Bird’s Eye View (June 7, 2017)

by Turkey Vulture, June 7, 2017

Following the remarkably short-sighted and extremely serious wrong decision made by The President* last week regarding climate control, let’s start with “This Trump Thing,” or as it had been known for nearly 250 years up until now, The US Presidency. (President*. this word just has to have an asterisk when referring to Trump).

Three-Dot regular, The Old Buzzard reports, “On Thursday, in a speech that was basically a towering pile of complete gibberish, President* Donald Trump told the country that the rest of the world is wrong. I didn't think he could top his inaugural address for sheer fact-free and paranoiac nonsense, but he managed to do it. By announcing that the United States was withdrawing from the groundbreaking Paris Accords regarding the world climate crisis, the President* wallowed in xenophobic victimhood while basking in the scattered applause of the his sycophantic advisors whose self-respect is sufficiently low that they still work for him. It was appalling. It was condescending. This was a speech written by a fool, to be delivered by a fool, with the presumption that a great percentage of its target audience is made up of fools. But the really noxious stuff was the attempt at transforming a worldwide agreement to combat an existential threat to life on this planet into what he stupidly called a scheme to redistribute our wealth to China. The really noxious stuff was all that simpering about how the rest of the world is playing us for suckers and laughing at us, as though the rest of the world doesn't think we've lost our mind as a nation simply by electing a vulgar talking bullying businessman like Trump. President* Trump said, “The rest of the world applauded when we signed the Paris agreement. They went wild. They were so happy, for the simple reason that it put our country, the United States of America, which we love, at a very, very big economic disadvantage. A cynic would say that the obvious reasons were for economic competitiveness and their wish to see us remain in the agreement is that we continue to suffer from this self-inflicted economic wound. You see what's happening. It's pretty obvious to those who want to keep an open mind. At what point does American get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us at a country? We want fair treatment for our citizens, and fair treatment for our taxpayers and we don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more.” He spoke like a spoiled and angry child with the assumption that he was addressing an audience made up of angry children. He lined the United States up with the anti-science side of the most pressing global issue of our time. And yet, none of that matters in the big picture as, while the President* was actually speaking, a huge chunk of Antarctica was preparing to break off. The nonsense he spewed doesn't matter. the oceans are not listening to him and the ultimate Apocalypse is now approaching far more quickly than it was a week ago. Trump must go.”

“Evening Dining in the Valley” — the latest on the Valley’s “Big Eight Eateries.” Lauren’s Restaurant sees Libby (of Libby’s Restaurant fame) as the Guest Chef every Monday evening from 5-9pm, regular hours remain Thursday-Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm for lunch, and dinner on Tuesday-Saturday, 5-9pm. Lizbby’s, the Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boonville, can be enjoyed Monday to Saturday from 10am-9pm, serving breakfast on Saturday, closed on Sunday. The Buckhorn is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-Midnight, serving weekend brunch each day from 10am-3pm — open weekdays at 11am; closed Tuesdays. The Boonville Hotel continues with their family-style, prix fixe menu and expanded hours to Thursday thru” Monday evenings. Reservation required: (707)-895-2210. The Q and Aquarelle has a new “Santa Maria BBQ” menu, featuring ribs and chicken, added to their previous favorites. Open 4-8pm from Friday thru Taco Tuesday. The Redwood Drive-In just keeps on doing what they do, with reliable hours (6am-8pm every day!). Don't forget to try the donuts! Stone and Embers in The Madrones is open from Noon to 8pm Friday-Sunday and Noon to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday. Down in the Deep End, The Bewildered Pig is open Thursday-Saturday, 4:30-5.30pm Happy Hour, Supper from 5.30-9pm, and on Sunday 11.30am-7pm. Check out their “insane!” offerings on their Facebook page.

Public Service Announcements. #542. Live music returns to the Valley this Saturday, June 10, when The High Rollers, featuring Mendocino “All-stars” Pilar Duran, Kevin Owens, and Tom Brown, will take the stage at Lauren’s Restaurant at 9pm. Not to be missed! #543. In celebration of their 100th birthday today (June 7) the AV Lions have been waving entrance fees for all new members signing up in the last week and will continue until Saturday, June 10. Not only will new members help the local club make an even bigger impact, they will belong to a distinguished group of “Centennial Lions.” Contact President Bill Harper at 895-2609. #544. The Vets from the Mendocino Animal Hospital visit the AV Farm Supply on Highway 128, north of Philo next week on Thursday June 15. New customers and their pets are always welcome; previous visitors can call 462-8833 and the vets will bring your pet’s charts! #545. The AV Grange is having its regular second Sunday Pancake Breakfast on June 11 from 8:30-11am. Prices from $5-10, kids through hungry folks, for a delicious, locally-sourced breakfast. Choices include pancakes (gluten free available but gluten extra is not), eggs, and bacon, with a choice of juice, tea or coffee included. #546. Mendo Bookmobile returns next Tuesday, June 13. Phone 463-4694 for confirmation. 45 minutes at: Navarro Store 9am (for just 30 minutes before heading out to Comptche); the Floodgate 12.30pm; Philo 1.30pm; Boonville (Apple Hall) 2.30pm. #547. The AV Museum is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-4pm in The Little Red Schoolhouse next to the Elementary School on AV Way, a perfect place to visit for couple of hours on a weekend afternoon. “The Best Little Museum in the West.” #548. The monthly meeting of the “Preparation for the Rest of Our Lives” is at Lauren’s Restaurant at 4pm on Sunday, June 11 discussing the options available to all of us at some point. #549. The Boonville Farmers Market continues in the Boonville Hotel parking lot with their summer hours 9.30am-Noon. Cindy, 895-2949. #550. Need a burn permit? The Fire Department no longer issues them. You have to go to the CalFire Buildings at the far south end of town, beyond the gravel pits and behind the San Quentin-esque style fences.

Here is the menu for the Community lunches and dinners next week in the Senior Center at the Veterans Building in Boonville. $6 donation from seniors for both lunches and dinners and $7 for Non-seniors for lunches and $8 for the dinners. Tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, the lunch, served by Marti Titus and her crew at Noon, will be Beef Stroganoff followed by Carrot Cake. Next Tuesday, June 13, the evening meal at 6pm, features Ham, Potluck Potatoes and Banana Split Cake for dessert. Second Tuesday so: dinner will be followed by Bingo at 7pm. All meals include vegetables, salad bar, and fruit, plus milk, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Maybe the best value for money you’ll get all week! The “Young at Heart Exercise” with Linda Boudoures and Karen DeFalco is Tuesday and Thursday 9-9.45am. Tai Chi is available every Tuesday at 11am; Thursdays 11am-Noon is Kathy’s Easy-stretch Yoga class. Also on Thursdays, the Active Life Club from 10am to 2pm features games, crafts, and music. The Senior Center/Community Bus goes to Ukiah on Mondays and Santa Rosa on the first Wednesday of the month. Sign up early at 489-1175. ALL ages welcome!

I’m outtahere. Gotta a man about a sheep. So, be careful out there; if you break a leg don’t come running to me; stay out of the ditches; be wary of strangers with more dogs than teeth; show love to your pets, they will be faithful and true: and keep your windows cracked if you leave them in your vehicle; think good thoughts; Keep the Faith; try to not let life get in the way of living; may your god go with you, and may your dog go with you too. A final request, “Let us prey.” Sometimes poking, often stroking, but almost always humbly yours, Turkey Vulture. Contact me through the Letters Page or at turkeyvulture9@gmail.com. PS. Keep on humming, Hummingbird. Missing the Venerable Pheasant. On the sheep, Grace.

