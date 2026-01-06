Dear Santa,

I want words that leave cinders, curls of smoke

rising from black ash,

words without paper,

words that set desks afire, burn holes in doors,

melt & shatter vaults, the eyes of buildings — molten glass perforations.

TUNGSTEN WORDS! I want TUNGSTEN WORDS !

white hot & clean, words that brand space ownerless –

the public domain… words that ignite & nourish,

words that feed green

as can only the cold potash remains of brush-choked-bluffs,

words black as the eye of the vulture, the beak of the raven,

words that eat fever & plague to grow swifter & stronger,

to glide higher & farther.

I want words to silence a hundred-thousand pairs of

starched-white-cuffs plotting endless money supply,

endless cash flow, cuffs sliding back & forth across

polished mahogany teak, oak & maple, white slick cuffs

linked behind bolted authorizations, behind

printed circuitry, behind instantaneous

printouts of non-communicative communication,

sliding cuffs signing execution orders with the

intragalactic pen of usury. I want words denser than

the clogged air, words to set these cuffs crawling,

curbed, hand-over-hand in their own excrement of

2000 year old tree stumps, stripped earth,

dead cities & discarded species,

losing breath,

stacking themselves in blackened pyres

putrid … turgid … flesh.

I want words that suck the sick breath, the stench

of conflagration

& exhale sunlight

through sheets of rain.

Hurry Up Please! Scatter these words everywhere. There is

great need. Tell Rudolph to dim his nose, to fly low & fast into the darkness.

There will be guides and openings of light for rest.

Get Moving!

Solstitial Greetings!

God-speed & thank you,

— Donnie Shanley, Newport Chute, December 1977