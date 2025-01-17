Mendo Deputy Arrested On Domestic Violence Allegations

A Mendocino County sheriff’s deputy was arrested in Ukiah on allegations of domestic violence, authorities confirmed.

Deputy Alexander Thong was taken into custody Sunday evening at about 9:30 p.m. Ukiah police Chief Cedric Crook told SFGate that a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance on the 900 block of North Pine Street. Responding officers “determined there was probable cause to make an arrest,” Crook said.

Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall and Lt. Quincy Cromer confirmed they were aware of Thong’s arrest Sunday evening. Cromer stated Thong posted bail and was released. Though still employed by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Thong was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 2 for undisclosed reasons.

Sheriff Kendall told SFGate that the department offers extensive mental health resources for deputies, including an “employee assistance program, employee wellness program, peer support program. We have a clinical psychologist on staff who all of our people meet with every year. We provide them with everything we possibly can for their health and well being.” However, he said, “that doesn’t mean that everyone takes advantage of it.”

When asked for more information on the circumstances that led to Thong’s arrest, Crook cited California Penal Code 273.5, under which Thong was booked. The charge applies when someone “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition on a victim.”

Crook told SFGate his agency had responded to multiple “disturbances” associated with Thong.

Thong was hired in December 2017 according to SFGate ‘s interview with Cromer. He was previously involved in an October 2019 shooting when an intoxicated man pulled a gun on three Mendocino sheriff’s deputies, including Thong. The deputies opened fire, and the suspect survived, later pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder, according to local media.

(SFGate.com)