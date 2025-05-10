Domestic Violence Under Reported On The Coast

At a recent city council meeting, Fort Bragg Chief Cervenka gave a report about police responses detailing the changes in everything from traffic stops to illegal drug arrests. While most crime was down, the alarming number that popped out from his report was a 53% increase in domestic violence incidents from 2023 to 2024, digging deeper, that amounted to 26 incidents. When questioned, the council pointed out that Project Sanctuary handles domestic violence in Fort Bragg.

Project Sanctuary is a non-profit that serves all of Mendocino County, providing shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. We spoke with the Executive Director and Deputy Directors of Project Sanctuary, Michelle Roberts and Makayla Chacon, to get the facts about domestic violence on the coast and county-wide.

The Fort Bragg Project Sanctuary office handled 168 individual cases of domestic violence and an additional 20 to 30 sexual violence cases. Countywide Project Sanctuary assisted in 440 cases. According to Roberts, the vast majority of domestic violence reports come from family members, friends, and the victims. Very few involve the police. Roberts does work with victims that the police refer to Project Sanctuary, but due to confidentiality standards, does not refer victims to law enforcement.

The National Institute of Health reported in 2023 that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men suffer from domestic violence each year, resulting in 10 million victims in the United States annually. These numbers are alarming, but Roberts says there has been a slight decrease since the end of the pandemic shutdowns. During the pandemic, domestic violence incidents increased while at the same time, access to in-person services was limited. Roberts attributes that partially to the stresses of the pandemic, but reminds us that violence is a choice.

The slight decrease in Mendocino echoes the national trend. The Council on Criminal Justice, which monitors crime in ten large US cities, also showed a slight decrease from 2023 to 2024. Roberts, however, pointed out that per capita incidents in rural areas exceed those in large cities. So, while the trends match, the isolation and economic factors in rural areas and small towns are contributing factors. Roberts also said that domestic violence is generational. Both perpetrators and victims of domestic violence often grew up with domestic violence in their homes. In other words, it is learned behavior. Stress, substance abuse, and economics may contribute, but it is not a simple cause-and-effect.

There is a direct connection between housing access and domestic violence. The National Center on Family Homelessness reports that 60% of homeless women are victims of domestic violence and that 25% of homeless women became homeless originally to flee domestic violence. Domestic violence among homeless women is typically more severe and often has an economic factor. Roberts points out that homeless individuals are more vulnerable to all types of crime. Chacon said that the Fort Bragg Police Department’s Crisis Response Unit (CRU) has helped some domestic violence victims get into housing, but couldn’t say if domestic violence victims have priority.

Project Sanctuary started in 1977 with an all-volunteer staff and a simple hotline. Today, they have two office locations, one in Ukiah and one in Fort Bragg. They hold classes, provide counseling, legal services, and emergency housing. All volunteers go through extensive training per Chacon. While they do work with law enforcement on cases that have been referred to them, Roberts would like law enforcement to participate more in Project Sanctuary programs. Roberts wouldn’t comment on enforcement efforts for domestic violence, as that is outside their area. She did point out that all law enforcement must undergo training in domestic violence as part of their education before becoming an officer.

Project Sanctuary does not receive funding from the City of Fort Bragg or Mendocino County. They rely primarily on State and Federal funding. Roberts expects to see major cuts in federal funding and pointed out that those cuts will impact all types of non-profits and could even impact police and district attorney services.

Project Sanctuary’s hotline on the Coast is 707 964-4357. Inland it’s 707 463-4357. The National Domestic Violence Hotlines are 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) and 1-800-787-3224 (TTY)

(Ukiah Daily Journal)