The Death of Teddy Ballgame

by Robert Mailer Anderson

paperback: 130 pages

published September 1, 2016

The last patrons of Cafe Dante gather for their morning coffee during what may be the final days of civilization. Apocalyptic events disrupt the routine of their lives and they are forced to take responsibility for a darkly comic reckoning which questions their faith in God, love, culture, family, humanity and each other. It’s Beckett meets Mamet meets O’Neil over a double jolt of expresso!

