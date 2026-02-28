Doghole Schooner Captains

The Master of a deep-water cargo ship on the Mendocino Coast during the late 1800s was generally a hard-fisted man who ruled his domain with an iron hand. He and his mates had to be, as usually the men before the mast were derelicts from the waterfront, some of whom could be criminals. Often the greater part of a crew would be brought on board ship in a drunken or drugged condition, so when sailing time arrived the vessel would have a full complement. Perforce, the officers had to be “rough” in order to complete a voyage.

On the other hand, the “Dog-hole” Captain rarely had to resort to physical violence to have his orders obeyed.

Most of the time the Captain worked with and as hard as any of his men and seemingly all were equal, whether on land or on ship.

All Captains were supposed to have the interests of the ship owner, or operator, uppermost in his mind at all times. And yet, they had to operate as cheaply as possible, particularly as regards the smaller vessels. Without doubt, by the expenditure of a few dollars for extra mooring lines, or for the replacement of worn ones, many of the vessels which “broke her lines” during a storm could have been saved from destruction.

The “Dog-hole” Captains were usually well liked by sailors and if good food was provided, little difficulty was experienced in securing a crew. Many men followed a Captain from one vessel to another because of personal relationship and affection.

Biographies of the “Dog-hole” Captains are hard to come by, moreso if they did not rise higher than the Master of a tiny schooner.

The men who trod the after-deck were of many nationalities and every European country could claim one, but the majority of the Redwood Coast sailing schooner Captains were of Swedish, Norwegian or Danish ancestry.

These three nationalities comprised what was known as the “Scandinavian Navy,” or facetiously, the “Scandahoovian Navy.” All members of this so-called “Navy,” almost without exception, served their apprenticeship on the sailing vessels of their respective countries. Many worked their way to the “Promised Land,” the United States, to become residents of this growing nation. Many had the ability and incentive to study for and receive in a few years their Master’s Papers. A great part of the rapid expansion of the American Merchant Marine in the Nineteenth Century can be credited to the energetic and industrious members of this “Scandinavian Navy.”

Fisherman’s Bay, known later as Stewart’s Point (Northern Sonoma County coast). Unknown schooner loading tan bark.)

(excerpt from The Doghole Schooners, by Walter A. Jackson, 1970)