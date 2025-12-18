Announcements 12/18/2025

A LOCAL WINE PIONEER

This month, Anderson Valley lost one of its wine pioneers. Theresia Kobler passed away at 92 from natural causes, and our community already feels the loss deeply. We send our love to her family and will miss seeing her at our industry gatherings — she was known to make an appearance well into her later years.

Lazy Creek Vineyards was founded by Swiss immigrants Hans and Therese Kobler in 1972. Producing around 4,000 cases, most of their wines were sold directly through their loyal mailing list, and nearly every customer made the journey at least once to their remote Anderson Valley home.

Local lore says Hans and Theresia brought cuttings from renowned French vineyards back in their suitcases. While legalities kept them from confirming the details, it’s long been believed that Lazy Creek's early Pinot Noir vines traced back to none other than Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

The Koblers became well known for their dry Gewürztraminer, and their distinctive, Burgundian-style Pinot Noir. Prior customers, often turned friends, share fond memories of time spent at their table — breaking bread, sharing stories, and experiencing the warm hospitality that defined the Lazy Creek legacy.

Theresia’s contributions helped shape Anderson Valley into the wine region it is today. She will be missed, and always remembered. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Norman & Colleen Kobler, and their sons Tiernan and Morgan. The Koblers own the Vonarburg Vineyard and farm a large portion of the wine region today.