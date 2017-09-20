Bird’s Eye View (Sep. 20, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, September 20, 2017

Having drank so much water and eaten so many salads for three days straight at the Fair, you can probably imagine that I’m inevitably not feeling very lively and creative this morning (Monday) as I contemplate this week’s brief column.

The Evening Dining scene in the Valley: Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant in Philo fame) as Guest Chef Monday evenings 5-9pm; regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, can be enjoyed Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, breakfast Saturday, closed Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-midnight; weekend brunch 10am-3pm; open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues their family-style, prix fixe menu Thursday-Monday evenings. Reservations reqd: call (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle, is closed ‘Taco’ Tuesday. Their ‘Santa Maria BBQ’ menu, from 4-8pm, Friday thru’ Monday, features ribs and chicken, added to previous favorites. The Redwood Drive-In has reliable hours 6am-8pm every day! Try the donuts! Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open Noon to 8pm, Thursday to Monday. And down in the Deep End The Bewildered Pig has ended their Happy hour but the Sunday brunch continues, 11am-2.30pm; dinner is still from 5.30-9pm Thursday-Sunday. Bruxo, the brightly colored, high-end food truck is at the AV Brewery Visitor Center on Friday and Sunday, noon to 7pm; the Boonville Hotel on Wednesday, noon to 8pm; and at Balo Winery on Thursdays.

Public Service Announcements. #545. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital will be in the Valley Thursday, September 28, from 2-4pm at the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo. Best to arrive around 3pm, you will definitely be seen. New customers and their pets can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts with them. #546. Due to the weekend’s County Fair, the Unity Club’s twice-weekly Community Lending Library at The Fairgrounds is closed until the first week of October. #547. The County Dump is open from 9am-4pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Dump Executive Director, Mike Mannix, rewards good customers with a star but will be very harsh with anyone thinking they can leave dead animals!

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans’ Building in Boonville. $6 donation for seniors for lunches and dinners, and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 21, the lunch, served at Noon, will be Parmesan Cod followed by Lemon Cake. Next Tuesday, September 26, the evening meal served at 6pm, features Pork with apples with Apple Crisp for dessert. Includes vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. The best value for money you’ll get all week! ALL ages are welcome! Hope to see you there.

From our 3-Dot Regular, The Old Buzzard: ‘Signs that the Apocalypse is Approaching’ — “Some observations on the 2017 County Fair. I sat at the AV Historical Society and Museum booth for a time on Friday afternoon and found it strange how many folks said, ‘Oh, its The Hysterical Society.’ Is it that funny? On Saturday I thoroughly enjoyed a Venezuelan Arepa (like a taco but better) that I assumed would surely be in the running for Turkey Vulture’s ‘Best Food In Show’ award. If there are no Bumper Cars, it’s not a real Carnival. Many, many teenagers spotted in groups of three and four, all staring at their phones and texting, not talking to each other. Perhaps they should be hanging around with the ones they are texting and not the clearly boring ones they are with. Superb displays of livestock. Excellent pie competition; I furtively nibbled some outstanding ones. Some vitriolic comments made and received by the Republican Party booth. Too many law enforcement officers present. and why are they in large groups of five or so? Surely being in pairs would be much more efficient, and certainly more friendly and comforting for the public they “protect and serve.” The AV Fire and Ambulance Burger was once again Turkey Vulture’s ‘Best Food in Show.’ I agreed; the aforementioned Venezuelan Arepa was runner up; the Polish Dog from the Sausage and Curly Fries Guy came third. A metal detector at the main gate? “Wow, that’s so old!” a local 6th grader said when he saw a photo of the AV Museum taken in 1991. “Get a beer and grab your goat,” heard at the Friday Night Unofficial Goat judging competition. By Sunday morning only two local high school girls had run off with carnies. The Fair seemed to be significantly quieter overall, but I could be wrong. Lots of smiling faces and laughter; joyous greetings as old friends met; and a heartwarming sense of community as the County and our visitors enjoyed the ‘Best Little Fair in the West.”

I’m outta here. Something about a sheep. If you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; remember: keep your windows cracked if you leave your pets in your vehicle; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request: “Let us prey.” Humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace. Keep on humming, Hummingbird.

