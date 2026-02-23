“The Last Waltz”—The Band’s Farewell

I had the nostalgic pleasure of watching this fine concert film on the big screen at Coast Cinema recently. It was the second time I’d seen it at this theater, the last time a Mendo Film Festival showing a few years ago. The theater was filled for that festival performance. While I’ve viewed this concert on DVD many times, the big screen is far, far better. You’re right there, close-up with them all.

The Band, playing fifty years ago on Thanksgiving day at the Winterland Ballroom in SF, were celebrating their career, ending it in a joyful romp. They were joined by many musical friends and a young crowd of 5,000. Produced by Bill Graham, Martin Scorsese vividly captured much of it on film.

A couple of highlights that moved me, made me grin:

Ronnie Hawkins, long ago mentor to The Band members before they were so-named, devilishly grinning, singing-carousing his way through Bo Diddley’s “Who Do You Love.” “Tombstone hand and a graveyard mind/Just twenty-two and I don't mind dying.” An old man of music having a rowdy good time with his young musical buddies from way back.

Muddy Waters singing his “Mannish Boy,” a big smile through it all, and toward the end, jumping up and down. Singing, “I can make love to a woman in five minutes time,” a misplaced brag best not to admit, but there it is in a song celebrating manhood.

“I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin' about half past dead/I just need some place where I can lay my head.” The first lines of The Band’s classic, “The Weight.” In a stage-filmed special feature, The Band perform this song with the Staple Singers—the three daughters so young then, and their father, Pops Staples. Pops’ short solo, sweet and understated, follows Mavis and her gorgeous voice. It’s simply beautiful.

And near the concert’s end, Van Morrison—at full throttle from the first note—sings his heart out on “Caravan,” The smiling Band members playing behind him having a grand time. Van singing of love: “I long to hold you in my arms/So that I can feel you/Sweet lady of the night/I shall reveal you.” And sings of what really matters: “So you know it’s got SOUL, baby!” More urgently he sings on: “Turn it up, turn it up, turn up your radio/ and let me hear the song!” Then Van the Man high-kicks his way off the stage—he’s spent, gave us his all. Howling, the crowd loved it!

The final part of the show has the entire pack of musicians joining in to sing Dylan’s anthem, “I Shall Be Released.” “I see my light come shining/From the west unto the east/Any day now, any day now/I shall be released.” It’s just right.

There was a certain poignancy to this viewing. Half a century—hard to believe— gone by since this concert. And this last year, Garth Hudson, master musician-organ player, died. He was the last of them, all passed now—Robbie Robertson, Richard Manuel, Levon Helm and Rick Danko. Before they became The Band, they played with Dylan way back in time, went on a tour of Europe with him, after their time with Ronnie Hawkins. They then made their own distinctive music for over a decade, harking back to the American past, though 4 bandmates were actually from Canada. Levon Helm, the lone American, from Arkansas.

Several of the other concert guests have also passed—Ronnie Hawkins, Pops Staples, Dr. John, Paul Butterfield, and Muddy Waters. I think all the other musicians are still with us—old folks now—including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Mavis Staples, Neil Diamond, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Ronnie Wood, and Emmylou Harris.

Any folks out there in AVA-land, I wonder, who had the good fortune to be at this concert 50 years ago? If so, share your memories, it you will.