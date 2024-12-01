Announcements 12/1/2024

MARGIE LEE HANDLEY

September 29, 1939 - November 9, 2024

Margie Handley, a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, accomplished businesswoman and philanthropist, passed away peacefully at her beloved ranch on Hearst Rd along the Eel River on November 9, 2024.

Margie Handley

Born in Bakersfield, California to Bob and Jayne Harrah, Margie moved with her parents when she was 2 years old to Branscomb in Mendocino County where her dad joined his brothers and father in a sawmill business. Margie moved with her family to Willits where her dad started Remco, which at that time manufactured sawmill equipment. Margie spent a large part of her childhood, trailing her father around sawmills. She had her first job at one of her father's companies, a sawmill in Willits called Firco, scaling log tickets.

Margie met her husband, Gordon Lovell in school and ceased her schooling to get married at the age of 16. She was blessed with the birth of 4 children before she turned 22 years old. She and Gordon moved to Montague, California where she raised her family for 12 years. While she was in Montague, she returned to school and received her GED while mother to two young boys.

In 1969, Margie started her first business, Shasta Pallet Company which built boxes by hand to ship Nike missiles and Howitzer cannon barrels. From working as a secretary for the Superintendent of Schools, to owning a western store in Yreka, to serving as Vice President of Microphor and President of Hot Rocks, an asphalt, sand and gravel plant, Margie was a savvy businesswoman. She was part of her family business, Harrah Industries from 1981-2021 and held a General Engineering Contractor's Class A license.

Margie was blessed to meet Bud Handley, the man she would always refer to as the love of her life, and they married in 1975. They shared 17 years together before his passing.

Margie struck out on yet another adventure when she decided to get into politics after serving as an alternate delegate for Ronald Reagan in Kansas City. She ran for the California Senate seat in 1990 and 1993 and then threw her hat in the ring for the California Assembly in 1996. She held multiple elected and appointed political positions across the state. This included serving on the California Economic Strategy Panel from 1995-2000, The California transportation Commission from 1986-1990 and the California Rural Development Council from 1998-2000.

Her dedication to the town of Willits and the County of Mendocino was evident as she held the position of Chair of the Howard Foundation Board for 30 years (1993-2024) and sat on many boards of businesses throughout the County. She was a member of the Rotary International Club of Willits and served as President from 2004-2005. As Chair of the Howard Foundation Board, she led the charge for fundraising and negotiations that culminated in the construction of the new Howard Memorial Hospital and the neighboring Lamprich Medical Office Building. These were crowning jewels of Margie's accomplishments. She gave generously of her time and money for the betterment of the town she loved. She will be deeply missed and impossible to replace for all who knew her. She was a strong woman of integrity.

Margie loved to travel and was fortunate enough to visit 68 countries before her death. She had a beautiful large family that she relished, that included 37 grandchildren.

Margie found love again late in life. Her dear friend Tom Hawthorne, whom she had served on the California Transportation Commission with, asked her to marry her in 2020, and she said yes. He was 91, she was 80.

Margie is preceded in death by sons Gordon Lovell Jr. and Steve Lovell, grandsons Kyle Lovell, Shannon Lovell, Avery Lovell and husbands Gordon Lovell, Bud Handley and Tom Hawthorne. She is survived by her sister Bonnie Harrah, sons David and Ronald Lovell, numerous grandchildren including Alicia Logan (Lovell), Matt, Christi, Andrea, Seth, Clayton, and Cindy Lovell.

A memorial service will be held for Margie at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd at the Willits Senior Center. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Frank R. Howard Foundation at 3 Marcela Drive, Suite A Willits, CA 95490.

UNITY CLUB NEWS:

A.V. Unity Club's Holiday Bazaar December 7th 2024 In Apple Hall Boonville From 10 to 4. Admission is FREE

Santa Claus is coming to town. Santa will be at the Holiday Bazaar from 11 to 1. Listen for the jingling bells announcing Santa's arrival. He'll be in Apple Hall to take photos with children of all ages. You won't have to mail your wishes to the North Pole, just tell Santa what you want. Your children will also enjoy making collectible crafts in the Craft Corner located in the Dining Room adjacent to Apple Hall. Ornaments and photo frames are some of the crafts the Parent Teacher Alliance of A.V. Elementary School have provided in past years. Let's see what masterpiece your child creates this year.

When you enter Apple Hall Saturday, you will see the fabulous items at the Silent Auction. These range from wine tastings, fine arts, jewelry, and crafts to dinners and household items; all provided by local merchants, vintners and artisans. Make a bid, you might win a bargain. We are also holding a Raffle for a beautiful wreath, decorated with money. The wreath is donated by the A V. High School's Ag. Institute.

Step into the hall and relish the sights and smells. The Baked Goods booth offers Cookies, Cupcakes and Cowboy Crunch, as well as Candy, Preserves and an Apple Pie. The Snack Shack at the North end of the Hall will offer good food and beverages and a place to sit down and visit with friends. The Snack Shack is sponsored by the Parents and Staff of the Elementary School's Second grade class.

Stroll around and see all the wonderful gifts made by our local artisans. You'll find jewelry, fine arts, soaps, needle work, ornaments, pot pouri, and decor. A fine selection of cards, puzzles, household items and Tools will be found at Grandma's Attic and Grandpa's Shed.

Books are a great gift for all ages. The Lending Library located in the Home Arts Bldg. will have Special Hours during the Bazaar, from 10 to 4. They will have a curated collection of gently loved books for your gift list. Hardbound books are only $1 and Paperbacks are 2/$1 or $0.50.

There's no need to drive to the Mall; come to Boonville for your shopping needs. Don't take the kids to an icky Santa for photos, come to the Holiday Bazaar for photos with a hometown Santa. Amazon will sell you sale cookies; your loved ones deserve grandma made cinnamon rolls. Come to the Unity Club's Annual Holiday Bazaar on December the 7th in Apple Hall from 10 to 4. Proceeds go toward Scholarships and other Community Projects sponsored by the Unity Club.

Unity Club Members please note:

Our December Meeting is at 1:30 in the Dining Room and is devoted to wrapping and pricing the Baked Goods Booth items. Bring your creations with a label stating what it is and any allergens, like nuts. We donate non-perishable food and unwrapped toys and books to the Food Bank and AV Volunteer Firefighters. Bring any Silent Auction items not already delivered. Please contact Alice to tell her what you're donating, for the banner and labels. I know there's another … Oh yes, bring your Grandma's Attic & Grandpa's Shed items too.

— Miriam Martinez

A FEAST FOR THE EYES

You Are Invited: Open Studio

Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, 11am - 5pm

bring your family and friends.

Rebecca Johnson's studio is more than a place. It is a multi-dimensional experience, transformative and inspiring. Come see for yourself.

The renovated studio barn is filled from hayloft to threshing floor with contemporary art. The big barn doors swing open to a stone sculpture garden graced by a grand oak tree surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards.

It is not just a place it is a destination.

Blue Eyed Barn, bird’s beak roof, 34 x 34 x 2 inches

My barns are made of salvaged barn wood, plaster and paint. They are records of the past, reconstructed in a contemporary, contemplative, minimalist perspective.

Rain Collection Forged in Fire

Presenting Sculptures made of cast bronze and glass

One of the constant themes in my work are bodies of water. Drought and huge fires of the past years have compelled me to focus on the drop, a form so simple and metaphorically powerful that I have carved it in stone, cast it in bronze and painted rain and rivers on small and large canvases.

Big River, acrylic paint on wood panel, 48 x 48 x 1 inches

1200 HWY 128, Navarro, CA, mile marker 15.08. Look for a redwood barn with sculptures in the meadow, about a mile east of the Navarro Store

(https://RebeccaJohnsonArt.us10.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6f0f0563ad740b5f4c8b9d893&id=d3b9b09797&e=8b039a12ef)

My art embodies the terroir of Northern California

Website (http:/http://www.RebeccaJohnsonArt.com)

Email (mailto:rebecca@rebeccajohnsonart.com)

REPORT FROM A SMALL FARM IN BOONVILLE

It's finally raining.

Windy, cloudy, dark.

Nights are near freezing.

A fire is needed.

Chickens slowing down.

About done harvesting.

Canning our saved crops.

Grass growing.

Yaks happy.

Days shorter.

Harvest done.

Leaves falling.

Sleeping late.

All's well.

Sigh.

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

Yay! We're done!

Oh yeah?

What about the page long to-do list for winter?…

chop, haul, split firewood

frost cover outdoor spigots (hundreds)

prune every tree and shrub

seed cover crops

chip around all trees, roses, shrubs

order seed

plant garlic and onions

collect rabbit and chicken poo…

feed all plants with it

clean up greenhouses

set up new berry rows

finish siding on the Pink Barn

add solar panels to 501 array

clear clean paint two rooms in small 501 barn

sell/give "stuff" we no longer use

start seed for next year's crops

graft to plum stock

replant asparagus and tree and shrub starts

move quince, pomegranate shrubs

Plan For Next Year

Well, at least our outdoor fruiting and producing crops are done.

I wrote the above before an atmospheric river was scheduled to arrive. Today is the first day of three with a total of over 10" predicted and 5" have already arrived. We spent the past 2 days cleaning gutters, raking leaves, nailing down anything that could blow over or away, cutting drainage ditches where needed, harvesting greens and the last apples and persimmons, planning in case the kitchen crew can't make it to work…basically checking the entire farm for anything that might be damaged.

And yes, I guess we were smoking some really good stuff. Our wish for the election certainly didn't pan out. Like many of us, we're shocked and devastated, but we're also ready to fight to hold the line.

Holding won't do anything good for us or the world. The struggle to control climate change, and the racism, misogyny, and xenophobia continue apace. Our "democracy" is at risk. We have joined the resistance.

Hang in and chins up.

Nikki Auschnitt Steve Krieg

Petit Teton Farm

(petitteton.com)

Boonville

THANKSGIVING CAME EARLY FOR ANDERSON VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH A $500,000 FEDERAL CHECK FROM THE USDA

After months of filling out paperwork, the Anderson Valley Elementary School District received a $500,000 USDA Grant yesterday that was facilitated by Congressman Jared Huffman's office. Originally applied for by the prior superintendent, Louise Simson, in conjunction with Congressman Huffman’s staff, the arduous process of filing the paperwork to generate the funding passed its last hurdle when the $500,000 grant was deposited in the school district's account on Wednesday.

According to Superintendent Kristin Larson Balliet, the payment was originally to be used to fund the failed elementary septic system. Due to the requirements of the grant, the work could not be funded in arrears and was redirected to be used for the upcoming kitchen remodel that ties into the septic system. She noted the community letters of support related to the two failed septic systems on the site in 2023 galvanized political action to make this award possible. Larson-Balliet relates that Congressman Huffman’s staff was steadfast and available to support the completion of the payment process and expressed particular thanks to Huffman staffer, Jenny Callaway for her efforts.

Noted Larson-Balliet, “The students and staff are most grateful to Congressman Huffman, the USDA partners, and the staff that worked so hard to make this a reality. Going to school without a septic system can’t happen, and this grant is providing amazing resource equity to an isolated rural school system. Thanksgiving came a little bit early to our district and we are grateful for this support”, stated Superintendent Larson Balliet.

For more information, contact Kristin Larson Balliet at klarson@avpanthers.org

Anderson Valley Unified School District is thrilled to have received $500,000 from the USDA to fund improvements to our facilities. We are deeply grateful to Congressman Huffman and his staff for facilitating the process. Please see the attached press release and photos.

Thank you so much,

Kristin Larson Balliet, Superintendent

Anderson Valley Unified School District

IS IT POSSIBLE TO GET A BREAK IN AN INSURANCE CRISIS?

by Sarah Reith

Everyone knows that California, like many other states, is in the midst of an insurance crisis. The pressing questions are: what can property owners do to bring costs down; and is there help on the horizon?

Durriya Syed of the Ca Dept of Insurance and Scott Cratty Executive Director of the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council at the Nov 19 insurance forum at Harwood Hall

On the eve of the season’s first atmospheric river, dozens of Laytonville residents made their way to Harwood Hall for a forum about how they could navigate the insurance quagmire. The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council, the Department of Insurance, and United Policyholders, a non-profit consumer rights and education organization, sent representatives to take questions and offer information. Attendees learned that, under the terms of a 2022 regulation called Safer From Wildfires, they can be eligible for insurance discounts if they create defensible space around their homes and take steps to make their structures more fire-resistant. And, since one of the risk factors in a fire is how well the neighbors have prepared to meet disaster, Firewise and Fire Risk Reduction Communities also come in for a break. With insurance harder and more expensive to obtain, it’s more essential than ever not to lose your home.

The California Department of Insurance is rolling out its Sustainable Insurance Strategy, an agreement it says could go into effect by the end of the year. The DOI cannot compel companies to do business anywhere, but if the current plan succeeds, insurance companies that have left the state might be enticed to start writing policies in wildfire-prone areas again. The plan is currently under review by the Office of Administrative Law.

Rural areas have been especially hard hit by insurance non-renewals. Mendocino County is one of 28 counties in the state that the Department of Insurance has designated a â€œdistressed area,â€ meaning that insurance companies have rated more than 20% of the properties at high or very high risk of wildfire. Top insurance companies like Allstate, State Farm and Farmers have at times stopped writing new policies in California. This leaves the FAIR Plan, originally intended as the insurance of last resort, as the only available option for many people. The FAIR plan is a high-risk pool that only covers basic fire protection for people who can’t find another option. It is bare bones and usually more expensive than traditional insurance. Within Mendocino County, Laytonville’s is one of the zip codes deemed especially distressed, with a FAIR Plan penetration rate of 15% or more.Â

Durriya Syed, an outreach analyst with the DOI, told attendees that the Commission requires transparency so that property owners can request that their insurers provide them with their fire risk score. This may help them get a clearer idea of what they need to do to mitigate against fire. Still, sometimes the decision about whether or not to insure a property is made by the reinsurance market, the entities that insure the insurance companies, which seems to mean that even the insurance companies cannot always be sure which policies they want to insure will be approved.Â

The DOI hopes that its Sustainable Insurance Strategy will bring about significant changes in how insurance is calculated. Currently California requires insurance companies to use historical data to determine risk. That means companies cannot use catastrophic modeling, which incorporates estimates predicting future risk based on expectations about the effects of climate change or the likelihood of wildfire in a particular area. The DOI wants insurers to commit to insuring more properties in high-risk areas, in exchange for being allowed to use catastrophic modeling, which the industry believes is more accurate. These models are the focus of a new strategy group chaired by Cal Poly Humboldt Dean of the College of Natural Resources Eric Riggs. The group plans to provide Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara with its recommendations about the catastrophic models in April 2025. The new strategy would also require insurance companies that use the models to take into account wildfire mitigation actions, like home hardening and defensible space. Companies that don’t meet their obligations under the plan could be prevented from using catastrophic modeling in the future. The DOI believes its plan will improve the situation but does not expect it to be a quick fix.

In the meantime, homeowners complain that their insurance sometimes costs more than the mortgage; that increases can be substantial every year; and that they’ve been denied coverage in spite of all their best mitigation efforts. Annie Barber, of United Policyholders, advises rigorous documentation of all communications with insurance representatives. Follow up all conversations with an email, she urged. Make sure you have a record of your belongings. Develop a thorough understanding of the value that’s placed on the loss of use if your home burns down. She encouraged renters to insure their belongings, in case they lose them in a disaster. A Tubbs fire survivor herself, Barber’s research includes personal experience. She strongly advocated finding a local insurance broker who will be an aggressive ally in finding the best deal â€” though the best deal may still be somewhat grim, in the midst of an insurance crisis.

The Mendocino County Fire Safe Council also recommends visiting both wildfireprepared.org for information about which steps the insurance industry recommends to protect your home; and the home hardening video series on its own www.firsafemendocino.org webpage. If you’d like to learn how to protect your home from wildfire, which could eventually earn you an insurance discount, you can schedule a free property assessment from the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council. You’re encouraged to get your neighbors involved, so inspectors can assess a few homes in one day. This is a non-judgmental, non-binding, non-regulatory, risk-free educational experience where you can also learn about opportunities for free or reduced-cost defensible space work. For more information, call (707) 462-3662 or email admin@firesafemendocino.org.

For a full recording of the insurance forum at Harwood Hall, you can go to the Mendocino County Fire Safe Council’s Facebook page.

148 YEAR-OLD GOWAN’S HEIRLOOM CIDER PROVES YOU’RE NEVER TOO OLD TO INNOVATE

A small-time experiment earned Gowan’s Heirloom Cider First Place at the Great American Beer Festival.

by Sarah Doyle

(C)2007 MJ BENNETT

When Sharon Gowan suggested combining apple cider with Pinot Noir, her family thought she was nuts.

It was after a Sunday dinner in the Anderson Valley household, and the group had settled into the living room for some cozy conversation.

“The general consensus was ‘absolutely not,’” said Gowan, co-owner of Gowan’s Heirloom Cider in Philo. “Their argument was — ‘why ruin two perfectly good drinks?’”

But Gowan, whose husband Don’s family founded the company in 1876, was curious. Soon, she emerged from the kitchen with two experimental wine and cider blends.

“They all rolled their eyes, but were willing to humor me,” Gowan said. “Everyone ended up loving them.”

Straight To The Top

This month, Gowan’s Rosé Applewine Cider won a gold medal and Best of Class at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival — the first year the Denver competition included cider.

A blend of Gowan’s hard apple cider and Anderson Valley Pinot Noir, the rosé-hued effervescent beverage was a big hit with the judges.

“We really wanted to highlight the beautiful red fruit notes Pinot Noir is famous for — like raspberry and plum — then marry that with apple cider and a little bit of spice,” said Gowan. “The Pinot was aged in French Oak, so that adds a touch of vanilla.”

With over 100 varieties of organic heirloom apples on their 200-acre property, choosing the right ones for the rosé cider was an exercise in balance.

“The Sierra Beauty (apples) add subtle spice notes, while the Fall Pippins pump up the acid,” she said. “The Jonathans have this really nice depth, with caramel notes and a natural rose flavor. True Golden Delicious rounds out the blend.”

At this year’s beer festival, Gowan’s Heirloom Cider was the only California cidery to win any awards. In total, they walked away with a trio of medals, including the Rosé Cider’s gold, a gold for their Classic Dry Cider in the Tannic Cider division and a silver for their Macintosh Cider in the Single Varietal category.

“To be honest, I was a little hesitant to enter the ciders in a beer competition because I wasn’t sure how they would be judged,” said Gowan. “Some beer judges don’t understand the nuances or tannins in cider. We were stunned to receive three medals.”

As it turned out, the Rosé Cider’s victory was extra special.

Not only had it clinched Best of Class at the Great American Beer Festival (the nation’s largest beer competition), it won the same at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (the nation’s largest wine competition) and the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (the world’s largest cider competition).

In other words, Gowan’s Rosé Cider has earned the cider equivalent of a Triple Crown.

A Six-Generation Company

Located on bucolic Highway 128 in Anderson Valley, Gowan’s Heirloom Ciders is a worthy complement to a region best known for wine.

Founded in 1876 by Daniel Studebaker (of the Studebaker wagon family), the company initially sold apples and other produce throughout Mendocino County.

Today, the company is owned and operated by Don Gowan — Studebaker’s great, great grandson — and Gowan’s wife, Sharon.

While its uncertain exactly when the family began making juice or cider, the apple press on the property is at least 100 years-old. But in 2015, the Gowans introduced hard cider to the market and currently produce seven flavors with more on the way.

“We’re one of the only estate cideries in the country,” said Gowan. “We grow 100% of the apples on our property. We harvest and press them, then package the cider. We do everything from tree to bottle.”

Gowan expressed her frustration that some cider producers “make the coattail claim they’re from California,” even though they purchase apples outside the state.

As an apple grower and a cider producer that’s hit her hard.

Gowan’s used to sell apples to Manzana Products Co., the 102 year-old Graton-based apple processor moving to Washington in 2026.

In the last few years, Manzana Products Co. has trucked in the majority of its apples from Washington to its Sonoma County processing plant. But the high cost of doing business in California is affecting the company’s bottom line.

“Companies like Manzana want to get the lowest price on apples, and those prices haven’t supported local farmers for many years,” said Gowan. “Now, these large, ‘local California’ cideries are buying cheap apple concentrate overseas or apples from Washington. I don’t think that’s fair to consumers.”

At one point, she tried to rouse interest in developing a “Real California Cider” logo — akin to “ Real California Dairy” — for ciders made with apples grown in the Golden State.

“I tried to get people to work together, but all of the big cider companies were very opposed,” Gowan said. “They don’t understand a ‘Real California Cider’ logo would give the products more value.”

From Rosé To Frozé

At Gowan’s Heirloom Cider in Anderson Valley, visitors are welcome to partake in a cider tasting at the outdoor bar or in the orchard among the apple trees — some of which are more than 150 years-old.

Seven ciders are available for tasting, including Classic Dry, Gravenstein, Spiced Apple Macintosh and more, as well as Gowan’s Triple Crown-winning Rosé Cider.

A few years ago, Gowan purchased a slushie machine and turned the Rosé Cider into frozé, a refreshing icy treat. Offered at the tasting bar, the frozé arrives dusted with Gowan’s own plum Tajin powder, which adds a salty, tangy punch.

“Some people see the word ‘rosé’ on the menu and say ‘I don’t like rosé,’” said Gowan. “I tell them, ‘you don’t have to taste it — just smell it.’ About 99% of the time, they say ‘oh, that does smell good!’ They like it.”

Tastings at Gowan’s Heirloom Cider are $20 per person and include six samples. The ciders are also available for purchase on the company’s website.

Location: 6320 Highway 128, Philo

Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Monday

More information: 707-205-1545, gowansheirloomcider.com

(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)

DUNGENESS CRAB RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is continuing the temporary recreational crab trap restriction from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Lopez Point (Fishing Zones 3 and 4) due to presence of humpback whales and the potential for entanglement from trap gear. Recreational take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is not affected by the temporary trap restriction in these areas. In addition, pursuant to Fish and Game Code 5523, CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham continued the delay for the recreational opener in the northern portion of Fishing Zone 1 (from the CA/OR border to the southern boundary of the Reading Rock State Marine Reserve) due to unhealthy levels of domoic acid. The Fleet Advisory issued for all Fishing Zones (1-6) for the recreational fishery remains in effect.

Pursuant to Fish and Game Code section 8676.2, CDFW Director Bonham delayed the northern California commercial Dungeness crab season for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties (Fishing Zones 1 and 2), which had been scheduled to open on Dec. 1, 2024. Crab meat quality tests could not be conducted due to high domoic acid concentrations from crab collected at northern port locations requiring the fishery delay. Additionally, a high abundance of humpback and blue whales was observed creating elevated entanglement risk in these Fishing Zones.

CDFW is continuing the Commercial Dungeness crab fishery delay in Fishing Zones 3-6 due to the presence of humpback whales and risk of entanglement. This delay is necessary due to the high number of entanglements that have occurred this year, four of which involved the commercial fishery. The delay will allow whales to continue their migration to winter breeding grounds and away from the fishing grounds, thereby reducing entanglement risk.

Given the high abundance of whales and entanglements that have occurred this year, CDFW will assess entanglement risk again in early December. It is expected that the next risk assessment will take place on or before Dec. 5, 2024, at which time Director Bonham will re-evaluate the temporary recreational crab trap restrictions and statewide commercial fishery delay. That risk assessment is expected to inform the potential for a statewide commercial fishery opener and lifting of the recreational trap restriction on or around December 15, 2024.

For more information related to the risk assessment process, please visit CDFW’s Whale Safe Fisheries web page or more information on the Dungeness crab fishery, please visit CDFW’s crab web page.

THE HISTORY OF UKIAH’S PALACE HOTEL, SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2024

Join the Historical Society of Mendocino County and Karen Rifkin to learn about this history of Ukiah’s Place Hotel and Karen’s process researching and writing her new book, “The History of Ukiah’s Palace Hotel.” Author Karen Rifkin will share her research and writing process.

First Presbyterian Church, Bromley Hall, 514 W. Church Street,

Ukiah, CA 95482

Sunday, December 8 at 1PM

$10 at the door

Beverages and treats will be available.

RSVP to the Historical Society by December 6 at

https://www.mendocinocountyhistory.org/event-details/hsmc-quarterly-history-talk

https://www.mendocinocountyhistory.org

In July 2023, the historical society unveiled our new research room, where Karen Rifkin eagerly stepped forward as one of our inaugural docents.

During her time exploring our collection, she came across the Palace Hotel (Ukiah) archival collection—an exciting find, given her past experience as the kitchen manager, line cook, and sous chef at the Palace Bar & Grill. Discoveries like an original menu and a newspapers article celebrating the restaurant's grand opening stirred many memories, which she generously shared with us.

Inspired by her findings, she delved deeper into its history and uncovered a treasure trove of captivating stories. This journey fueled her determination to write a book about the history of Ukiah’s Palace Hotel.

After a year of rigorous research, countless hours in the archive, interviews with former staff and patrons, and meticulous attention to detail, Karen is thrilled to announce the release of her new book!

“Journey back in time to 1895, when a drunken Vat Berryhill staggered into the card room of the Palace Hotel and fired off a round at W.H. Lyons; to 1921, when Frank Sandelin was arrested for violating the Volstead Act; to 1949, when Walter Sandelin hired Don Clever to paint the Black Bart mural; to 1978, when Pat Kuleto and company spent $3.5 million to bring good food and good times back to the declining hotel; and to the period of 1990-2017, when Eladia Laines and the City of Ukiah spent money, time, and energy in a fruitless, last-ditch effort to resurrect the dying building.

Continue the trip, right up to the present, to 2024, when, after many years of being determined structurally unsound and a danger to public safety, and after going into its final foreclosure in 2019, the Palace Hotel is presently destined for demolition… any day now…or maybe not.

It's all there and more, with stories and photos, in the first definitive, chronological accounting of the Palace Hotel and the people and events that shaped its wild and colorful history.”

https://www.mendocinocountyhistory.org

Karen Rifkin graduated from Douglass College/Rutgers University with a degree in history/political science; and later moved to Ukiah to raise her family and work at Round Table Pizza. Afterward she became kitchen manager, line cook and sous chef at the Palace Hotel. After working as a massage therapist, she returned to college for her teaching credential and taught middle school students history and English. Some years later she became a feature writer and photographer for the Ukiah Daily Journal.

RSVP NOW!

https://www.mendocinocountyhistory.org/event-details/hsmc-quarterly-history-talk