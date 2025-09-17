Letters 9/17/2025

BOONTWORKS TO THE RESCUE

Dear Friends,

Over the next five years, Boonville will see some really big changes with tens of millions of dollars in new infrastructure projects reshaping the Highway 128 corridor through town. Pending drinking water and sewer projects make it possible for AT&T and PG&E to move their lines underground, and the Caltrans Clean California Act covers ADA sidewalks as well as parking/striping/repaving improvements.

We can either sit back and let bureaucracies shape our community, or we can take this rare opportunity to make our own creative contributions. Ultimately, we want to ensure that the above projects are implemented in harmony with a cohesive, well-considered vision that reflects the spirit and character of our distinctive town.

We’re calling this effort BoontWorks. We’ve gathered a local creative team (listed below) and engaged Ned Forrest, architect and partner of a respected Sonoma firm. Ned has graciously offered to help create a local general plan that combines community input and professional oversight to inform these projects.

Ned has a vested longtime interest in Anderson Valley and has helped us pro bono so far. But to create a document that Caltrans will consider—and also to work towards a much needed “general plan”—we need to raise $25,000 to $50,000 over the next six months.

The Caltrans issue is urgent as the time window for submitting our creative input for their consideration will close soon.

One dynamic possibility that can only happen with community involvement includes using permeable surfaces and landscaping rather than the usual concrete pavement, which not only exacerbates heat issues on hot summer days, but also generates runoff into our streams. The current Caltrans plan imposes an unnecessarily wide thoroughfare that encourages speeding, whereas keeping the road a comfortable width and incorporating traffic slowing measures will keep traffic moving but moderated. Design aspects like these will result in a roadway that protects small businesses, maintains our sense of community, and helps keep people both safe and happy.

Our initial team has partnered with the Community Foundation of Mendocino County seeking tax deductible donations ranging from $250 to $1,000 and beyond. Those contributing $1,000 or more will be invited to a private dinner to meet Ned Forrest and the rest of the BoontWorks team at the Boonville Hotel. Other than Ned, all of us are donating our time and services.

The natural landscape of Anderson Valley is exceptionally beautiful, and with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, we can make Boonville’s public infrastructure beautiful as well. BoontWorks can help make our corner of Mendocino County something we can be proud of, leaving a lasting legacy for our children and theirs.

Please reach out via email or phone to learn more and to get involved. The CalTrans Boonville re-paving project would truly benefit from your help and input.

With Gratitude,

The Boontworks Team

Boontworks.org

Boontworks Team: Sasha Williams, civil engineer; Johnny Schmitt, business owner, Donna Pierson-Pugh, retired educator; Lauren Keating, retired busiess owner; Jed Pogran, retired designer; Patrick Miller, landscape architect; Steve Wood, architect; Ned Forrest, architect.

PS. Tax deductible Donations by check can be made to CFMC/Boontworks and sent to:

CFMC

204 S. Oak St.

Ukiah 95482 (Memo: Boontworks)

ANOTHER MASSACRE, AND STILL NO EFFECTIVE GUN SAFETY LAWS

Editor:

Of all the crimes and assaults on our democracy and its people perpetrated by this administration, none is more soul-crushing than witnessing the slaughter of our children. Donald Trump has targeted urban crime in his usual random and ineffective way to the point that National Guard troops in Washington are relegated to picking up trash. There is no plan.

Finding a solution to the mass shootings that are a weekly occurrence is something Trump is neither capable of fixing nor inclined to address. It’s not in his nature. These horrific acts of violence are largely not committed by criminals but by mentally unstable persons who can simply go out and buy guns to fulfill their delusional missions.

Trump is also unlikely to confront the National Rifle Association and stand up like a president should. An internet headline regarding the recent tragedy in Minneapolis said, “Yet another city learns what it is like to see their children and communities traumatized.” Given its history, the NRA doesn’t seem as though it will be satisfied until all cities have found what it’s like to suffer such tragedy.

John Brodey

Santa Rosa

LANDLINES ESSENTIAL FOR PUBLIC SAFETY

Editor,

For all of us in Northen California who were following AT&T’s attempt to be relieved of their duties as carrier of last resort, we received some good news about this last week.

I, along with several Northern California Sheriffs attended hearings before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) explaining our concerns regarding any loss of communication in our rural areas which have seen many natural disasters. We were able to provide several examples and information regarding the lack of infrastructure for emerging technologies (wireless, cellular etc) in our communities.

The CPUC was very receptive and clearly understood what was at risk, they did not allow the phone company to step out of their responsibility. Shortly thereafter AB 470 was brought forward by Assembly Member Tina McKinnor in an attempt to remove the COLR responsibility legislatively.

Many Northern California Sheriffs and emergency managers have been watching this bill closely realizing the concerns it could bring to the rural areas. Assembly member McKinnor represents the Inglewood area and likely doesn’t realize the ramifications this bill could have in Northern California. Let’s face it the needs across our state are vastly different and often Northen California is forgotten.

Last week, AB 470 was held in committee, which means, absent a miraculous resurrection, this bill is likely not moving forward this year. This doesn’t mean someone couldn’t amend and attempt to bring it back during the legislative session next year.

This could have been a huge problem for our rural communities, and I appreciate all of our residents making their voices heard during this process.

We will continue to keep a close watch on this legislation and we will keep you posted.

Thank you.

Sheriff Matt Kendall

FAMILY WINERIES ARE NOT CORPORATE WINERIES

Editor:

As a teen in the 1960s, I picked prunes (plums) in west county. My friends and I would drive from Santa Rosa to Salmon Creek through the apple orchards necklacing Highway 12. While still around, those orchards are pretty much replaced with vineyards.

I never developed a taste for wine and in my youth saw winery tasting rooms as an opportunity to drink for free and party. Fifty years later, we have a whole tourism industry revolving around wine.

I wonder how many “family” wineries come from venture capital. What percentage of vineyards and wineries are majority owned by corporations? How many wine businesses have intergenerational and county roots? My guess is not many. Small, family-owned wineries are at a disadvantage as fewer people appreciate nuance in taste enough to pay more for a bottle.

Let the corporate-owned vineyards and wineries fight for market share. If we knew who the family/county businesses were, perhaps persons like me would buy a bottle from one of them for a special occasion and, if well-marketed, might visit. Maybe that’s a little too niche for a business to thrive and only corporate wine can survive.

Jeffrey J. Olson

Clearlake Oaks

NO GOOD WILL COME FROM IT

To the Editor:

I am someone whose public health career has now spanned half a century, and my heart breaks for the professionals at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their mission is now greatly compromised. And it breaks for the untold numbers of people in the United States whose health or lives will be lost to preventable disease.

We can reasonably predict a mounting toll of casualties from the policies emerging from the damaged politics of today. History will harshly judge those who acted with willful ignorance in the face of the best scientific evidence to gain short-term political advantage.

Cutting disease surveillance efforts, ignoring scientific research and eliminating prevention programs in the name of improving the health of America make no sense. It is cruel, and no good can come from it.

Lawrence Wallack

Portland, Oregon

MULTI-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL HOUSING PROJECT APPEAL HEARD BY COASTAL COMMISSION 9-10 AT 9AM FORT BRAGG TOWN HALL

Dear Community,

The item on the agenda for the Coastal Commission's September 10 meeting is item # 12 a & 12 b. Several people were interested to know how this project significantly impacts the environment. The answer can be found in the staff report, the appeals, the exhibits, and the correspondence.

Additionally no traffic study was done for this project, nor a visual analysis. There were no story poles indicating the size and height of this development. Habitat trees are allowed to be cleared contrary to a LCP Policy.Â An old hydrological study from 1995 for a project located on another site is being used even though the City of Fort Bragg found it no longer adequate in 2003. Impacts on Coastal Resources were not studied. They should be according to the Local Coastal Plan (LCP) and the Coastal Act. Noise levels were not studied for the children's playground, nor the Polliwog Play School.

These are some of the environmental impacts. Next Wednesday September 10 at 9am the Coastal Commission will meet at Fort Bragg Town Hall located at 363 N. Main Street. They will decide if the two appeals from many residents in regards to a decision made by the Fort Bragg's City Council raises a "Substantial Issue", or if the City's decision to grant this permit will stand. See https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2025/9 item 12 a & b.

If the Coastal Commissioners find no Substantial Issue, the permit will allow Kosh Grewal (owner of Emerald Dolphin Inn and Mini Golf) to develop a multifamily residential housing project with seven apartment buildings 32 to 38 ft. tall consisting of 83 (studio, 1-bedroom, & 2-bedroom) units, a 1,000 sq.ft. commercial/retail facility,?4 visitor-serving hotel suites without kitchens, a 107 space parking lot, 5 ft. high sound wall between parking lot and Harbor Ave., outdoor play area, landscaping, signage, property fencing, stormwater biofiltration planters, new sidewalks, improvements along Harbor Ave. and Frontage Rd.,and a public access path for access to Pomo Bluffs Park (north of the site) on a 2.6 acre lot at 1151 South Main Street in Fort Bragg.

As a few of the units are designed to provide "affordable housing" the State's Density Bonus Law allows that 32 units per acre, instead of the 12 to 24 units per acre that the City's adopted Highway Commercial Zoning requirement normally allows, will be built. Because a few units are designed to provide "affordable housing" the normally required height limit of 28 ft. (Highway Commercial Zoning requirement) can be as tall as 38 ft. Imagine a wall of 7 houses on the ocean side of Highway 1 in the Coastal Zone at the Gateway to Fort Bragg!

To fulfill the requirement to build a residential housing project in a Highway Visitor Commercial Zone the 1,000 sq.ft. commercial/retail facility, and 4 visitor serving hotel suites without kitchens were added. The Coastal Commission's staff report for this project acknowledges that the City of Fort Bragg approved more bonus incentives than required by state housing law. In fact, the City of Fort Bragg approved a project that is more than twice the size of that allowed by their zoning regulations. If they had required compliance with the City's zoning regulations, the project would have been less than half the size and they would still be in compliance with state housing law.

The City's decision to allow this huge project breaks many local coastal policies and doesn't comply with the Coastal Act, or the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Under normal circumstances such a development would require an Initial Study which would lead to a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), or an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to address environmental issues required by CEQA.

This project with "Statutory exemptions"is apparently allowed to bypass the usual environmental review process as it apparently meets specific criteria set by the California legislature. These exemptions can streamline project timelines and reduce costs, particularly for projects that do not significantly impact the environment.

This project does significantly impact the environment! Please show up and bring your friends Wednesday, September 10 at 9am for the Coastal Commission meeting at Fort Bragg Town Hall located at 363 N. Main Street and fill out a form to speak.

Annemarie Weibel

Albion

ENSURING FAIRNESS

Editor:

As resort owners, we welcome guests with open arms and, increasingly, with an open app. Like many in our position, we have listed our rooms on short-term rental (STR) platforms to stay competitive in a changing market. We pay transient occupancy taxes, hold the required permits, and comply with every local regulation. That’s why we strongly support Senate Bill 346.

SB 346 is about ensuring fairness; it’s not about limiting opportunity. The bill requires STR platforms to share basic data with local governments, allowing them to enforce the rules they have. It’s a smart, balanced way to bring illegal operators into compliance and protect legitimate hosts and small operators like me.

Too many listings bypass the rules entirely — no permits, no taxes and no oversight. These STR operators enjoy the benefits of the market without any of the responsibilities. That’s unfair and unsustainable. We’ve invested in safety systems, insurance, accessibility and community engagement — things every guest deserves and every jurisdiction expects. Watching others skip those steps while turning a profit on the same platforms is frustrating to say the least.

Some opponents claim SB 346 targets STRs, but as a small business that uses these platforms, we can say that’s not true. The bill doesn’t ban or burden legal operators. It simply gives cities the information they need to make sure local rules are followed — rules that protect neighborhoods, ensure fair taxation and uphold basic safety.

As resort operators who embrace traditional hospitality and modern tools like short-term rental platforms, we want to see the STR market thrive — but on even ground. We can’t have two sets of standards: one for licensed, tax-paying hosts and another for off-the-books rentals.

SB 346 is a smart step forward. It helps communities maintain local control, supports compliance without overreach and strengthens trust in a sector that’s become an essential part of California’s travel economy. We urge our legislators to pass it — for the sake of fairness, accountability and the future of hospitality in California.

Christopher A “Cab” Boettcher,

Mar Vista Farm + Cottages

35101 S Highway One, Gualala

WE CAN DO MORE FOR BELOVED BEES, BUTTERFLIES

Editor,

Wouldn’t it be lovely if America was lit up with beautiful butterflies, hummingbirds and bee gardens nationwide? What if there were medals for the most beautiful, life-sustaining home gardens? Imagine if arched trellises crossed our streets and were filled with blooming roses and wisteria, cooling the streets and cutting into the urban-island heating effect? America the beautiful, indeed. I think it would be a major tourist attraction.

There is a lot we can do, teaming up as neighborhood collectives, to save the butterflies and bees with organic gardening corridors. Please ask your neighbors, and please pass this idea around widely to school PTAs. I recommend “The Life Cycles of Butterflies” book and the Xerces Society’s “Gardening for Butterflies” and “100 Plants to Feed the Monarch.”

As Stephanie Seneff, a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, revealed in her must-read book “Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment,” in one single almond orchard, 1 billion bees died in one winter alone. Seneff writes that it is not solely neonicotinoids, but also glyphosate involved in the disappearance of bees, butterflies and many other insects.

All should refrain from using insect-killing sprays in yards and school play areas. I hope people will take note that organic gardening, specifically food and cotton, are terribly important to the survival of our pollinators. We depend on them.

Drina Brooke

Novato

TRUMP’S MIND-FORGED MANACLES

To the Editor:

President Trump’s persistent and mangled use of language has been pounded home to us for 10 long years. Few presidents or candidates for office — Franklin D. Roosevelt and William Jennings Bryan come to mind — have had such an extended time to impose themselves on the national psyche.

Mr. Trump boasted during his first run for the office: “I have the best words.” If that is true, he isn’t using them. He frequently resorts to “the best anyone had ever seen” and “how good it was.” These and his recurrent condemnations (“Nasty!”) are his starting and finishing points.

His words are those of a man captured mentally by his own constant P.R. campaign, a man who has spent most of his adult life trying to convince the world, and perhaps himself, of his greatness. The words grow in a poisoned garden of highly limited thought processes. They reflect an overarching tragedy of these times.

Doug Terry

Olney, Maryland

HONORING RIOTERS UNDERCUTS MILITARY FUNERAL HONORS

Editor:

It is inconceivable that Ashli Babbitt, a violent insurrectionist of Jan. 6, 2021, should be awarded full military funeral honors. In no way is this woman a hero. By giving her these honors, the real heroes who have received them in the past, and those who may be awarded them in the future, are dishonored. Donald Trump and his lackeys at the Defense Department are doing their best to rewrite history and disable every institution that has helped to serve this country. Shame on them for dishonoring the true heroes who have fought and sacrificed for what this country is supposed to stand for. The heroes from Gettysburg, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and more are weeping.

Sheila Lichirie

Santa Rosa

ANOTHER INSULT FROM TRUMP

To the Editor:

Re “Trump Says U.S. Military Has ‘Never Fought to Win’ Since World War II“ (news article, nytimes.com, Sept. 5):

How insulting President Trump’s comments are to the brave men and women who fought in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and other places around the globe. So many gave their lives, and their families continue to live with their loss.

This dismissal of courage and sacrifice from a man who has never put on the uniform of his country nor experienced the anxiety of seeing a child of his go into battle is beyond disgusting.

Ann Lynch

Seattle

THE OPPOSITE OF ANTISEMITISM

Editor:

Regarding “Safe schools for every child: Why AB715 is the right step for San Francisco and California” (Open Forum, SFChronicle.com, Sept. 6): While I appreciate that Rabbi Bauer opines that Assembly Bill 715 does not prohibit anyone from criticizing Israel or its policies, his opinion is contrary to what the bill actually says: It prohibits comparing Israel to Nazi Germany in any way.

Bauer never addresses the actual language of the bill.

As a former attorney for teachers, I know that laws that tell teachers they cannot encourage students to think through the comparison between different regimes chill speech similarly to the efforts of President Donald Trump to stop discussion of our own country’s history of slavery.

There are millions of Jews, who just like me, believe criticism of Israel, whether calling what is happening genocide or questioning it as an ethno-religious undemocratic state, honors our heritage of standing up for the oppressed and is the opposite of anti-Semitism.

David Weintraub

Oakland

WHAT'S THE DIFF?

Editor:

How is what the Trump administration is doing to immigrants different from what Hitler did to Germany’s Jewish population in 1933?

Hitler demonized the Jews and stripped them of their rights. Trump is demonizing undocumented immigrants, or those who may look like them, and denying them their legal rights.

Most of those being detained by the Trump administration are law-abiding people (most have no criminal convictions), and many are American citizens.

Trump is also asking the Supreme Court to allow immigration agents to racially profile people: pick up anyone who looks Latino or speaks Spanish or is in a location believed to be frequented by Latinos.

The Trump administration is rapidly expanding immigration detention through lucrative contracts with private prison companies, including GEO Group and CoreCivic.

These businesses need to keep incarcerating people to make a profit. What group of non-MAGA conforming people will be demonized next?

Don’t say, “It can’t happen here.” That is what they said in Germany in 1932.

Louise Kimball

Berkeley