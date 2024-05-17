Take A Free Ride On The Smart Train

As of April 1st 2024 the Smart Train (Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit) that runs from near the Santa Rosa Airport in Sonoma County to near the Larkspur Landing Ferry in Marin County is offering seniors over the age of 65 and youngsters under the age of 18 unconditional and unlimited free rides throughout their system. Their goal is to promote ridership among what they consider underserved populations. The offer will be in effect until June 30, 2025. This truly is a great opportunity of day-trippers to get out there and see what there is to see in an environment they may not have thoroughly (or at all) explored.

The stations running north to south are:

Santa Rosa 1130 Airport Blvd. Santa Rosa (near the Sonoma County Airport) -

Santa Rosa North 1500 Guerneville Road Santa Rosa -

Santa Rosa Downtown 7 Fourth St. Santa Rosa (near Railroad Square) -

Rohnert Park 900 Enterprise Dr. Rohnert Park (near Sonoma State) -

Cotati E. Cotati Ave Cotati (home of the famous Accordion Festival) -

Petaluma Downtown 220 Lakeville St. Petaluma (near historic downtown) -

Novato San Marin 7700 Redwood Boulevard Novato -

Novato Downtown 695 Grant Avenue Novato -

Novato Hamilton Main Gate Road Novato -

San Rafael (near Marin Civic Center) 3801 Civic Center Dr. San Rafael -

San Rafael (near San Rafael Transit Hub) 680 3rd Street San Rafael -

Larkspur (near Larkspur Landing Ferry) 600 Larkspur Landing Larkspur

There are four more stations projected to join the system: Petaluma North in 2025, Windsor in 2025, Healdsburg in 2027 and Cloverdale in 2027. It is uncertain at this time if these stations are as they say “on track” but one can (and should) always hope.

For younger riders this is a chance to get out and explore independently. They can even bring their bikes for added mobility when they reach their destinations. Senior riders who are on tight budgets can save gas money and avoid the hassle of driving and parking. Most of the stations are near enough to points of interest to make it worth the trip. Look online for suggestions on what to see. The trains are comfortable and even have facing seats with tables for conversation or game playing en route. For young and old getting together with a friend for an outing/adventure with no cost involved is pretty irresistible. I think the Smart Train strategy to capture underserved populations is going to work very well. This definitely goes against the old adage that there are “no free rides.”

If you want to look at Victorian architecture stop in Petaluma. If you want to go to one of the many concerts at Sonoma State get off in Rohnert Park. Take a Ferry to San Francisco (and a Giants game) by walking a few well-marked blocks from the Larkspur station. Downtown Novato puts you within walking distance of Japanese, Chinese, French, Italian, Irish, and all American restaurants. Santa Rosa downtown drops you right at the Historic Railroad Square. This is just a tip of the iceberg. There are lots and lots of recreational, cultural, dining and sightseeing pleasures you can access from one of the Smart Train stops. Your only limitation is the train schedule, which you can check out in advance online at sonomamarintrain.org.

What if you are not a senior or a youngster? You can still take the train paying by the zone. The smooth ride, pretty scenery and freedom from traffic and parking fees are all inducements even if you can’t ride for free.

So if you are a day-tripper consider the Smart Train next time you are making plans to go forth and explore. For a first ride you might even consider just riding from one end of the route to the other just to see what you can see. There is lots of beautiful scenery including a bird sanctuary that you will ride through. Added bonus - the Smart Train has its own very nice bathrooms right onboard.