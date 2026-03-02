Announcements 3/2/2026

AURELIANO REYNOSO

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear father. His smile, kindness, and love touched the lives of many.

Viewing: Wednesday, February 26, Eversole Mortuary, 141 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. 3-8pm.

Mass: Thursday, February 27, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 900 Oak St., Ukiah. 10am – 11am.

Funeral: February 27, Russian River Cemetery, 940 Low Gap Road, Ukiah. 11am-noon.

Celebration of Life: February 27, Veterans Memorial Building, 293 Seminary Ave., Ukiah. After funeral.

UNITY CLUB NEWS

That rain was very welcome. My soil sucked it all up, and my driveway is dry, between the storms. We have a good meeting lined up for you on March 5th at 1:30 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. Alexis Moyeer of the Pot Shop will be speaking about her business. She is so dedicated to her art. Find out what magic she spins to keep her shop successful. Your hostess crew will be Grace Espinoza, Miriam Martinez, and Donna Pierson-Pugh. They will provide sweet and savory snacks, as well as coffee and an assortment of teas.

Our Annual Wild Flower Show is coming up on the 25th & 26th of April from 10 to 4 both days. Admission is FREE. Members, please sign up for which ever duty your special talent is suited for. We'll have plant sale's, Plant IDs, Student art exhibit, Tick information and the California Native Plants Society all present. Sign up as the volunteer sheets circulate. The flowers should be spectacular this year.

Our Lending Library is open Tuesdays from 1 to 4 and Saturdays, when the Fairgrounds aren't hosting an event, from 12:30 to 2:30. Some of you have been helping me search for Ann Cleeves' Shetland series. Call off the search; my gal pal got me the the complete set.

Dues are due: $30. Bring yours to the March meeting or mail them to: Jean Condon, Treasurer P.O. Box 466, Philo, CA 95466-0466. Jean has to have everything in to the State by April. Keep our voice strong, in the State of California and in Washington DC.

Will the Library be open special hours during the Wildflower Show? Come to the March 5th meeting to find out. Thursday, March 5th at 1:30, in the Dining Room of the Fairgrounds are the date and time. I'll see you there.

— Miriam L. Martinez

YORKVILLE WINERY IS MAKING WAVES

by Sarah Doyle

Jesse Hall can’t remember a time he wasn’t inseparable from the sea.

Born and raised in Sonoma County, Hall spent his youth surfing the Marin coast and sailing San Francisco Bay. By his early 20s, he was shaping surfboards in San Diego, where he rode the mellow waves of Pacific Beach.

“Winemaking is similar to surfing in that you’re living moment by moment,” said Hall, founder of Seawolf Wines in Mendocino County’s Yorkville Highlands. “The wine is alive—just like the waves—and they both change every day.”

These days, Hall spends most of his time devoted to Seawolf, the small-production winery he founded with his wife (and Mauritson winemaker) Emma Kudritzki Hall in 2014.

Despite its small size, Seawolf produces some of the most energetic wines in Mendocino County, where Hall dry-farms a 14-acre organic vineyard at 2,000 feet.

The vineyard is part of the 165-acre Yorkville Highlands property his father purchased in 1992. Seawolf’s rustic tasting room is on site, making it a worthy stop for wine tasting at the gateway to Anderson Valley.

Typically perched above the fog, the high-elevation site sees warm days and cool nights, extending hang time for fruit on the vine.

Producing less than 400 cases per year, Hall specializes in small lots of native-fermented wines, including light-handed Zinfandel, Grenache, Pinot Noir and cool-climate expressions of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. His Musqué-clone Sauvignon Blanc is the best I’ve ever tasted and sells out in a flash.

“Our grapes have amazing acidity because of the site’s high elevation and cool ocean breezes that blow through every morning,” Hall said. “Our berries are very small and we get less yield, but the flavor is fantastic.”

A valuable mentor

After discovering his passion for wine in his mid-20s, Hall followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who had their own wine brand in the early 1980s.

Leaving San Diego behind, he studied viticulture at Santa Rosa Junior College before pursuing a degree in enology and viticulture from CSU Fresno.

Eventually, he landed an assistant winemaking role at Martinelli Winery in the Russian River Valley under legendary wine maker Helen Turley.

“Working with Helen was great because she’s really into native fermentation,” Hall said. “That influenced my low-intervention winemaking style.”

Compared to initiating fermentation with cultured yeast, native fermentation relies on ambient yeast on the grapes and in the winery. Despite the increased risk of spoilage and other issues, many winemakers embrace the complexity it adds to the finished wine.

“I’ve been doing native fermentations for 20 years, and it works out 99 percent of the time,” Hall said. “As long as your equipment is extremely clean and you keep a very close eye on fermentation, the results are worth it.”

In 2022, Seawolf produced a semi-carbonic Zinfandel with whole clusters of French Colombard and Muscat. Gently fermented in a sealed tank for 23.5 hours a day, the wine finished ultra-fresh and juicy at just 11% alcohol.

“We didn’t even have to add sulfur because the wine is naturally protected,” Hall said. “It has these delicious notes of cranberry and pronounced spice. It’s been a very popular wine.”

Variety in the vineyard

Initially planted to 14 acres, the Seawolf vineyard now comprises about eight acres of fruit-bearing vines. Among them are some of the original plantings, including nearly 40-year-old Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Last year, Hall grafted 18 new varieties into the vineyard. A “dream project” years in the making, the field blend includes familiar and uncommon grapes, such as Carignan, Gamay, the red-fleshed Petit Bouschet, and Black Prince, a rare variety known for its dark, plump berries.

“I also added a bunch of French Colombard, which has some of the highest acidity of any white grape,” said Hall. “It really adds a fresh pop of brightness to wine.”

A passion for the sea

Outside of managing Seawolf or spending time with family, Hall still surfs about two days a week.

“Sometimes if the waves are really good, I go surfing a couple of days in a row — that really drives my wife crazy,” Hall said, laughing. “But I get so much enjoyment from it. Sitting on your board in the ocean and listening to the waves is one of the most Zen things you can do.”

Open daily, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tastings are $25 per person and last about 1.5 hours. Reservations recommended.

Seawolf Wines: 17770 Highlands Ridge Road, Yorkville; 707-494-0312; seawolfwines.com

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)

JOHN FREMONT’S FUNERAL EXPENSES

Dear Community, there is a gofundme account that has been set up to help with the funeral expenses for John Fremont.

John Fremont, beloved husband of Cynthia Frank, passed away on February 7th after facing many medical challenges over the past five years. Throughout their 46 years together, Cindy and John have been generous and active members of our coastal community, touching many lives through their political, musical, and literary contributions. Their kindness and involvement have left a lasting impact on all who know them.

Years ago, the family made arrangements and pre-paid for funeral expenses, hoping to ease the burden when the time came. Unfortunately, the organization they worked with has since gone out of business, and all business records—including Cindy and John’s proof of payment—have disappeared. Despite a diligent search by Chapel By The Sea, the local funeral home, these records could not be found. This has left Cindy facing the unexpected and difficult reality of having to pay for these services a second time, right in the midst of her mourning.

The funds raised through this GoFundMe will go directly toward making the final arrangements for John, helping Cindy cover these surprise expenses. In this time of loss, your support would mean so much to Cindy and her family. Please consider this an opportunity to say 'thank you' for all that John and Cindy have given to our community. Your generosity will help ease the financial burden and offer comfort during this challenging time.

With much gratitude,

Sydelle Lapidus

Fort Bragg