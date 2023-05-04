Supes To Repeal Unlawful Public Records Ordinance

As most of you know, for the past month I’ve written a series of columns, drawn from legal briefs I’ve prepared, outlining how County Ordinance 4705 (so-called Public Records Act Ordinance) violated the California Public Records Act, as well as a seminal California Supreme Court decision rendered a couple of years ago.

At Tuesday’s, April 25 Board of Supervisors meeting, the Supes went into closed session for approximately 90 minutes to review the status of an ordinance that in light of the legal research I was providing the Supervisors, showed pretty conclusively that it was unlawful on its face.

Saving the best for the last, Supervisor Ted Williams announced at the very end of Tuesday’s meeting that the Board will soon take formal action to repeal the Ordinance found by many, including yours truly, to be unlawful.

Shortly before Board Chair gaveled Tuesday’s session to a close, Williams said, “I want the Board and public to know that Supervisor Mulheren and I will be bringing a proposed action to the Board to repeal Ordinance 4507, that’s the Public Records Act Ordinance, and we’ve asked for the soonest time available on scheduling (it on an agenda).”

I want to thank Supervisors Ted Williams and Mo Mulheren for doing the right thing by joining with 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to soon take action to strike down the illegal ordinance.

I would like to think once the item to repeal the ordinance is placed on the agenda, that Supervisors Dan Gjerde and Glenn McGourty will join with their colleagues in a unanimous vote to repeal it.