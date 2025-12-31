From the Archive (1/2/1985): Here And There In Mendocino County

THE U.S. FOREST SERVICE HAS DISPUTED a General Accounting Office report that marijuana planting is on the increase on federally-owned land. The Forest Service says the number of plantings in forest areas has actually decreased and decreased rather dramatically.

MENDOCINO COUNTY SHERIFF TIM SHEA’S request for 129,000 dollars from the Board of Supervisors to expand the local effort to eradicate marijuana plantations has been denied. The Supervisors pointed out that the County is already overspending its budget due, primarily, to several lengthy and costly trials being heard in Superior Court. The Superior Court is projected to face a 200,000 dollar deficit by the end of June. The Sheriff’s budget is overdrawn at the moment to the tune of 150,000 dollars. Mad Marilyn Butcher and John Cimolino, predictably, suggested cutting other County programs to finance Pot Wars.

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS have asked the Department of Food and Agriculture to ban aerial sprayings of herbicides in the County. The Board made the request after being asked by the Anderson Valley group, “Save Our Herbicide Ordinance.” The supes have asked the State to conduct a fact-finding hearing on the problem in Mendocino County.

BIG TIMBER INTERESTS COMBINED to defeat a California Save The Redwoods League Proposal to acquire 1,200 acres of redwoods along Highway 128. John Dewitt, executive director of Save The Redwoods, said his organization has urged protection for the Navarro River redwoods since 1972. The Supervisors, Norman deVall dissenting, decided not to support state purchase of the imperiled trees.

COUNTY TIMBER FIRMS DO NOT PLAN to spray this year as none have applied for the required permits.

A WORKSHOP OF FARM LABOR management is scheduled for February 26th at the Mendocino County Farm Advisors Office in Ukiah. The session will be held from 9:30 to 3 and will advise local agriculturists as to more effective methods of exploiting their illegal labor forces. Reservations must be made through Amy Peterson, 318 Giannini Hall UC Berkeley 94720. Cost for conclave is 12 dollars.

THE 8 MILLION DOLLAR, 25 megawatt turbine power plant proposed for installation at a location near the Ukiah animal shelter has aroused enough opposition to require a public hearing from the County Air Pollution Control District. Persons concerned about a possible negative contribution to the quality of Ukiah Valley air are collecting signatures in opposition to the plant whose purpose it is to supply power to Ukiah area residents in times of peak power use.

COUNTY WELFARE DIRECTOR, Dennis Denny, has said “I won't sit idly by” while false accusations are made against his department. Critics, this newspaper among them, have maintained that Denny and his employees are insensitive, rude, unfair, and deliberately discourage dependent persons from seeking aid through the County welfare offices. Denny has not said which accusations against his department are untrue.