Valley People 8/5/2025

AV FOOD BANK ACCEPTING EXCESS PRODUCE

What excess produce could you donate to the Food Bank?

There is still time to deliver it to the AV Grange in Philo.

Distribution starts at 2:30pm.

The next Food Bank will be in two weeks on August 6th.

200 families are helped by the Food Bank twice a month.

LOCAL ANNIVERSARIES

The AV Historical Society and the AV Villages, invites you to an afternoon of music, memories, and community at the Little Red School House Museum on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

This year’s event celebrates two milestones:

The 50th Anniversary of The Coyote Cowboys

The 45th Anniversary of the AV Historical Society’s very first event (Held on July 4, 1980, where the Coyote Cowboys were part of the inaugural event)

Cowboy Lunch: Hot dogs fresh off the BBQ, salads, chips, dessert, and drinks will be served from 1:00-2:00PM.

Free for AV Historical Society members | $5 for non-members.

Thanks to Julia Brock, we’ll have a looping video presentation highlighting the history of the Coyote Cowboys and the museum’s inaugural event. Additional memorabilia displays will be featured in the Rose Room.

Music begins at 2:00 PM. Bring your toe-tapping boots (or dancing shoes) and enjoy an afternoon of live tunes!

I'M ANA, COSMETOLOGIST with license good afternoon to all. I want you to know that I'm offering haircut service for Children, Ladies, Gentlemen, Permanent dyes, Waxing, Vallalage, Light Hair and Makeup. The salon is in Boonville still next to the cagero. We're open from Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 6:30 and Saturdays from 10:00 to 6:00 pm. No appointment needed. Thank you very much.

RON PARKER: Mendocino County Way Back When

Woods crew on stump Wendling - Navarro Ca Mendocino County

Pasero Hotel also called the Toscano Hotel and Saloon, Pardini Hotel also called the Italia Hotel, Ashlie Áineslie Hotel, Joe Ainslie owner.

This was know as Dago Town. August 1906 Navarro - Wendling Mendocino County.

(Ron Parker, Mendocino County Way Back When)