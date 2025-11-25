Announcements 11/25/2025

AV SKATEPARK NEWS:

Restroom on track for 2026 construction

Design and construction specifications for the new restroom are complete and we are beginning the permitting application process with the county. We hope to put the project out to bid in early 2026, and proceed with construction by summer!

We are so grateful to the community members, foundations and community groups whose generosity has brought us this far.

Park design fun at Harvest Festival

14 students ran AV Skatepark Project activities at the annual AV Health Center Harvest Fest in October, including a whole new venture: inviting community members to brainstorm additional elements for future park development. We remain focused on the skatepark, restroom and community pavilion as first priorities; however, the pavilion has yet to be designed and adding other elements could enhance our application for an upcoming State Parks grant program. We’ll be hosting more in-depth community park design workshops in the Spring -- stay tuned!

Shop student-printed gifts for the holidays!

High School construction last year left students with a makeshift screenprinting shop and minimal printing capacity. But we’re back and humming in a sparkling, new and improved art room! Check out our student-designed and printed t-shirts, totes, stickers and buttons for gifts this holiday season. Locals can select “local pick-up” to skip the shipping fee, or purchase gear in Boonville at the Redwood Drive-In. Students will also be selling AVSP merch at the Dec 6th Holiday Bazaar at the Fairgrounds.