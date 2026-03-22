Announcements 3/22/2026

WILLIAM F. SMITH (1927-2026)

Longtime resident of Ukiah, William F. "Bill" Smith passed away peacefully on February 27th while surrounded by family. Bill was born in 1927 in New York City to show-business parents. Raised in the Great Depression in San Francisco's Richmond District, he enlisted in the US Navy at 17 and served in the Pacific through the end of World War II. His experience fighting fires and working for the US Forest Service in the 1940s led to a long career in the woods as a professional forester for J.H. Baxter, F.M. Crawford, and Louisiana-Pacific.

Retiring in 1985, he enjoyed many years of exploring new states, countries, and continents with his beloved wife of 66 years, Billie. Together they stayed close to family near and far while involving themselves in the local community. Bill devoted his skills and expertise to many groups such as The Sun House, the Historical Society, the Farm Bureau, the Co-op Air Patrol, the V.A., and also helped spearhead the Redwood Valley Outdoor Education Project. Decades working in the woods enabled Bill's remarkable knowledge of Mendocino County's history and geography: he could name every ridge and gully, who'd ranched it, if and when it had been logged, and when a wildfire came through. His stories were legion, and fortunately for us all Bill contributed some of them to the Historical Society's journal and to recorded oral histories.

Bill lived out his life in the house he built in 1961 overlooking Ukiah, a place he loved; his beloved son Bradley's care and attention made that possible.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Leslie Elias, and his dear wife Billie (née Prosser); he is survived by his sons Kevin (Carol Lageder) of Carlsbad, Bradley of Ukiah, Douglas (Kate Kordich) of Berkeley, 9 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

He was loved and respected by many during his 99 years; his buoyant spirit will be missed by everyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Mendocino County or the Mendocino County Foundation. All who knew Bill are welcome to celebrate his life at the Ukiah Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 18 at 11am.