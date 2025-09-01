The Boss Speaks

I’m gonna charge tariffs
You’re gonna have to pay
And pray for your sad little
4 0 1 K
You’ll do it my way
I’m gonna close food banks
No more surplus cheese
Until I hear thank you
And pretty pretty please
From down on your knees
I’m gonna make you pretend
That you love the Jews
I’m gonna make you depend
On Fox News
I’ll ban the blues
Who needs public schools?
Who wants integration?
Why should we cancel
The Birth of a Nation
Instead of Fruitvale Station?
I’ll deport Latinos
Who have bold tattoos
Then I’ll sink Green Peace
Torpedo their canoes
They were born to lose
Who says the glaciers
Can’t be bought and sold?
Greenland is but real estate
Servers need the cold
Denmark will fold
I’ll own the Gaza beach front
Bibi’s clearing space
I’ll let them build a temple
To glorify their race
And keep them in their place
I’ve got the Orthodox
Priests making room
For me to build a grand hotel
On top of Lenin’s tomb
Putin is my choom
I’ve got the Saudi princes
I’ve got El Salvador
I’m never satisfied
I always want more
And more and more and more
I’m gonna mine crypto
I’m gonna mint wealth
I’m gonna rewrite the script
Why bomb with stealth?
Why pay for public health?
I’ll use the Bill of Rights
To wipe my big white ass
The Second Amendment?
That I’ll give a pass
To show some class
I’m gonna live forever
Which might not take that long
I’ll see the end of everything
And sing the final song
(I’m never ever wrong)
