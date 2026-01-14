From the Archive (1/18/1984): Sports Notes

We need information as to the present activities of Anderson Valley athletes. Men’s Leagues, runners, semi-pro footballers, anybody who’s doing anything even remotely athletic, give us a ring. Golf does not count as a sport on this page, but golf results will be printed under “social notes.” Phone in sports to 895-3016 or 895-3536.

Confirming evidence that the world indeed must be coming to an end: CBS Sports pays Brent Doucheberger $750,000 per year. I’ve seen political atrocity stats that were depressing, but these numbers cause a sports fan to lock up his guns.

KMFB has a very good sports announcer in Lindy Peters. Listened to him call the Cloverdale versus Fort Bragg game the other night. Peters is as good as any number of highly paid hot shots in the Bay Area. He knows the game. He can be funny. And you get a full picture of what is going on. How many announcers who can do all that come immediately to mind? That’s what I thought.

If you are wondering what happened to Villareal, the nifty little Cloverdale guard, the kid is off the team for the remainder of the year because he was nailed by the CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol, New Years Eve. Cloverdale will miss him during the playoffs, his speed and defense particularly.

Tiny Leggett packed it in for the year. Not enough bodies to field a team, I guess. It’s always a pleasure visiting the gym, one of the endangered originals. The old pavilions are going fast. It’s a shame the Mendocino gym was permitted to deteriorate to the point where it was beyond repair. You can kiss the old springy wood floors goodbye. The new gyms are mostly versions of that monstrosity in Point Arena which has the worst, at least for ball games, acoustics I’ve ever endured. The noise actually becomes painful in that place. Whoever designed it should be forced to live in it.

Believe it or not, Leggett had a good coach last year. His team ran a couple of basic plays, set picks for one another, boxed out and so forth. If a couple of kids had been more than four feet tall, they might have beat somebody. And I wonder what happened to Chris Dale who played for Leggett in 1975 and led small schools in scoring at least one year? He was as fine an outside shooter as has played around here.

Whenever they talk about the great all-time athletes of the Redwood Empire, the discussion invariably includes only the team sports stars. For pure magnitude of achievement over a period of time, is there anyone better in any sport than the great Santa Rosa distance runner, Darryl Beardall? Beardall, now 47, wins his age group and comes in with either the best overall time or close to it.

Former Raider teammate of John Matuszak, Ben Davidson, tells the story of the time an angry crowd chased them into a hotel. “I stick my face out the window and they yell up at me, “Davidson, we’re gonna get you!” So I dropped my pants and sat on the window sill, hanging my rear end out. And the crowd yells, “And we’re gonna get you too, Matuszak!”

Dick and Rick Moore live and work in Ukiah. I guess some readers have accosted our own Dick Moore behind the meat counter at Jack’s and demanded to know where the best steelhead fishing spots are. If our Dick Moore knows where the best holes are, he’s not telling.

Rossi Hardware pounded Ukiah General Hospital 1 to 0 in a men’s league basketball game in Ukiah last week. Dan Mandelbaum led all scorers with the one point when he missed the free throw which determined Rossi’s the winner of the forfeited tilt. Rossi’s is 2-1 on the year in fourth place behind Affordable Homes, Solid Waste, Liquid Waste, Mystery Waste, and Stellar Construction.