Fire Vehicles at Schools Tonight

Dear Members of the AVUSD Community,
We want to let you know that the Anderson Valley Fire Department and AVUSD administrators will be doing a collaborative fire and emergency preparedness training tonight (6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.) at both Anderson Valley Elementary School and Anderson Valley Jr/Sr High School. This will result in fire vehicles and staff on our sites so we want to be sure the community is aware this is a training only.
AVUSD is deeply grateful to our local fire department for their support in ensuring the district is safe and prepared for emergencies.
With respect,
Kristin Larson Balliet
Superintendent
Anderson Valley Unified School District
Be First to Comment