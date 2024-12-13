Announcements 12/13/2024

RICKEY LEO ADAMS

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rickey Leo Adams (Boonville, California), who passed away on November 28, 2024, at the age of 73, leaving to mourn family and friends. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of Rickey Leo Adams to pay them a last tribute.

In the soft embrace of remembrance, we recall the profound impact Rickey Leo had on those he encountered along his journey. Though Rickey Leo may have slipped beyond the veil of mortality, his essence lingers like a faint fragrance in the air, a lingering reminder of the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 12th 2024 at 1:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery (12631-12441 Anderson Valley Way, Boonville, CA 95415).

LISA WALTERS

At her request, no services will be held for former Independent Coast Observer reporter Lisa Walters of Gualala, who died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Santa Rosa, after a long illness. She was 71.

Lisa Walters

Walters was born June 13, 1953, in San Francisco, a fourth-generation San Franciscan, to E.J. and Betty Walters. Growing up in Marin County, she graduated from Drake High School at age 16.

Her political life began at age 11, when she accompanied her mother to a civil rights march. In 1968, though too young to vote, she worked on Robert F. Kennedy's presidential campaign, and met the senator and his wife Ethel at a benefit just three days before his California primary victory and tragic death. She later became personal friends with Martin Luther King's eldest daughter, Yolanda King. After high school, she took a job with an attorney who defended people on felony marijuana charges, and in 1972 campaigned for an unsuccessful ballot measure to decriminalize marijuana.

In 1977, she and six other women opened a shelter for battered women in Marin County.

She moved to Gualala in 1982 after her mother built a home there. She met husband Rich Anderson, a CDF fire captain, at the Gualala Hotel bar. Rich and Lisa built a sports-theme house, which they called “The Church of Monday Night Football,” hosting a diverse group of residents every football night.

In 1984, she was the first woman to participate in a baseball fantasy camp in Arizona. Her appearance garnered nationwide media coverage on TV, radio and in newspapers including the Independent Coast Observer. She took to the field with Giants legends Willie Mays, Bobby Bonds, Monte Irvin, and her childhood and lifetime hero, Juan Marichal.

In 1985, she submitted several stories to the ICO, and was hired by then Editor and Publisher Joanna McLaughlin. As a reporter, Walters covered all news beats government, school boards, obituaries — but her first love was sports.

ICO photographer David Torres obtained credentials for himself and Walters to cover the Giants, A's, and 49ers, and she was also a stringer for Associated Press. She was in the World Series press box in 1989 at the moment the Loma Prieta earthquake hit, and spent the week of the quake's aftermath among the players, coaches and broadcasters.

After 14 years, Walters and Anderson divorced, and in 1996, Walters married Greg Girard, who was manager of the Gualala Community Services District. The couple enjoyed foreign travel for several years.

Walters retired from the ICO in 2017, and Greg Girard died of cancer on Feb. 18, 2020.

ED NOTE: The always lively Ms. Walters was a frequent but, at her request, unidentified, contributor and source of information to the AVA. She was a veritable encyclopedia of south coast people and activities. With her death, entire area has lost one of its most important citizens and keepers of the flame.

AV UNIFIED NEWS

Dear Anderson Valley Community,

We are in the midst of the holiday season and having so much fun at school! At AVHS, we just completed the Redwood Classic boys’ basketball tournament and are gearing up for the First Annual Sequoia Classic girls’ basketball tournament.

Every School Day Counts! We want to emphasize the critical role daily attendance plays in your child’s academic success. Absenteeism, even for short periods, can significantly impact learning and achievement. We have continued our three-week winter break this year, allowing ample opportunity for travel without missing valuable instructional time. We appreciate your partnership in prioritizing your child’s education while also nurturing family connections. Winter Break is December 23-January 10.

AV Elementary

Both first grade classes went to the Noyo Center for Marine Research. According to teacher, Eden Kellner, “The staff curated a fantastic journey through their two sites. They wove our ELA unit on Technology into the entire day with exploration of how technology helps scientists study the sea, how animals use their own technologies to communicate, and how the center uses technology to create displays.”

Don’t miss our Student Art Show / Family Night and ELAC Reclassification Ceremony THIS MONDAY at 5:00 p.m. A good time will be had by all. See you there!

It’s Not Too Late To Sign Up For Winter Intersession!!

JAN 6 -10 Winter Celebration

8:00-12:00

Outdoor Fun, Nature Walks, Winter Crafts

Yoga, Science, Indoor Games, Cooking and MORE…

Transportation not provided. Must be enrolled by 12/18/24.

12:00-5:00 ASP

Field Trips to Snoopy Ice Rink & CV STARR Swim Center for Grade 1 - 6 only. TK-K will still have fun at school on the field trip days!

More forms are in the AVES Office.

AV Jr/Sr High

The Redwood Classic was a huge success! Congratulations to Athletic Director Mr. Toohey for a well-planned and executed tournament. Thanks to our awesome coaching staff, parents, and cheerleaders for your support of the team. Priory won 1st place, Stuart Hall was 2nd place, and South Fork took 3rd. Congratulations to our boy’s team who played well and finished 11th place, overall, after a 2-2 showing. Our team is young and filled with potential. Great job, boys!

Our girls took the Consolation Championship in the Saint Vincent Tournament in Petaluma and are gearing up for the first ever Sequoia Classic, hosted by AVHS, and coordinated by our own Natalie Marcum-Soto!

Congratulations to the 27 FFA members who participated in the Opening Closing Ceremonies speaking contest last week. The middle school Discovery team placed 1st in their Division! In the Open Division, Anderson valley had three teams. AV’s A team placed 9th, the B team placed 4th, and the C team tied for 1st with two other chapters. Ultimately, after a tiebreaker, they placed 2nd! Our Chapter Offices placed 4th and in the Cooperative Marketing Test, Soliel placed 4th! Huge thanks to Mr. Bautista and Mrs. Swehla, for going the extra mile, every day, for your students and for your leadership on our outstanding FFA program!

Thank you, parents, for your engagement in our school programs! Students do best when parents are involved, and we love to see parents at our events, supporting their kids. We are deeply grateful for our AVUSD families.

With respect,

Kristin Larson Balliet

Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District