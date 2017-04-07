Hexenhammer on Syrian Tomahawk Strikes

- Home
BB Grace
April 7, 2017 at 11:01 am
To be fair Dr. Z, when Styx was making this vid further developments were being revealed so I expect him to make more vids to fill in those gaps.
for one, Russia is moving it’s embassy with Israel to Jerusalem. US is following the Saudi plan with support from Egypt and Jordan on Syria.
THANK YOU
Zack Anderson
April 7, 2017 at 11:26 am
right you are, BB.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVaO2-qrT60&w=478&h=269%5D
BB Grace
April 7, 2017 at 12:50 pm
And another new vid!: “Why Do So Many People Mistake Me For A Conservative?”
BBingo!
LouisBedrock
April 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm
Syria has been a target of the lunatics that run this country since 2001:
—I knew why, because I had been through the Pentagon right after 9/11. About ten days after 9/11, I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in. He said, “Sir, you’ve got to come in and talk to me a second.” I said, “Well, you’re too busy.” He said, “No, no.” He says, “We’ve made the decision we’re going to war with Iraq.” This was on or about the 20th of September. I said, “We’re going to war with Iraq? Why?” He said, “I don’t know.” He said, “I guess they don’t know what else to do.” So I said, “Well, did they find some information connecting Saddam to al-Qaeda?” He said, “No, no.” He says, “There’s nothing new that way. They just made the decision to go to war with Iraq.” He said, “I guess it’s like we don’t know what to do about terrorists, but we’ve got a good military and we can take down governments.” And he said, “I guess if the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail.”
So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, “Are we still going to war with Iraq?” And he said, “Oh, it’s worse than that.” He reached over on his desk. He picked up a piece of paper. And he said, “I just got this down from upstairs” — meaning the Secretary of Defense’s office — “today.” And he said, “This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.” I said, “Is it classified?” He said, “Yes, sir.” I said, “Well, don’t show it to me.” And I saw him a year or so ago, and I said, “You remember that?” He said, “Sir, I didn’t show you that memo! I didn’t show it to you!”
GEN. WESLEY CLARK in an interview on DEMOCRACY NOW
http://www.globalresearch.ca/we-re-going-to-take-out-7-countries-in-5-years-iraq-syria-lebanon-libya-somalia-sudan-iran/5166
sohumlily
April 7, 2017 at 6:05 pm
?
zack anderson
April 7, 2017 at 6:11 pm
I suppose an Ex-Satanist is better than a current one, though no disrespect to the many wonderful wiccans I’ve met at the AVA compound over the years.
P.S. If one likes smooth frilly things, does that make one a Satinist?
sohumlily
April 7, 2017 at 6:28 pm
Not sure, Zack, but I don’t believe wiccans worship Satan.
And hey, this guy thinks the wall is great, that ending taxes for the rich a good idea and gutting federal agencies is great stuff.
I’m not saying he’s all wrong–those who voted for Trump were thinkin’ that with him there was a 90% chance he wouldn’t start WWIII, whereas Hil was 100%.
zack anderson
April 7, 2017 at 6:32 pm
Point taken. Admittedly I’m not well versed in the dark arts. I disagree with much of what Hexenhammer says, but I like his candor, eloquence and overall ridiculous vibe. I mean, who wears a leather jacket without a shirt while flying what looks like an imperial Roman flag in the background? And he makes cat videos.
sohumlily
April 7, 2017 at 6:34 pm
I guess he’s found his niche.:)
Zack Anderson
April 7, 2017 at 6:45 pm
Speaking of imperial recesses, thanks to Wikipedia I just learned that:
“Nero’s Domus Aurea (AD 64–69) was the first semi-private dwelling that possessed rooms that were given richly varied floor plans, shaped with niches and exedras; sheathed in dazzling polished white marble, such curved surfaces concentrated or dispersed the daylight.”
The Hexenhammer works in mysterious ways!