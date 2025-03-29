A Giant Strides Among Us

The time will come, though you and I will not be present to witness it, when most everything about our era is forgotten, just as we’ve forgotten most everything about the semi-distant past.

Unbelievable as it may seem, there will come a day when no one will know anything about the Super Bowl, Dr. Jonas Salk, the Spice Girls or Johnnie LeMaster.

Seems impossible, doesn’t it?

But today, if asked to identify great thinkers and royalty from long ago, we might recall Socrates, Plato, Michelangelo, Cleopatra and Henry the Eighth. Maybe Martin Luther, Julius Caesar. Beethoven. Rembrandt.

Important figures in history from 100 or 150 years ago? Henry Ford, Charles Darwin, Carrie Nation, John D. Rockefeller, Hitler and Winston Churchill?

Looking back at the 20th and 21st centuries will be fuzzy. Two hundred years after the last Ap is coded and Mendo County’s new courthouse (erected back in 2035 at a cost of $65 billion) is bulldozed and a distant generation is asked to recall the most important figures from our era, we can be sure of one person:

Elon Musk.

When the last niggling podcast has fizzled its final frenzied report on Elon Musk’s slash and burn approach to reorganizing Washington, and smirked about his multiple “wives” and his funny haircut and his alliance with DJT, and when the last Musk op-ed piece in the Ukiah Daily Journal has gone to dust, and and most everything else about him is forgotten, he will still stand as one of the most important figure between 1900 and the year 3000.

Give or take, obviously.

But just as no one can comment on Dante’s love life, nor Maria Antoinette’s favorite wine(s) or Harry Truman’s middle name, no one is going to remember, or think about or care about whether Elon Musk wore a red baseball cap when inducted into the Global Academy for Superlative Achievements.

He is the reigning genius of our time, and whoever you think is in second place will look very small in comparison. You may be in a full-time snit about Musk because he doesn’t fit into your limited stereotype of what a cool dude should be, but he’s so far beyond your petty opinions that he doesn’t even know your middle name.

He will be remembered for doing more to bring electric cars to the masses than anyone. No one has done as much to combat Climate Change, assuming people in 200 years remember the quaint concept of “Global Warming.” He will do more to bring earthlings to Mars than any agency on earth. Ever. Top that.

Elon Musk has taken the reins from the trembling hands of a sclerotic, overfed NASA that today is another swollen federal bureaucracy, hardly a forward-thinking blazing space-conquerer. He is pioneering underground transportation systems for the next wave, as New York did with subways systems still running today

When Elon Musk masterminded the recent rescue of stranded astronauts, it made clear that brilliance, hard work and determination can outperform and out-succeed our bloated space agency at a tiny fraction of the cost. Musk’s achievements, unsurprisingly, are ignored, downplayed or lied about in the news.

Can Musk reorganize the federal behemoth that strangles progress, innovation and success in favor of lifelong employment for thousands of government bloodsuckers? Can’t tell. Our progressive friends bitterly oppose his efforts and openly deride his young buccaneers slashing away at the fraud, waste, abuse and corruption that strangles innovation while setting fire to tax dollars.

(NOTE: Democrats who sneer at the “DOGE Boys” and their youth and inexperience are the same Democrats who, in 2022, praised and applauded climate science pronouncements from a 13-year old girl.)

And small-minded vandals are right now busy spraying bullets into Tesla automobiles and working to undermine Musk’s enterprises. Sigh. Maybe vandals splashed Sherwin-Williams paint on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel when Michelangelo’s back was turned. Perhaps someone stole Shakespeare manuscripts because they were upset at not being cast in his plays.

We know nothing of Paul Revere’s personal life, the political leanings of Louis Pasteur, whether Machiavelli wore plaid underwear, or if Amelia Earhart was a vegetarian. In the future no one will know of Musk’s political forays, nor his thoughts on Scientology or if he was addicted to Red Bull energy drinks.

But he will be remembered as a giant in his time, among the world’s most gifted humans since Leonardo da Vinci.