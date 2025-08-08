Announcements 8/8/2025

LOIS STELIGA

In Loving Memory of Lois Steliga

Lois Ann Steliga, a beloved longtime resident of Ukiah, passed away peacefully at her home on South Dora Street on July 11, 2025, at the age of 101.

She was the eldest of three girls born to John and Anna Marie Vejvoda on April 22, 1924, in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania. Lois was 13 years older than her youngest sister, Leila, who now resides in New York.

Lois graduated from Wilmerding High School in 1942 and from Shadyside Nursing School in 1945. After WWII, she served as a cadet nurse at an Army hospital in Virginia. In 1949, she married Henry Steliga, and they welcomed their daughter Marilyn in 1950. In 1952, the three moved to Ukiah where Henry worked at Vevoda Motor Sales. Lois worked as a registered nurse at Hillside Hospital/Ukiah Adventist and taught nursing at Ukiah Adult School and SRJC. Later they welcomed two more children, Greg and Glen. Lois was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her sister Leila Bonner, sons Greg and Glen (Jan), and son-in-law Nenad Gojnic. Also, by her grandchildren, Yovana, Dale, Jody, Drew, Paul, Libby, and Kelly, and great-grandmother to ten. She is also remembered fondly by her 15 nieces and 1 nephew. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marilyn 1983, sister Evelyn 2007, and husband Henry 2015.

Lois was never one to sit still. She loved playing softball and volleyball in her younger years. She picked up golf in the 1970s, was an active bowler, and took up Tai Chi in her 70s. She was in her 80s and still working out at the Mendocino College weight room. An avid sewer and gardener, Lois was an expert on the sewing machine and won many ribbons at local fairs for her produce and flowers. She was also an accomplished crossword puzzle-solver, loved playing cards, especially solitaire, and enjoyed playing the organ and piano for her church. Lois sang in several local choirs and was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and sang joyfully in the choir. Lois lived a full and faithful life, grounded in her Christian faith and her trust in the promises of Jesus.

In God’s grace and tender timing, Lois passed on the birthday of her late daughter, Marilyn. Lois and Henry lovingly raised Marilyn’s daughter, Yovana, until the age of 3, providing her with a warm and faithful beginning to life.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 560 Park Blvd, Ukiah, on August 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM. Contributions may be made to the church or Hospice of Ukiah, 620 South Dora Street. The family offers special thanks to caregivers Miriam, Louisa, Lisa, Shelley, Jill, and Vicki, for their loving care.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Eversole Mortuary.

ANNUAL AV HISTORICAL SOCIETY GATHERING

Celebrating The 50th Anniversary of The Coyote Cowboys & The 45th Anniversary of the Historical Society’s First Event - July 4, 1980, with the Coyote Cowboys on stage!

August 17, 2025, 1-5pm.

Cowboy Lunch 1:00-2:00 PM.

Hot Dogs fresh off the BBQ, salads, chips, dessert & Drinks Free for AV Historical Society members. $5 for non-members.

Historic Video Tribute Enjoy a looping presentation by Julia Brock featuring the story of the Coyote Cowboys and highlights from the museum’s inaugural event. Memorabilia will be featured in the Rose Room.

Live Music at 2:00PM. Bring your toe-tapping boots or dancing shoes and finish out the afternoon with Coyote Cowboy tunes!

All are welcome.

Hosted by the AV Historical Society & AV Villages

MONTHLY CANNABIS MARKET AT THE MADRONES

Since the passing of Proposition 64, many small-scale, heritage cannabis farmers have struggled to stay afloat. The monthly Cannabis Farmers Market at The Madrones (Philo) is a space where you can meet the original stewards of Mendocino’s cannabis culture, hear their stories, and support their continued livelihood. Every jar sold is not just a product — it’s a piece of history, grown with intention and integrity.

These growers are deeply rooted in the land, following organic farming practices that reflect a genuine respect for the region’s unique terroir. Their cannabis is a product of sunshine, soil, and skill, free from the heavy carbon and electrical footprints associated with indoor cultivation.

The final markets for this summer will be the third Sundays of August and September (and possibly October) from 11am - 5pm. Admission is for adults 18 and up. You can enjoy your purchase on site in the Consumption Lounge. Make a day of it and wine taste at Long Meadow Ranch & Wentworth tasting rooms, followed by a delicious brunch or lunch at Wickson Restaurant, which stays open until 3pm on market days.

