Historian Shelby Foote on the Confederate Flag

LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 4:54 am
“Nazism and the tradition of American white supremacy that is memorialized in monuments throughout the South are the fruit of the same poisonous tree. In this light, the Confederate flag can legitimately be seen as an alternate version of the Nazi emblem.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/opinion/white-supremacist-confederate-monuments-nazi.html?mcubz=0&_r=0
When I see the Confederate flag, it is often displayed alongside of the Swastika. Both this vile symbols stand for everything I deplore. The people who display them are my enemies.
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 5:15 am
Too bad General William T. Sherman didn’t hang all the plantation owners, burn down most of the South, and give the rest to the people who built it—the kidnapped Africans. Could the ex-slaves possibly have done a worse job of shaping Mississippi than the rednecks?
BB Grace
August 17, 2017 at 10:04 am
Thank you for some truth Dr. Anderson.
You may find it amusing to see the slave caste system employed by the Egyptians. We’re still doing it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_ancient_Egypt
Democratic confederation was practiced by indigenous tribes complete with women participation, choosing the chief, and more. Kingdoms HATE confederates. England loathes the Indigenous loving confederates.
The South was claimed first by Spain, which committed indigenous genocide but also slavery as an act of mercy and survival. The majority of slaves were Indigenous peoples.
France claimed the South at a Time the French were emancipating themselves from what was their kingdom and the idea each man’s house was his castle, freedom from kingdoms was the point.
The Yankees will never admit that the majority of slaves were Indigenous, in a world of Black and White, “Colored” is Indigenous. The Confederates stood with the Indigenous, confederation. But let us not forget here in Mendocino’s National Forest we have a “trail of tears”. The Nome Cult Trail is how Yankees do things.
The war wasn’t about slavery. It didn’t end slavery. It was about England getting control over the South as it had taken control over the Union with it’s strings to the industrial revolution. The US had made the Louisiana Purchase and moved in to claim what it saw as theirs over dead bodies as usual.
Jim Updegraff
August 17, 2017 at 11:36 am
Louis: Exc your comments. I did get a big laugh out of BBGrace’s comments which can be summarized by a comment – ‘And the farmer hauled another load away’.
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 12:04 pm
Thanks, Jim.
Apologists for slavery should be given a ticket for a Middle Passage cruise and be treated to a 3 month voyage in the hull of a slave ship marinating in their own excrement.
http://www.history.com/topics/black-history/slavery/pictures/slave-trade/interior-of-slave-ship
BB Grace
August 17, 2017 at 3:16 pm
Thank God for the farmer and his loads!
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 4:01 pm
Grace has the intellect and the eloquence of an inbred, mildly retarded, nearsighted, badly educated sixth-grade dropout, who has worked at menial jobs all her unfortunate life, doesn’t read books, and knows nothing of the world.
BB Grace
August 17, 2017 at 4:45 pm
Jim Updegraff
August 17, 2017 at 11:38 am
Should read – Excellent comments.
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 11:59 am
1. In the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade (1525-1866), 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. Of them, 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.
2. By 1860, the nation’s black population had jumped from 400,000 to 4.4 million, of which 3.9 million were slaves. The primary reason was natural increase, a distinguishing feature of American-style slavery.
3. The Middle Passage refers to the trans-Atlantic slave trade. A second Middle Passage followed within the U.S. between the end of the Revolutionary War and the start of the Civil War. In all, my colleague Walter Johnson estimates in his book “Soul by Soul: Life Inside the Antebellum Slave Market,”… “approximately one million enslaved people were relocated from the upper South to the lower South … two thirds of these through … the domestic slave trade.” In other words, two and a half times more African Americans were directly affected by the second Middle Passage than the first one.
4. The reason was business—specifically, the cotton trade. Where it flourished, in the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, the slave population increased by an average of 27.5 percent per decade, demanding that entire families be relocated from plantations in the East and Upper South. In turn, Steven Deyle points out in his 2005 book, Carry Me Back: The Domestic Slave Trade in American Life, “Southern slave prices more than tripled,” rising from $500 in New Orleans in 1800, to $1,800 by 1860 (the equivalent of $30,000 in 2005). Of the 3.2 million slaves working in the 15 slave states in 1850, 1.8 million worked in cotton.
https://www.theroot.com/slavery-by-the-numbers-1790874492
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 12:45 pm
There are better sources, but I could not find excerpts from them online.
1. Sven Beckert’s EMPIRE OF COTTON
2. Walter Johnson’s RIVER OF DARK DREAMS.
3. Edward E. Baptist’s THE HALF HAS NEVER BEEN TOLD: SLAVERY AND THE MAKING OF AMERICAN CAPITALISM
EMPIRE OF COTTON will provoke nightmares.
But so will the other two.
BB Grace
August 17, 2017 at 3:21 pm
from your article Mr. Bedrock:
27. The Emancipation Proclamation did not abolish the institution of slavery in the United States. Rather, it “freed” any slave in the Confederate states (that’s right—it did not apply to states in the Union in which slavery remained legal)
Damn Yanks!
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 12:58 pm
—Violence, Baptist contends, explains the remarkable increase of labor productivity on cotton plantations. Without any technological innovations in cotton picking, output per hand rose dramatically between 1800 and 1860. Some economic historians have attributed this to incentives like money payments for good work and the opportunity to rise to skilled positions. Baptist rejects this explanation.
Planters called their method of labor control the “pushing system.” Each slave was assigned a daily picking quota, which increased steadily over time. Baptist, who feels that historians too often employ circumlocutions that obscure the horrors of slavery, prefers to call it “the ‘whipping-machine’ system.” In fact, the word we should really use, he insists, is “torture.” To make slaves work harder and harder, planters utilized not only incessant beating but forms of discipline familiar in our own time — sexual humiliation, bodily mutilation, even waterboarding. In the cotton kingdom, “white people inflicted torture far more often than in almost any human society that ever existed.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/05/books/review/the-half-has-never-been-told-by-edward-e-baptist.html?mcubz=3
BB Grace
August 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm
Eat sugar Mr. Bedrock? Do you like the taste of slavery?
https://www.learner.org/courses/worldhistory/support/reading_14_1.pdf
Haiti continues to have slaves to work sugar.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slavery_in_Haiti
Jim Updegraff
August 17, 2017 at 1:09 pm
Louis: Also remember that slavery was happening at the same time the U. S. was destroying Native Americans and stealing their land.
LouisBedrock
August 17, 2017 at 1:48 pm
Yes.
Both Beckert and Baptist discuss this at length.