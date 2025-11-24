Valley People 11/24/2025

BOONVILLE HOLIDAY QUIZ RETURNS NEXT TUESDAY

Dear Friends of The Quiz…

I imagine you are studying hard in preparation for the Special Edition of The Quiz that takes place next Tuesday, - November 25th.

It will take place in the restaurant at The Boonville Distillery and we will 'kick-off' at 7pm.

Libby's popular Mexican Fiesta menu will be available all evening (4.30-8.30) along with beer, wine, and cocktails to help get you through your brain exercises.

Looking forward to seeing you all,

Cheers,

Steve Sparks, Quizmaster.

PS. The second Holiday Quiz will be Tuesday, 23rd December - same time, same place.

TAYLOR BALSON (Boonville): Nice little find in the back yard this morning….

THE PHILO TRIPLE CROWN BIKE RACE

(Or, more specifically, the AV Ambulance support for it…)

The Anderson Valley Ambulance was able to provide paid standby service for the Triple Crown Bike Race in Philo over the weekend. This professional event is an international bicycle race consisting of very steep downhill trails with jumps and complex trail systems. Due to the complexity` and risk, Ambulance transport was required by the event. We purchased two Terra Tamers (single wheel all-terrain gurney supports), which will be added to our ambulance arsenal. During the event, the AV ambulance experienced an AC pump seizure, which ultimately snapped the serpentine fan belt and put it out of service in the outback. District Mechanic Eddie Pardini worked diligently to get it mobile and out of the backwoods. In a very generous offer, Ukiah Valley Fire Authority allowed us to borrow an extra ambulance on the remaining day of the race so that we could cover the district and also cover the event! Since we are being paid for this standby, I will be passing through the apparatus portion of our billing to Ukiah Valley Fire Authority. Also, Tina Walter worked diligently to keep the crew staffed and commuted back and forth to Ukiah to get the spare ambulance! The AV Ambulaqnce will be out of service until repairs are completed by Lily’s Radiator of Ukiah.

— AV Fire Chief/District Executive Director Andres Avila

AT TUESDAY’S MONTHLY FFA MEETING 27 FFA members packed up the 90 Thanksgiving boxes for our local food bank. Great job!

MICHELLE MCWHORTER: Navarro Ridge is destroying my car! I’m about to spend a ton of money fixing it. Why won’t they fix the road past the little bridge where most of us live? It’s been like this for at least five years and getting worse.

ROB DALMAGE: This drive never gets old. Highway 128 heading to the south coast again.

“DAVE IN PA” WRITES:

Whip Cream cylinders, still filled with whip cream but without the nitrous oxide. I find these heavy metal cylinders continually abandoned in the same remote location as I pick up trash and recyclables here on our block in NE Philadelphia. I left Mendocino County in the spring of 1975 after the Philo Lumber Company shut down for some months. I guess these issues are everywhere. How many of us remember going after the whip cream, shooting directly into the mouth, but not interested in the propellant? We were high on the “real thing,” sugar, if not “a close shave and a shoeshine.”

THE BOONVILLE DISTILLERY

I started with a simple idea: take what our valley already has—apples, whey, wine, abundance-and turn it into something meaningful. Today I’m building a closed-looped distillery that reduces waste, supports local agriculture, creates spaces where people feel welcome. I’m proud of how far this dream has@come and excited for where it’s going. Thank you @gustohq for supporting small businesses owners like me.