Mendocino County Supervisors’ Approval Rating Stinks

While President Donald Trump’s low approval ratings have recently made national headlines, his worst polling numbers still exceed the approval rating Mendocino County voters give their own Board of Supervisors.

That’s according to a new survey of 660 likely voters living in unincorporated Mendocino County. The poll was conducted by FM3 Research on behalf of the Mendocino Council of Governments and presented at Monday’s meeting.

Asked whether they held a favorable or unfavorable opinion of the board, only 4% of respondents said their view was “very favorable,” and 26% said “favorable.” Half of respondents — 50% — reported an unfavorable opinion, including 23% “very unfavorable” and 27% “somewhat unfavorable.”

Mendocino County government as a whole scored slightly worse, with 52% holding an unfavorable view. But it also had a slightly higher favorable rating than the board, at 31%.

Respondents identified homelessness and a lack of good-paying jobs as the top issues facing the county, followed by the condition of local streets and roads, and waste and inefficiency in government.

One goal of the survey was to gauge support for a proposed 1-cent sales tax that would last 20 years. Exactly 66% of respondents said they were likely to support it, with 39% saying they would “definitely” vote yes.

However, the results also show voters are easily swayed by both positive and negative messages about the tax. Support rose to 69% after respondents heard positive arguments, then fell to 61% after hearing arguments against it.

Support increased among voters who were told the tax would qualify the county for millions of dollars in state and federal matching funds. Support also rose when respondents were informed the measure would include accountability provisions.

Ninety percent said they would be more likely to vote for the tax if funds were legally required to be spent on local roads and not diverted to other uses. Eighty-eight percent said they would be more likely to support the measure if it required public disclosure of spending.

Opponents cited high existing taxes and concerns about wasteful government spending as their primary reasons for voting no.

Past MCOG polling showing support for transportation-specific sales taxes has led to voter-approved measures in Willits, Fort Bragg, Point Arena and Ukiah. That leaves the county as the only jurisdiction without such a measure, according to Michael Villa, regional project coordinator for the Mendocino Council of Governments.

Supervisor Madeline Cline, who serves on the council, said the results did not surprise her. “I think it’s pretty clear that people want to see improvements in the roads,” she said.

Supervisor John Haschak asked whether the survey distinguished among county, state and city roads. A representative from FM3 confirmed it did not.

Respondents were contacted by email, text and telephone and completed the survey either by phone interview or online.

The survey results will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at a future meeting. The supervisors are then expected to discuss moving forward with a ballot measure.

(mendolocal.news)