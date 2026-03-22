Homesick

On behalf of what’s left of my once-proud profession, I offer my heartfelt apology to the millions of American victims of a hoax that falsely now underpins the rolling destruction of the world as we know it.

FACT: There is no rise of “antisemitism” in the United States.

FACT: The world is justly horrified by the widening crime against humanity of our time: The State of Israel’s ongoing genocide of mostly civilian Arabs, not only in Gaza, where 70,000 civilians have been slaughtered, but also in Southern Lebanon, where more than 700,000 civilians have been displaced, and of course in Iran, where the State of Israel is half of a criminal tag team with the United States of America: our country.

FACT: Most reporters are either too uneducated or too intimidated by the long arm of the Trump revenge machine to point out that the State of Israel is not the Judaism faith, thus both perpetuating and tacitly legitimizing this dangerous untruth.

In the first reports today of the “terrorist” who drove his car into a synagogue in Michigan, CNN initially stated that the driver, a naturalized American citizen of Syrian descent, with no criminal record of any kind, was motivated to commit his “antisemitic act” by the fact that his family in Syria had just been killed by an Israeli missile. Later, when law enforcement and the Governor, et.al., gathered to decry the scourge of antisemitism in the United States, the driver was suddenly said to have had “Hezbollah sympathies,” though there was no evidence he had ever been in contact with the group. The fix was in.

The Pew Research Center reported that as of 2024-2025 naturalized citizens made up approximately 7% to 8% of the total U.S. population. The American Immigration Council further reports that, regarding immigrants, its research shows that immigrants are less likely to be incarcerated than U.S.-born individuals and have lower rates of felony arrests than the U.S.-born.

So, Donald, Pam, and Pete: Where are the real murderers, rapists, and perpetrators of these crimes? Look no further than out your front door at your fellow “natural-born” young citizens, beset by poverty, lousy educations, unemployment, the crumbling institutions that used to help them, and unfettered access to the violent fantasy world of the Internet, designed to ensnare young minds at their most vulnerable, all to make the tech bros even richer. The problem is us. Not the outsider. So it’s up to us to fix it, and the clock is ticking.

Perhaps we should ask ourselves what we would do if, having left our loved ones in the far-away land of our birth to seek a better life in free America, only to see them slaughtered back home by an Israeli missile, probably supplied by the United States (but certainly launched with its support and impunity), what would you do? Would you turn the other cheek and somehow desperately try to accept your unbearable loss? Or would you take whatever meager tools you could muster and sacrifice your own body, your own self, to show the world your rage and your pain to the adopted country that betrayed you?