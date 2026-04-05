Detention Centers

The Department of Homeland Security has spent more than $900 million on 10 warehouse sites this year. And somebody who went to architecture school designed them.

"Detention Center" (replacing "prison") is hereby added to our two-words-for one list. To review…

There's been a trend in the American language whereby two words are substituted for one. For example, ” Human Resources” has replaced “Personnel.” Some more examples of our own private replacement theory:

“Reached out” … replaces called, contacted, and the more informative emailed and phoned.

“Mission Statement” … replaces mission. "Goals" would be even briefer, and less pretentious,

Administrative Assistant … replaces secretary.

social anxiety … shyness

skill set … skills

Price Point. … price

Environmental technician … janitor or custodian

Replacement Workers … scabs

Public Relations … publicity

Passed Away … died

Strategic Plan … Either strategy or plan will do.

Clinical Depression … gloom, misery, melancholy, the blues

Venture Capitalist … financier

Turkey Vulture … buzzard ‘

Gender Affirming Treatment … sex change

Advocate for … advocate (which means “to call for”)

Food Insecurity … hunger

Neoliberal Reforms … privatization

Shined on … misled

Supply Chain … inventory … (Globalization changed where and how things got manufactured, so the twofer is sort of justified.)

Atmospheric River … rainstorm

Inner City … ghetto or slum

Content Creators … writers … artists

Job Creators … employers … bosses

Post-Traumatic Stress … shell shock

Underprivileged … poor

Wide Receiver … end

Ralph Nader notes that “white-collar crime” has replaced “corporate crime.”

In Men In Black (1997), Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith use a gun-like device that erases the memory of civilian witnesses. In real life the memory-erasing function is performed by The Culture (language being the very fabric of the culture). Fortunately, not all the changes are imposed from above by management consultants, broadcasters, publishers, academics and influencers. Some of the changes come from below, from the street, from straight outa Compton.

The trend towards euphemism, obfuscation and pseudo-science may have started when the Defense Department replaced the War Department after World War Two. When President Trump changed it back in 2025, I saluted.

An exception that proves the rule is “outsourcing,” a vague, obscurantist word introduced in the 1970s to replace "overseas production." Our corporate masters, who underwrite the creation of The Culture from above, did not and do not want US workers focusing on what was really going on. By replacing “inventory" with "supply chain," they normalize the idea that what’s needed to manufacture a product in, say, Akron, Ohio, comes from overseas. (A great band, homegrown in Akron, sang “We are Devo, D E V O!”)

Three-fer: Refuse Disposal Area … dump