION

Editor,

Sad that Stephen Elliot has difficulty following me on various points I made.

One being, “Having picked this fight, Hamas and the Gazan people have lost the right to dictate the terms of the consequent battle.” Discussing this, he conveniently left out Hamas, which started this conflict and which is responsible – by not working towards a durable ceasefire – for it continuing. He also left out that Gazans voted Hamas into power.

Another being, “And make no mistake, these protests were not peaceful; they frequently included Gazans breaching the border fence, making incursions into Israel, and burning tires to obscure their actions, all of which provoked Israel to take the action it took against the protesters.” He admits all of those things happened, then blames Israel for responding. Fairness and a proportional response are rare in these situations.

The main focus of my comments has been this current conflict. Yes, Israel has inflicted terrible death and destruction on Gaza, a significant proportion of which might have been avoided. However, this conflict began October 7 and Hamas is responsible for starting it. When will Hamas – on behalf of the Gazans it has so poorly served and who now bear the horrible brunt of that action – take the necessary steps to end it?

Marshall Newman

San Francisco

NIGHT SKIES

Editor:

Gerald Waxman, a popular professor and director of the Santa Rosa Junior College planetarium, died in 2009. As he was dying, his wife, and my neighbor, Pam Zimmerman, helped him publish a book based on the astronomy classes he taught. I am sorry I never got to meet Waxman, but I’m inspired by his book. Zimmerman told me he spent a lot of time staring at the night sky.

I, too, am a star gazer. I want to stargaze while sitting in my own backyard. Sadly, in the six years I’ve lived in Santa Rosa, light pollution has increased, making it harder to see the stars and planets. Besides blocking our view of the universe, light pollution disrupts wildlife, wastes money and energy, impacts human health and contributes to climate change.

Towns and cities around the world are working to reduce light pollution. Glen Ellen is one of them. Santa Rosa should join this movement. Dark Sky International, darksky.org, has ideas and suggestions for cities and citizens to reduce light pollution. If Gerald Waxman were still alive I believe he’d be advocating against light pollution.

Molly Martin

Santa Rosa

LET VOTERS DECIDE

Editor:

The Colorado state Supreme Court, with three justices dissenting, is denying Colorado citizens the right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice. The Colorado justices ruled that Donald Trump’s name be taken off the primary ballot, and voters may not even write in his name. The justices’ premise is that they, and they alone, have decided that Trump is ineligible. This is wrong, and I would say so no matter who was being taken off the ballot, even if it was Joe Biden. Let the voters of Colorado, or any other state, decide who will be president. It is not the job of state court justices to legislate.

June Keefer

Santa Rosa

SECRETS LEAD TO AUTOCRACY

Dear Editor,

America has had its political flip-flop artists in the past, like President Woodrow Wilson. Anyone who followed Wilson down a political path was almost certain to meet him coming back the opposite direction.

However, virtually all of today’s politicians are as bad as the worst of those of the past. They don’t know what they are doing, unless it is positioning themselves for career enrichment, usurping the law, or buying votes through misleading speeches or advertising. Being a politician means caring more about money and power than about people.

Our politicians don’t know the history of this country. They don’t know the difference between democracy and autocracy. They don’t know how to give a straight answer to a question.

A politician squirms away from answering a question, answers a different question, or goes off on a campaign talking point.

Government leaders in a democracy are elected to serve and teach, not to hide anti-democratic activity going on behind the scenes.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

OBSCENE PRIORITIES

Editor:

Definition of obscenity: ob-scen-i-ty (noun): the quality or state of being deeply offensive or disgusting to morality or decency. Used in a sentence: While schoolteachers, social workers, fire, police and military personnel struggle to make ends meet, the ultimate obscenity is to pay baseball stars a $700 million salary (“Dodgers give two-way star Ohtani record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal,” Santa Rosa Press Democrat, December 12. 2023).

Bob Canning

Petaluma

LACK OF PROPORTIONALITY…

Dear Editor,

The news from the Israeli/Hamas War continues to be as terrible as it possibly can be when “dumb bombs” are dropped in dubious response to the criminal rapes, murders, torturing horrible slaughter that marked October 7th, but what Pres. Benjamin Netanahu has carried out is out of proportion. Whatever he says, his nation’s war aims are, he is responsible for what took place on October 7th.

According to the ‘Guardian’ news our Western European allies, Germany and the UK, have criticized Israel for it lack of proportionality. “20,000 casualties.” Gaza hospitals are out of necesary medicines. Only a truce, better yet, a cease fire can bring releases of hostages. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is correct. Israel cannot destroy the freedom movement of a whole nation. What is coming will only be more hatred by the Palestinian people.

Frank H. Baumgardner, III

Santa Rosa

TRAIN TO NOWHERE

Editor:

I voted in 2008 against the high-speed rail system. Southwest Airlines transports people all over the state, quickly and cost-efficiently. Within a few months after the vote, construction costs went up, and the advertised one-way ticket from San Francisco to Los Angeles doubled in price.

Gov. Jerry Brown rescued this bad project by stealing money from the cap-and-trade fund. He changed what voters backed. If the backers of this high-speed rail system were Texas Republicans, Democrats would have cried fraud and had investigations for criminal and civil actions and lawsuits filed. But when Democrats and environmentalists do this, we are to look the other way and say it is good for the environment.

The train line is in the Central Valley. How many people will use it? No state subsidy allowed, but there probably will be one. Worse, all the billions spent could have helped complete the SMART line up to Cloverdale.

Andrew Smith

Santa Rosa