Announcements 2/6/2026

CLIFTON 'CLIF' WILLIAM LYON

10/19/1951 — 1/20/2026

Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to William Henry Lyon Jr. and Elaine Mary Lyon, he was the second to the youngest of his siblings: Jim Lyon, Alice (Hinrichs) and Celia (Engleman). As young children the Lyon family moved from Oklahoma to Riverside in southern California and raised their family.

After having kidney failure along with other health issues under the amazing care of Tidewell Hospice Home in Port Charlotte, Florida, Clif has passed away peacefully. Being a longtime Anderson Valley resident and where Clifton and his wife Jean Lyon, who passed in 2009, raised their five children: Julia (Bloyd), Adam Lyon, Lisabeth (Johnson), Anthony Lyon, and Steven Lyon.

Clif and Jean had moved to Anderson Valley from Riverside, California, bought property in Rancho Navarro and raised their family until Jean had a fatal car accident. Clif took care of her until 2009 when she passed. He then relocated back to southern California where he then took care of his mother who had Alzheimer's until her passing. Lastly, Clif moved to Inglewood, Florida, where he and girlfriend Delores Flannery lived for the last past years, helping take care of Delores’ disabled son, Britton, who Clif loved and treated as a son.

Clif was one of a kind. He was loyal, kind, committed, enjoyed life, could strike up a conversation with anybody, easy going, loved his family, music, fast cars and Harley Davidsons. Clif worked at Bachman Hill school as a maintenance man and at Pardini Logging. He also started a couple businesses himself: C. Lyon Maintenance and a well drilling business. He used to say “Jack of all trades, master of none." He was very talented at almost anything he put his hands on.

Clif leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 5 greatgrandchildren, his sons-in-law Troy Bloyd, Jeremiah Johnson, and daughters-in-law Alexis Lyon, Katherine Lyon and Ziara Lyon, 13 nieces and nephews, and his in-laws Katherine Lyon, Guy Hinrichs, Ken Engleman, John and Leigh Dick, Robert Dick, Thomas and Lisa Dick, Dena Dick (Balding).

Clif's wish was to be brought back to Anderson Valley, California, to be with his wife, Jean, for eternity and in a place that they both loved dearly. There will be a close friends and family gathering in the future at his request. He will be deeply missed and remembered for all that he was.