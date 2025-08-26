Valley People 8/26/2025

On Monday, the Lambert Lane Temporary Bridge extended almost all the way across Robinson Creek held up only by the platform on the northwest (opposite) end.

COUNTY FAIR GUIDE BOOK

Here is a link for the Exhibitor’s Guide Book 2025

There is still time, until Thursday, 8/28, to enter online for most categories as the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show is one of the best places to showcase some of your handiwork: plants and flowers, art, quilts, clothing and food!

Another way you can get involved with the County fair this year is entering fruits or vegetables that you've grown, and don't forget that the "Freaky Fruits and Veggies", or "The One That Got Away" contest doesn't require an entry form, and you can bring entries into the back of the AG building anytime Friday through Sunday until 12:00 pm. to win a prize for that enormous squash or a fruit or veggie that is really weird! Don't forget to enter or watch the parade, which starts at noon on Sunday, but will be done just in time for you to get to the Freaky Fruits and Veggies in the Ag Building at 1:00!

We hope to see you all at our special fair, with so many things in which to participate and enjoy!

Retired Fair Boosters

VELMA’S FARM STAND AT FILIGREEN FARM

Friday 2-5 pm

Open Saturday & Sunday 11-4pm

We will have tuberose by the stem at the stand this weekend! One stem will fill your whole house up with this beautiful scent!

This week’s offerings include: blueberries, french prune plums, Flavor King pluots, ‘Strawberry Parfait’ ‘Red Gravenstein’ and ‘Zestar’ apples, ‘Charentais’, ‘Galia’, and ‘Goddess’ melons (from Paul’s Produce and Full Belly Farm), tomatoes (heirlooms, cherry, new girls), eggplant, sweet peppers, hot peppers, shishito peppers, new potatoes, carrots, sprouting broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce mix, arugula, hakurei turnips, onions, summer squash, cucumbers, kale, kohlrabi, celery, beets, cabbage, garlic, basil, parsley, olive oil, and dried fruit!

ANDERSON VALLEY FFA:

The Anderson Valley Food Bank was Friday. Dorian and the Victory Garden delivered 182 pounds of produce from our school farm. There was zucchini, melons, cucumbers, first bell peppers, Asian pears and cabbage.

GREAT DAY IN ELK 2025

The 49th annual Great Day in Elk will be held on Saturday, August 23, from noon until dusk, a benefit for the Greenwood Community Center.

The noontime parade will travel through downtown Elk to the community center for the day’s festivities. All afternoon there will be games and contests with prizes, do-it-yourself crafts projects for children, plus a greased pole with a $100 bill at the top.

This year’s live entertainment features belly dancing and live music by 2nd Hand Grass. There will also be a silent auction, a cake auction and a raffle. Food and drinks will be served all afternoon

For this year’s dinner, Chris of Mendocino’s Gnar Bar will be serving up his udon noodles with spicy chicken or tofu from 4 to 7.

The little coastal village of Elk is located five miles south of Highway 128 on Highway 1. For more information email Mea Bloyd at [email protected] or visit the Elk community website — www.elkweb.org. Please leave dogs at home.

MAGDALENA HOMES OPEN HOUSE, WITH PALETAS!

Magdalena’s Open House on Friday, August 22 will include paletas/popsicles from a wonderful shop in Ukiah! The event starts at 5:00 PM at 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA 95415 (the Anderson Valley Brewing Co.).

Jean, Hernando and Felipe, and the rest of the Magdalena team, are looking forward to seeing you!

NORM THURSTON (former Auditor staffer, former Sheriff’s financial officer):

The Major’s reporting on the upcoming resolution sponsored by the Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector (ACTTC) is excellent. He clearly got the concept that pooling of cash can cover shortfalls by funds that could not otherwise pay their bills. This is not smoke-and-mirrors, it is a legitimate tool authorized in the State Constitution. There is valid concern about how this situation came about, but the fact that this resolution is going to the Board is an encouraging sign. It means the ACTTC has identified a problem with sufficient detail to allow her to take steps to correct it. Ultimately, making each negative balance whole again may be a tough chore. For simple timing differences between the outflow and inflow of funds that occur in the road funds is not difficult, you just have to bridge that gap. More challenging will be overdrawn funds for which there is no anticipated reimbursement or revenues. Those will have to be made whole, possibly at County expense. But as someone who has some experience in this arena, I think the ACTTC is headed in the right direction.

STATE TRANSPORTATION MONEY COMING TO AV

Approximately $4 million in SB1 funding for support of allocations toward drainage and fish-passage improvements at various locations along Route 128 near Philo and Boonville in Mendocino County.

PINK LADIES IN BOONVILLE

A sign of early winter?