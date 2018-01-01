Women’s March, Fort Bragg

by AVA News Service, January 1, 2018

On January 20, 2018, cities across California and the United States will unite to reaffirm our commitment to building a positive and just future for all, and to celebrate the spirit of resistance efforts over the past year. This day of action is designed to engage and empower all people to support women’s rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in 2018 midterm elections. HEAR OUR VOTE!

We will be marching concurrently with the student-led March for Our Future. Everyone is welcome at these marches.

Route: Gather at Fort Bragg Town Hall and march through downtown, with a rally and program at Bainbridge Park, rain or shine. Start time is 11:00 am.

Hosted by Christie Olson Day and Vicki Conrad:

facebook.com/events/1966680416952927/

