2025 Meeting Of Anderson Valley Fair Association

This year the Fair Staff, the Fair Board, the Fair Associates, and interested members of the public were invited to a potluck dinner on November 10th at 6:00 in the Fairgrounds Dining Room. The room was decorated warmly with a fall leaf theme by Palma Toohey. Each table was decked out with vases of colorful zinnias familiar from the Fair which are grown on the Fairgrounds by Becky and her crew. From 6:00 to 7:00 people enjoyed catching up with each other while they were eating.

Board Chair Wayne Hiatt brought the meeting to order at 7:00. The first order of business was the reading of the Nov. 11th 2024 minutes by Jim Brown. This gave people a chance to remember all the categories that make up the business of Fair. The minutes took care to thank all the people who make the Fair what it is including both paid employees and volunteers. It is a somewhat staggering list. So many people put their time and energy into making the Fair a pure pleasure for those who attend. 2024 was the 100th Anniversary of the fair, which made it especially memorable.

You can read through these minutes in their entirety below to get a full picture. After the approval of the meeting agenda, the next order of business was the reading of comparable information for the 2025 in the Fair Manager’s Report also read by Jim Brown, Fair Manager. Each year some things go up and others go down. The minutes from this 2025 meeting will be available for comparison with 2024 in the AVA after they are approved.

Everyone present received a copy of the 2024 Financial Statement. On the statement all the items were listed for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 in columns so it was possible to see the financial ups and downs clearly. Reading a financial statement is beyond my limited talents but if it is not beyond yours, I’m sure the Fair office could show you a copy and you can draw your own conclusions. The money our Fair receives from the State is not what it was and ideas for any additional revenues would be welcome. Additional sponsorships is one possibility although it was pointed out that businesses are at this time more likely to tighten their belts than to spend more money. Good ideas for new attractions is another avenue. The Marguerita Booth, which appeared for the first time this year, made $15,000, which is a tidy sum. If you can help with either of these potential moneymakers or any other money generating ideas please make an appointment to share them with Jim Brown at the Fair Office. It is worthwhile to note that the revenues for RV parking were sharply up due to camping by workers for the ongoing bridge replacement project close to the Fairgrounds.

Next up on the agenda was the election of two directors for three years each. Sophia Bates and Nichole Wyant were duly elected. Following the election questions from the audience were entertained and they ran a gamut of concerns. Appreciation for the Fair working team and the Fair Board and those in attendance was expressed and the meeting was adjourned.

The 2024 Annual Association Meeting of the Anderson Valley Apple Show and Fair was called to order November 11, 2024 at 6:02 p.m. by Director Wayne Hiatt.

All Board Members were present. We meet in person, in the auditorium. Finger food was provided. 14 Association members were present and signed in.

Approval of the Agenda -M/S/P by Directors Bates / N. Wyant to approve the 2024 Annual Meeting Agenda as written. Approved

Approval of the 2023 annual meeting minutes- Copies were supplied to members.

M/S/P Member C. Titus / Director Bates to approve the Minutes of the November 13,

2023 Annual Meeting as written. Approved

2024 Managers Report: Jim Brown

2024 Anderson Valley Apple Show And Fair

Manager Brown reported on the 2024 fair. Admissions: people DOWN 2%, and Revenue DOWN 2%, Concessions DOWN 4%, Commercials DOWN 9%, Miscellaneous Fair, Miscellaneous non-fair down %, Carnival UP 25%, Exhibits UP 35%, Sr Livestock UP, Jr Livestock UP, Floriculture UP, Fine Arts UP, Home Arts DOWN and Ag DOWN, Wool UP and Jr. stills DOWN.

To celebrate our 100 year anniversary, we partnered with our concessionaires and carnival. Each segment got involved: on Friday the first 100 people got in free the second 100 people got to draw from a bag of one free food item and the third 100 people got one free ride at the carnival. there was a lot of excitement over the giveaway.

Then, on Sunday Cal Fire did a fly over before the start of the rodeo. Thanks to Derek Wyant

Like to Thank Becky, John, Conner, Reise, Austin, Dominic, Bret and Bobby for the way the grounds looked, setup and clean up after Fair. Flowers and lawns looked good. Thanks to Becky for all her work on the flowers and barrels of Flowers.

Thanks to Gina and Jo for help in the office. Thanks to Judith Kooyers for help in the office and anywhere else we needed help.

Thanks to board members for all their help to put on and help out in all the different areas of the fair: Wayne, Rodeo, water truck for dust off, flat bed for parade, and truck to move skirted trailer for dances, Morgan parade and Exhibitors BBQ, Lindsay for car show, Livestock and reserved seating at rodeo, Jay for entries and parade set up, Sophia exhibits, Derek dance and rodeo, parade set up, Nichole dance, rodeo and sponsorships Bill Holcomb for car for Grand Marshall, Palma Toohey for decorating directors room, Parade and soccer and help in floriculture bldg, Terry Sites for all the arrangements, Brenda Wool Show and Fiber Arts, Francine floriculture, Brenda Hodges, Nici Daggs and Debra Eliose for Fine Arts and Home Arts, Sheli Wright, Jill wool building, Emily Eddie and Ellen Fontaine Ag Bldg, Gracen Penry and crew for parade set up, Gracen Penry and crew for sheep wranglers.

Unity Club Ladies for selling tickets at back parking lot. R. Pardini for supervising parade, Eddie for helping, Ernie Pardini, and Dan Houck for announcing parade, Gary Johnson for providing the sheep for the Sheep Dog Trails, Bob Maki for stepping up to make the car show possible and a total success, Motosport of Ukiah for use of side by sides, Bryan Wyant for being on call for electrical issues, Ernie Pardini for announcing Parade of Champions, Jerry Causbrook for helping out at Parade of Champions, Mandy Clendenon livestock supervisor, Mattie Owens Horse Show, Westly Hunt, and Lucy Burris for livestock staff. AV Fire Dept. and Cal Fire for first aid station,

Mendocino County Sheriff Dept. for added security, Gina for designing the fair schedule.

Terri Gowan rabbits and Cavy Show, Sharon and Donald Gowan for apple display and apple tasting, Conner Harding for delivering ice, Granite for donating sand, DenBeste and A to Z Construction for Trucking for hauling sand, Cal Trans for barricades, County Yard for loader and truck to spread sand. AV Elementary School, Lemons Market, for helping with sale of Carnival tickets.

Camp Host Dolly Pacella for fair time camping. McFarland Trucking for Skirted trailer for dances and Jerry Causbrook and Anderson Logging for sponsoring two of the bands. The many volunteers that help each year and everyone that exhibited this year!

Blue Ribbon: Craig Titus

Grand Marshal: Donna Pearson-Pugh

Discussion with Members followed. Inquiry about what the Bylaws say on association membership. Thank you to Jim Brown for a great Fair. Need to move Band on Friday.

Financial Statement: Discussed question answered M/S/P Directors

Newcomer / Clow to approve the November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024 Financial Statement as printed. Approved

Election of two (2) Directors for three years: The terms of Two (2) Directors ending: Jay Newcomer, and Jack Lindsey Clow M/S/P by Member C. Titus /D. Wyant to open Nominations.

Nominations were Jack Lindsay Clow nominated by Member, C. Titus / Director D. Wyant. Jay Newcomer nominated by Member Gwyn Leeman and Director Bates. M/S/P by Member C. Titus / Director N. Wyant to close Nominations, Approved Members were appointed by acclimation.

M/S/P by Member Andy Jones / Director Bates if we have 6 volunteers to handle the set up and clean up we will have a Potluck Dinner for the Annual Meeting next year.