Announcements 12/5/2025

AV VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS 2025 TOY DRIVE

Last few days to donate to the AVVFFA Annual Toy drive. Toys may be dropped off at Lemons’ Market, AV Market, Yorkville Post Office, or Boonville fire station. Checks may be sent to Box 414, Boonville, CA 95494. Hurry, the last day is Friday, December 5, 2025.

AV GRANGE HOLIDAY DINNER

AV Foodshed and AV Grange are teaming up again for the annual Community Holiday Dinner. This year it's on Sunday December 7th, starting at 5:30 pm.

So, come have a delicious free dinner at the AV Grange, turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy along with coffee, tea, water and we hope apple juice provided by AV Foodshed and AV Grange and all the extras provided by everyone else, we're talking a monster potluck here with you bringing desserts,salads,drinks,vegetarian options etc., and we ask that you bring your own utensils, (there will be a wash station). Make a list of ingredients so people will know whats in your offering.

We aim to have live music to eat by and a kids zone as well. Don't forget the loooong line where you get to hang out with friends and neighbors, (there will be a bit of finger food served as we wait),

As always there is much need for volunteers to cook turkeys, smash those potatoes and make stuffing before the event, and folks to pitch in, working the kitchen, serve, set up, decorate, clean up and on and on. It's a great way to meet and greet both new and old members of our community.

Signing up to volunteer to help with our Holiday Dinner on December 7th couldn't be easier this year. Just follow this link and type your name next to the task you want to do. 2025 Holiday Dinner Sign up Sheet

Every time someone signs up the list is automatically updated, you may revisit the link at any time and please share the link. If you have any questions you can call Rainbow at (707) 472-9189 or (707) 895-3807

All are welcome! See you all soon.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF MENDOCINO COUNTY: HISTORY TALK: LIGHTHOUSES OF MENDOCINO COUNTY

The Historical Society of Mendocino County invites you to a special program on December 7th at the Caspar Community Center. The Point Arena Lighthouse Keepers will present the history of the Point Arena Lighthouse and Point Cabrillo Lightkeepers will present on the history of the Point Cabrillo Lighthouse.

Following the presentations, weather permitting, attendees are invited to visit the nearby Point Cabrillo Lighthouse.

The history talk is free to attend without lunch.

For those interested, a light catered lunch will be served. $20/each at the door. Please RSVP for lunch by Dec. 5.

Where: Caspar Community Center, 15051 Caspar Rd, Caspar, CA 95420, USA

When: Sunday December 7th at 1PM

https://www.mendocinocountyhistory.org