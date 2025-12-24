Power is out in Anderson Valley By Mark Scaramella on December 24, 2025 Went out during Tuesday night storm. We are working on a basic text post which, if lucky, should be posted soon.
3 Comments
As of 7:56AM, PG&E is showing 71.6% of Mendocino County customers without power. In Boonville, the lights started flickering soon after midnight and were completely out before 2AM. No official word on when power will be restored. While there’s a break in the weather, t’s a good time to check your generators and charge your devices. It could be a while…
Here on the coast, just south of Fort Bragg, we do have power, hard to believe, since so much of the County is without. Hope all gets back to normal soon!
I have power in Willits.