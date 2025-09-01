The Boss Speaks

I’m gonna charge tariffs

You’re gonna have to pay

And pray for your sad little

4 0 1 K

You’ll do it my way

I’m gonna close food banks

No more surplus cheese

Until I hear thank you

And pretty pretty please

From down on your knees

I’m gonna make you pretend

That you love the Jews

I’m gonna make you depend

On Fox News

I’ll ban the blues

Who needs public schools?

Who wants integration?

Why should we cancel

The Birth of a Nation

Instead of Fruitvale Station?

I’ll deport Latinos

Who have bold tattoos

Then I’ll sink Green Peace

Torpedo their canoes

They were born to lose

Who says the glaciers

Can’t be bought and sold?

Greenland is but real estate

Servers need the cold

Denmark will fold

I’ll own the Gaza beach front

Bibi’s clearing space

I’ll let them build a temple

To glorify their race

And keep them in their place

I’ve got the Orthodox

Priests making room

For me to build a grand hotel

On top of Lenin’s tomb

Putin is my choom

I’ve got the Saudi princes

I’ve got El Salvador

I’m never satisfied

I always want more

And more and more and more

I’m gonna mine crypto

I’m gonna mint wealth

I’m gonna rewrite the script

Why bomb with stealth?

Why pay for public health?

I’ll use the Bill of Rights

To wipe my big white ass

The Second Amendment?

That I’ll give a pass

To show some class

I’m gonna live forever

Which might not take that long

I’ll see the end of everything

And sing the final song

(I’m never ever wrong)