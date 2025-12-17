From the Archive (12/30/1985): Here And There In Mendocino County

MY MY, AREN’T THE POT smokers getting self-righteous: Convicted Navarro dope grower, Don Lipmanson, has recommended antabuse for “the gang of three,” associated with the Anderson Valley Greens. Writing for the Commentary and apparently one toke over the line at the time, Lipmanson also wrote a paragraph regarding C.O. Jones perhaps the best writer in Mendocino County, that made absolutely no sense. Another Commentary writer who went one toke over the line years ago, John Lewallen, warned the Mendocino Greens to beware of infiltrators and provocatuers. The Greens represent about the same threat to the established order as the PTA, but if inanity and stupidity are somehow subversive the Greens have been over-infiltrated, as Lipmanson and Lewallen prove with each issue of the Commentary.

A STUDY RELEASED a couple of weeks ago by the congressional Joint Economic Committee said that 1973 was the last good year for the American middleclass. Real earnings have shrunk. Home purchases are now beyond the means of even two-income families and many good jobs in manufacturing have been moved overseas by the imperialists. Those of you who fancy yourselves middleclass, but don’t own anything, yet cast your votes for Republicans, actually vote against yourselves. Nice going.

A TWENTY-UNIT monstrosity planned for Caspar, opposed by the Mendocino County Planning commission, the Planning Commission’s staff, and the staff of the Coastal Commission, but approved by the Coastal Commission itself, was dropped by the developer. The Governor has stacked the Coastal Commission with the usual right wing vulgarians who are all in favor of opening up the Coast to “development.” The coming year will see “developers” going directly to a friendly Coastal Commission whenever the planning staff rejects their inns and lousy restaurants.

THE CALIFORNIA POLL has revealed that an overwhelming number of Californians want the Coast protected. In 1972, voters, by a wide margin, approved Proposition 20 which established a means to protect the Coast from speculators and destroyers who have attempted to undermine it ever since. The Governor has cut funding for the Coastal Commission and is beginning to appoint the vulgar rich to seats on the Commission; the kind of appointees who think Sea Ranch is beautiful.

ASSEMBLYMAN HAUSER and phantom State Senator Barry Keene have joined a significant number of their colleagues in support of a 30-million-dollar subsidy for business called “rural renaissance.” The money would put the unemployed to work at close to minimum wage building roads and sewage plants so businesses would locate here. As Hauser put it “Our rural areas should be very attractive to companies thinking about relocating or expanding to California. Our air and water are good our traffic relatively uncongested, our housing is less expensive and our towns and cities are safer.” Right, Smiley, so let’s catch up with LA.

LEGISLATION HAS BEEN introduced which would make “America The Beautiful” our national anthem in place of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It’s about time. “The Star-Spangled Banner” has been the official anthem only since 1931. It is impossible to sing, the lyrics are lousy because they describe, awkwardly, one minor incident way back when in militaristic terms, and to top it all, the music is the work of an Englishman. “America The Beautiful” is entirely the work of Americans, easy to sing and better represents the American experience. Write to Congressman Boxcorp, c/o VIP Lounge, First Class section, TWA Flight 343 to Washington and ask him to get him to get cracking on the transfer.

MORE DAMAGE WAS HEAPED onto Ukiah when the County Planning Commission approved a 250-unit housing development northeast of Ukiah in the Vichy Springs area. The project is described by its investors, led by a Ukiah attorney, Richard Henderson, as a “retirement community,” the kind of bizarre settlement increasingly popular with wealthy retired Americans, characterized by an absence of children and utter sterility.

CHARLES AND DENISE Bunheirao of Willits recently distinguished themselves when they hired a taxi to drive them from Sparks, Nevada, to Willits where, once arrived, they were unable to pay the $410 fare.

SENATOR NUNN, a democrat of Georgia, read into the public record last week an 18-page Pentagon recipe for fruitcake. The recipe was under the heading, “Military Specification MIL-F 1499F, amended 1980.”

THE VARIOUS branches of the armed services awarded more than 8000 combat ribbons for their badly-botched and entirely indefensible invasion of the tiny nation of Grenada. It is believed the Pentagon is contemplating a spring assault on the Anderson Valley Senior Center.

HI-TECH MAN of the year: Edward Johnson of Atlanta has been enjoined by Jerry Falwell’s God Corporation to cease and desist from rigging up a telephone to a computer which rings Falwell’s headquarters every thirty seconds with recorded insults, thus tying up the ersatz ’Christian’s’ telephone line and fund raising efforts. Johnson has hooked up the same gizmo to Jimmy Swaggart’s offices.

THEY MIGHT AS WELL since there’s no difference between them, a headline from one of the Knight-Ridder Newspapers: ’Democrats Are Taught Republicans’ Methods of Avoiding The Issues.’