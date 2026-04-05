Detention Centers

"Detention Center" (replacing "prison") is hereby added to our two-words-for one list. To review…
There's been a trend in the American language whereby two words are substituted for one. For example, ” Human Resources” has replaced “Personnel.” Some more examples of our own private replacement theory:
“Reached out” … replaces called, contacted, and the more informative emailed and phoned.
“Mission Statement” … replaces mission. "Goals" would be even briefer, and less pretentious,
Administrative Assistant … replaces secretary.
social anxiety … shyness
skill set … skills
Price Point. … price
Environmental technician … janitor or custodian
Replacement Workers … scabs
Public Relations … publicity
Passed Away … died
Strategic Plan … Either strategy or plan will do.
Clinical Depression … gloom, misery, melancholy, the blues
Venture Capitalist … financier
Turkey Vulture … buzzard ‘
Gender Affirming Treatment … sex change
Advocate for … advocate (which means “to call for”)
Food Insecurity … hunger
Neoliberal Reforms … privatization
Shined on … misled
Supply Chain … inventory … (Globalization changed where and how things got manufactured, so the twofer is sort of justified.)
Atmospheric River … rainstorm
Inner City … ghetto or slum
Content Creators … writers … artists
Job Creators … employers … bosses
Post-Traumatic Stress … shell shock
Underprivileged … poor
Wide Receiver … end
Ralph Nader notes that “white-collar crime” has replaced “corporate crime.”
In Men In Black (1997), Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith use a gun-like device that erases the memory of civilian witnesses. In real life the memory-erasing function is performed by The Culture (language being the very fabric of the culture). Fortunately, not all the changes are imposed from above by management consultants, broadcasters, publishers, academics and influencers. Some of the changes come from below, from the street, from straight outa Compton.
The trend towards euphemism, obfuscation and pseudo-science may have started when the Defense Department replaced the War Department after World War Two. When President Trump changed it back in 2025, I saluted.
An exception that proves the rule is “outsourcing,” a vague, obscurantist word introduced in the 1970s to replace "overseas production." Our corporate masters, who underwrite the creation of The Culture from above, did not and do not want US workers focusing on what was really going on. By replacing “inventory" with "supply chain," they normalize the idea that what’s needed to manufacture a product in, say, Akron, Ohio, comes from overseas. (A great band, homegrown in Akron, sang “We are Devo, D E V O!”)
Three-fer: Refuse Disposal Area … dump
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“Ethnic cleansing” … genocide. The term originated as a euphemism deployed by various parties in the Yugoslavian conflicts of the 90s.
And since you referenced N.W.A. : Included in the zigs and zags of a truly bizarre life, I spent a short time around those fellows, only one of which had ever actually been a gangster, Erik Wright aka Eazy-E. Cloaked in the silliness of the made up, self-harming genre of “gangsta-rap” were bits of wisdom. Eazy once said, “If I yell ‘bitch,’ and you ain’t a bitch – don’t turn around.”
Saw DEVO (along with the B-52s) at Shoreline last October. Worth the trip to Google-land.
We’ll add ethnic cleansing to the list… Along with a three-fer in the news today: “The American plane shot down over Iran on Friday was an F-15E Strike Eagle, which is crewed by a pilot and a weapons systems officer.” Meaning a pilot and a bombardier.
“Crewed” as a verb is part of a trend in which nouns undergo a sex change. Kamala Harris writes in 107 Days that she was cooking breakfast for her nieces when Joe Biden called to say he was dropping out. “The whole world is about to change. I’m here in sweatpants and the two people staffing me right now are under 4 feet tall.”