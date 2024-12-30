Capturing Attention

Once upon a time the district attorney, or sheriff, or police chief would announce –unaided– that a crime had been committed, or a charge was being leveled, or the jury had decided x, y, or z. Nowadays the official making the announcement is flanked by six or seven people whose connection to the case is that they want to be on TV.

The press conference itself can have “production values” worthy of the Academy Awards. Manhattan's porcine DA, Alvin Bragg, added a little pizazz to the indictment of Luigi Mangione by defining the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson as “an act of terrorism.” Bragg actually said, “This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice. This ongoing investigation is the product of an incredible partnership at all levels with the NYPD, and I want to thank Commissioner Tisch and the prosecutors and detectives who worked tirelessly to apprehend Mr. Mangione.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch then intoned, “I applaud our dedicated NYPD investigators for their relentless work in identifying the suspect and their unwavering commitment to seeing this crucial case through to its resolution.”

The corrupt NY Mayor, Eric Adams, starred in his own press conference claiming credit for finding Mangione, which everybody knows was done by a sharp-eyed McDonald's customer in Altoona, PA. The top NYC law enforcers had ignored a tip from the San Francisco Police Department identifying Mangione as the shooter. Joseph Kenny, the NYPD chief of detectives, admitted to the New York Times that “Mr. Mangione was not on the department's radar before he was captured on Monday in Altoona, Pa.”