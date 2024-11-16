Ukiah City Council Updated On Palace Hotel

During its latest regular meeting Wednesday evening, Ukiah Deputy Manager Shannon Riley gave the Ukiah City Council an update on the status of the Palace Hotel.

“On Oct. 15 of this year, the LLC, Twin Investments, whose only asset is the Palace Hotel, was sold to Thomas Carter,” Riley said, noting that “to date, we have received a partially completed encroachment permit application, and a partially completed building permit application for the scaffolding that is up.

“We are aware that Mr. Carter has engaged ZFA Engineering, a professional constructional engineering firm that has familiarity with the Palace Hotel,” Riley continued, explaining that representatives of the firm “have apparently been in the building and reviewed its condition, and did supply the Building Official this week with a letter summarizing the condition of the hotel and affirming that it is dangerous as it exists.”

Riley also explained that all of that correspondence is posted on the city’s website under the Palace Hotel tab, and that staff will keep adding new information as it becomes available.

The most recent upload to the Palace Hotel section is a letter sent from city attorneys David Rapport and Darcy Vaughn to the building’s new owner, Thomas Carter:

“In purchasing Twin Investments I assume you have done your due diligence and received full disclosure from Jitu and Paru Ishwar on the current status of the (Palace Hotel) and orders binding on Twin Investments which you now own. Please be advised that the building has been declared a dangerous building and public nuisance by formal administrative action of the City Council which determinations are not subject to further review,” the letter begins.

“The City Building Official has determined that due to its instability, the building poses an imminent threat to people and property in its vicinity, and that finding is confirmed by the letter from Kevin Zucco of ZFA Structural Engineers which you submitted to Matt Keizer, the city’s Chief Building Official, on Nov. 5, 2024, (in which Zucco states that): “It is of critical importance that an immediate shoring plan is implemented to salvage the remaining structure, avoid additional collapse, and stabilize the existing conditions.”

The attorneys also note that “Twin Investments has been issued a building permit to demolish the building under which it can proceed, subject to the submission and approval of demolition plans. Alternatively, it can apply for a building permit to stabilize the building, as recommended by Mr. Zucco. Given the imminent hazard posed by the building and the onset of winter weather conditions, either of those options must be implemented as soon as possible. As the manager of Twin Investments, you are responsible for abating the public nuisance condition on the Palace Hotel property.”

