Announcements 11/25/2024

PRISCILLA HUNTER

Priscilla Hunter, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, surrounded by her family and friends who sang her home.

Priscilla was a well-known Tribal leader and environmental activist who was committed to preserving her Pomo cultural heritage for future generations.

In 1957 her family was terminated from tribal recognition because of their eviction from the original Coyote Valley Rancheria in order to create Lake Mendocino. Not until the mid-1970s was her family able to regain federal tribal recognition. With her grandmother, mother, aunts and uncles, Priscilla helped develop the new Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians and their reservation.

In her capacity as Tribal Administrator and Tribal Chairwoman over several years, Priscilla participated in developing Tribal housing, a gymnasium, pool, education center, and other facilities on the reservation. She also sat on the California Indian Gaming Association in connection with the Coyote Valley Casino.

In 1994 she led a Pomo Peace Caravan to Mexico to aid the Zapatistas in their struggle to support the Indigenous people of Oaxaca.

Priscilla was appointed to the California Native American Heritage Commission, which allowed her to support other tribes in their tribal sovereignty, cultural practices, and federal recognition. With ten Mendocino County tribes, Priscilla helped initiate and lead the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council to preserve nearly 5000 acres of forest near the Usal Campground on the northwest coast.

Of many statewide Native cultural initiatives that Priscilla participated in, two include the California Indian Recognition Task Force and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

With her long-time partner Polly Girvin, Priscilla worked in coalitions to defend heritage landscapes and to demand Pomo Land Back, such as those encompassed by the Willits bypass and Jackson Demonstration State Forest.

Priscilla had an intuitive sense of politics and people, as well as a great sense of humor. Her deep wisdom allowed her to weather various struggles. Priscilla’s strong spiritual presence was felt by everyone she worked with and knew.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her mother Delma Eyle, her Father Thomas Ramos, brothers Tom and Timothy Ramos, her granddaughter Courtnee Priscilla Hunter, and great grandson Mateo Delgadillo-Hunter.

She is survived by her partner Polly Girvin, two children, Melinda and Michael Hunter, grandchildren Justine, Tristen and Ma-Kayla Hunter, and great-grandchildren, Courtnee, Chloee, Cambree, and Adriel Delgadillo-Hunter, Daniel Felix, Calvin Zarco and Willow Zarco, sisters Nina Campbell, Tina Ramos, brother Tommy Ramos, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Priscilla will be on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at 6:00 pm at the Coyote Valley Gymnasium, 455 Coyote Valley Blvd., Ukiah, CA and on Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Ukiah Cemetery, 940 Low Gap Rd, Ukiah, CA.

ALFRED BOLTON

Alfred Quick Bolton, beloved figure of Greenwood Road (Elk) passed away at his home on October 5, 2024, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born May 28, 1937 in Washington D.C. to Alfred Herman Brauer and Dorthy Joan Bolton. Alfred grew up with his grandparents and mother on the O-K Bar in a pioneer ranching family in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains of Nevada. He was a recognized football star and graduate of Elko High School, class of 1955.

After high school he joined the US Army at age 19 and earned an esteemed position on the Army’s Olympic Shooting team. Alfred was honorably discharged and continued on to earn his BA and MA degrees from San Francisco State College, in Language Arts and Creative Writing. He also attended Mexico City College, Long Beach City College and the University of California at Berkeley. Alfred was married and had two beautiful children, Jeff and Jennifer. He was named to the faculty of the Language Arts Dept, of California State Polytechnic College, Pomona.

After his short time as a college professor, he went into Federal law enforcement while living in San Fransisco for the postal inspector’s bureau. In 1968, Alfred left the city and was called to the rugged shoreline of the Mendocino Coast, where he “abandoned all expectations of others and himself.” His journey started deep in the redwoods with his truck, a wheelbarrow and primitive hand tools. He built a small cabin with large windows, down a steep hill in the woods in exchange for an acre of land. His hard work and his willingness to take risks, strengthened his enduring spirit despite the hardships. Alfred and Judith met and fell in love in Elk at the “old” Greenwood Pier cafe. It was love at first sight and together they embarked on their lifelong journey, with an understanding that there is perfect GOD-opportunity embedded in all moments of life.

Together, Alfred and Judith “homesteaded’ the land through a carful and respectful process of falling redwood trees, milling boards, hand digging a well, hammering each nail, using homemade bricks, haybales for couches and gathering any free material that was available. In addition, Alfred was continually planting native plants, ferns, huckleberries, blackberries and a productive “ancient” apple orchard. They went on to have six children with strength, humility and constantly experiencing a loving God.

Throughout the decades of pioneering the land, Alfred honied his craft and became a famed potter and folk artist. He made, bowls, plates, vases, jugs, (and with Judith) created impressive large ceramic murals for museums and art displays nationwide. Alfred later perfected his museum quality coffee mug in stoneware clay. He was consistently mixing different wood ash glazes as well as mixing his own clay the “cowboy way.” He built his pottery workshop/storefront which invited many world travelers and truth seekers to stop by anytime. They were always welcomed with Alfred’s authentic charm and wisdom, offering memorable life or spiritual advice to interested patrons “absoulty free.”

Alfred wrote, published and hand bound an Old West vignette style story book, as well as his ‘California County Pottery’ book. His pottery book has been added to the Smithsonian Library in Washington D.C. Alfred writes about his process of becoming a potter and acknowledging that “God lives within you, as you.” Alfred spent the last 12 years writing beautiful soul-seeking poetry as well as creating spiritual art in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He enjoyed building with heavy rock, steel, and wood with his devoted wife by his side. Alfred was a magnificent example of strength and action, never slowing down and his last effort was the monumental construction of the “Desert Mother.”

Alfred leaves behind his loving, life-long spiritual companion and wife, Judith Bolton. Alfred has eight children, Jeff Haggin (Rachael), Jennifer (Glen) Graffius, Aum (Erin) Bolton, Kiva (Anja), Tabi (Lisa), Athena Bolton, Helios (Mckenna) Bolton and Gabriella (Kristopher) Malnar. Alfred was blessed with 18 wonderful grandchildren; Theo, Tessa, Miles, Hannah, Keiran, Arden, Lane, Niyah, Shasta, Linnea, Alfred, Zavier, Liliana, Victoria, Weston, William, Makayla and Dakota. And 3 (soon to be 4) great-grandchildren. Alfred is survived by his step-brother, Peter Corta of Stevensville, Texas.

UNITY CLUB NEWS: AV UNITY CLUB'S HOLIDAY BAZAAR

December 7th 2024. From 10 to 4. In the Fairgrounds Apple Hall, Boonville

Admission is Free

Come to the Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday the 7th of December, and you will find gifts, food and decor for all your Holiday gatherings. Make an offer on fabulous items at the Silent Auction. Wine tasting, Fine Arts, Household items, Jewelry, Crafts and Dinners are some of the items donated by our local artisans, merchants and vintners. We are having a Raffle for a beautiful Wreath decorated with money; created by students of A.V. High School's Ag. Institute.

As you enter, you will find the Unity Club's Baked Goods; with candies, preserves, Cowboy Crunch and an Apple Pie. You will also smell the delicious food at the Snack Shack, sponsored by the Parents and Staff of the Second grade class of A.V. Elementary School.

Walk around and be surrounded by gifts of jewelry, fine arts, needlework, soaps, decor and crafts. A fine assortment of cards, puzzles, ornaments, household items and Tools can be found at Grandma's Attic and Grandpa's Shed. The Ag. Institute will be selling Garlands, Wreaths and Centerpieces to brighten your home. Whatever you are looking for, you will find at the Holiday Bazaar.

Listen for the jingling bells announcing Santa Claus. Santa will be in Apple Hall from 11 to 1 for photos with children of all ages. No need to mail your Wish List to the North Pole, just tell Santa. Auntie Agnes and Abuela Rosa would each love a photo of your children with Santa. Children will truly enjoy the Craft Corner, located in the Dining Room, adjacent to Apple Hall. Crafts such as photo frames, ornaments and kid-made masterpieces will be brought to you by the Parent Teacher Alliance from the A.V. Elementary School.

Books are a great gift for all ages. The Lending Library, located in the Home Arts Bldg., will have Special Hours; from 10 to 4. A curated selection of gently loved books will be available for sale. Hardbound books for $1 and Paperbacks 2/$1 ($0.50).

There's no need to go over the hill or to the Mall, come to the Holiday Bazaar for hand-crafted gifts. Don't give away stale cookies from Amazon; buy grandma-made cinnamon rolls for the people you love. Don't take the kids for photos with a Mall Santa; come to Boonville for a hometown Santa you can trust. Are you working that Saturday? Ask Tia or Grandma to bring the kids for photos and crafts.

Come to the A.V. Unity Club's Annual Holiday Bazaar on December 7th from 10 to 4 at Apple Hall. Proceeds support Scholarships and other Community Projects sponsored by the Unity Club.

Miriam Martinez