Valley People 3/21/2026

MARY HAMMOND: My dad James Schoenahl passed away early Wednesday morning from complications related to surgery. Once we have some time to land on our feet- I plan to have a gathering at the Apple Hall in Boonville. Born November 30, 1948; died March 11, 2026. Big love to you pops.

ALAN KELLER: Over the last week we’ve had six flat tires from screws picked up on Highway 128 somewhere between Boonville and Cloverdale. I’ve also heard folks up Elkhorn and elsewhere around Yorkville who have had the same issue. We use Cloverdale Automotive for tire service, and they told us they’ve repaired 24 flats in the last week - all caused by identical screws. That doesn’t even include people who may have taken their cars to other shops. If you’re hauling boxes of screws or construction materials, please double-check that nothing is falling onto the roadway. This has been time-consuming, expensive, and potentially dangerous for a lot of people in the area. Thanks everyone for helping keep the roads safe.

RESPONDING TO LOCAL CONCERNS Anderson Valley Fire Chief Andres Avila looked into the source of whatever was causing a series of flat tires on Highway 128 in recent days. “My wife actually got three flat tires as well. Thursday morning I located what looked like a 10 pound box of sheet rock or drywall screws that had apparently fallen off of a truck near the intersection of Mountain House Road and 128. We called Caltrans in and they used a metal magnet to sweep the road. We picked up quite a few ‘loose screws’ that were still there after what must have been two or three days causing who knows how many flats. It should be clear now so there should be no more issues. Unfortunately, a lot of tires were danaged in the meantime, but that hazard is now mitigated.”

ADDITIONAL INFO on the upcoming Anderson Valley Skate Park design planning and timing:

Park Design Community Workshop Series

Please join us TODAY, Thursday, March 12th (12:30 @ AV Senior Center), for the first in a three-part community workshop series to help share your ideas for AV Community Park development, beyond the skatepark!

The community helped shape our custom skatepark design. Now we're seeking community input to select and design additional park elements for other unplanned park area, to include in upcoming grant applications.

The AV Community Park Project, an AV student and Community Services District effort, is hosting a workshop series to involve community members in choosing and designing elements to include in the AV Community Park, in Boonville besides the AV Health Center.

The junior high and high school students from the Service Learning Team (an after-school leadership club) are planning and facilitating the design workshops. The community has already helped to design the skatepark that will be built. Now, we’re hosting a series of three workshops where people can select and design new elements that can be added to our development plan, to include in grant applications.

Design Workshop #1: Select and prioritize new park elements

Design Workshop #2: Finalize selections, design and locate in park

Design Workshop #3: Provide input on landscaping, art and safety

Noor Dawood, Project Manager

ACE RESEARCHER DEB SILVA ANSWER’S Katy Tahja’s question about Country Joe’s appearance in Boonville:

Country Joe and the Fish disbanded in the mid-70s but Country Joe himself struck out on his own during the 80s. I found two instances of Country Joe in Mendo County in the mid-80s. He played once in Ukiah and once in Anderson Valley.

CHRISTINE JONES: Did anybody see the bamboo thief digging up my plants at the Live Oak building in Boonville? Happened sometime today, Saturday morning.