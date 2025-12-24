 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Power is out in Anderson Valley

By Mark Scaramella on December 24, 2025

Went out during Tuesday night storm. We are working on a basic text post which, if lucky, should be posted soon.

3 Comments

  1. Bob Abeles December 24, 2025

    As of 7:56AM, PG&E is showing 71.6% of Mendocino County customers without power. In Boonville, the lights started flickering soon after midnight and were completely out before 2AM. No official word on when power will be restored. While there’s a break in the weather, t’s a good time to check your generators and charge your devices. It could be a while…

    • Chuck Dunbar December 24, 2025

      Here on the coast, just south of Fort Bragg, we do have power, hard to believe, since so much of the County is without. Hope all gets back to normal soon!

  2. George Dorner December 24, 2025

    I have power in Willits.

