Local Office Candidate Update

A review of recent candidate information for the June 2026 ballot produced some interesting developments:

Assistant Assessor Tonya Mounts is the only person running to replace retiring incumbent Katrina Bartolomie for Assessor-Clerk-Recorder.

Current Assistant Auditor-Controller Megan Hunter is the only candidate to fill the newly re-created Auditor-Controller position. (Apparently, the paperwork to “deconsolidate” the formerly ill-considered merged Auditor-Controller/Treasurer Tax Collector office back into its previous separate offices is complete.)

Current Auditor-Controller/Treasurer Tax Collector Chamise Cubbison is not running for Auditor-Controller. Instead, she is running to fill the newly recreated separate Treasurer-Tax Collector position. This would mean that she.will no longer be in the awkward position of approving or denying the District Attorney’s controversial asset forfeiture spending.

Candidates for Third District Supervisor hoping to replace outgoing Supervisor John Haschak are Russell Green, Buffey Wright-Bourassa and Clay Romero.

Candidates for Fifth District Supervisor are incumbent Ted Williams, former SoCal recreation department boss Kevin Evans of Gualala, and Todd Lyly, owner of an auto repair shop in Ukiah. (So far, we have not been able to find any campaign info for Mr. Lyly.)

KATRINA BARTOLOMIE:

Hi Mark,

Eric Hart’s name was added to our candidate list with last nights update – Eric Hart is a candidate for 3rd District Supervisor.

The final day to file candidacy papers for those offices where one incumbent did not file was Wednesday, March 11 @ 5pm. We were expecting another candidate for 3rd District Supervisor yesterday afternoon, but they did not come in.