What Remains Of Hetch Hetchy?

It’s not often I will travel hundreds of miles to see a place I’ve wanted to see for decades with sorrow in my heart. That’s what happened when I went to see Hetch Hetchy 20 miles north of the Yosemite Valley.

More than a century ago the Hetch Hetchy valley was a miniature version of the Yosemite valley to the south. The meandering Tuolumne River wandered through meadows on the valley floor with towering granite walls rising thousands of feet on either side. Naturalist John Muir worked hard to get this valley into Yosemite National Park but it was not included in the beginning.

This was an era when the San Francisco Bay Area was exploding with growth. San Francisco, at the end of a peninsula surrounded by salt waters, had to import water and store it in reservoirs to serve the needs of the public as they had no natural drinking water source.

Beginning in the 1880s San Francisco looked to the Sierra Nevada mountains for a year round water source. They looked at the Hetch Hetchy valley and water engineers envisioned a giant bath tub. With a narrow canyon that could be easily dammed and solid granite walls it could hold billions of gallons of water for San Francisco and the Bay Area.

While some folks favored preservation of natural beauty others saw nature as something to be subdued and exploited. Folks back then believed natural resources were renewable and never ending. The 1906 earthquake and fire in San Francisco added urgency and public support for finding an adequate water supply that could also produce hydroelectric power as water moved through descending aqueducts on its way to civilization.

The Raker Act of 1913 authorized the construction of a dam in the Hetch Hetchy Valley as well as a second dam at Lake Eleanor, sited north of Hetch Hetchy. Both locations are now on the very western edge and within the expanded Yosemite National Park. O’Shaughnessy Dam, named for the chief engineer of the project, was completed in 1923 and raised higher in 1938. It is now 430’ high, holds 117 billion gallons of water, is eight miles long, 1,800’ deep and covers 1200 acres of what was once valley floor. It collects water from a 459 square mile watershed and is the largest body of water in any national park in the USA.

Since Yosemite National Park has started a “reservation only” entry trying to limit tourists to 5000 a day I was worried we wouldn’t be let in because our decision to visit was spur of the moment. I discovered this reservation experiment had ended the day before we visited as “tourist season” was declared officially over, so we got in. Then I discovered the reservations system didn’t apply to Hetch Hetchy because no one wants to go there! A ranger there joked they get 1/1000th of the visitors that cover the Yosemite valley.

It’s not hard to see why: Hetch Hetchy has a paved road, parking spaces, restrooms, a campground for backpackers, and interpretative signs. That’s it. No visitor center, no food, no gas, no crowded campgrounds, just a big concrete dam and a big lake. Because it is the water source for a megalopolis you cannot walk to the shore, you can’t swim in it, and there is no boating. You can hike around one side of it.

So I walked out on the dam and found a spot to sit and pretended I was John Muir looking at the view 120 years ago. I visualized the concrete edge of the dam as a granite boulder and that I was John Muir looking at the upper half of the Hetch Hetchy valley with Tueeulala Falls and Kolana Rock in the distance. It was breathtaking. If Muir had stood up he would have seen a forested valley below him. I saw a sheet of water.

Reading signage on the dam I found out all the virgin trees on the valley floor were cut down before dam construction and used for firewood. That firewood was then used to run the steam powered engines on the equipment that tore up the valley and constructed the dam. If that wood had been used to make lumber for a great visitor center or lodge, or a spectacular wooden bridge trestle, I might not have been so sad. It would have been something you could appreciate decades later, but no, the forest from the valley floor went up in smoke.

If you are a lover of history and nature a trip to Hetch Hetchy is a worthy undertaking just to see it once. It made me sad.