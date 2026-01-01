Report From A Small Farm In Boonville

What a long and exhausting season it's been. At last it's coming to an end. And I'm not just talking about our year of farming, which has been unusual in its moderate temps and great harvests. Our political climate has been very draining. Let's all continue to work toward a resurgence of democratic principles in the coming year, because what's been going down recently is totally unacceptable. On a happier note: We're enjoying great rains this week. The favas and the greens…chard, arugula, kale, Italian dandelion, broccoli, garlic, fennel…in all the fields, are sprouting, leafing, and flowering.

Here's a late—very late—growing sunflower which sprang up from an old seed I threw randomly in a compost pile. It's a couple of months old, over 6 feet tall, and the healthiest flowering plant I've ever seen. It's too tall for me to see if it has a flower set yet, but its existence says we haven't had any frost. The picture below was the result of a very pink sunset on the Pink Barn and a maple tree that turned to flames.

The dogs look as if they're guarding the field from critters, humans, birds, and weeds but really they're waiting to meet and greet visitors then show off their mock fighting skills in front of them.

We hope you are well, that you have happy holidays and that you keep fighting for the good of us all.

Love,

Nikki Auschnitt and Steve Krieg